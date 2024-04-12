3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in April 2024

New TV shows take center stage this April on Netflix. Ripley, the television adaptation of the famous psychological thriller novel The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith, stars Andrew Scott as con man Tom Ripley. For those looking for a legacy comedy series, Sex and the City, one of HBO’s highest-rated series, is now streaming on Netflix. Other shows coming in April include Vikings, I Woke Up A Vampire, and Killing Eve.

If you look past the homepage, though, hundreds of underrated shows are scattered within multiple genres. Below, we have selected three gems to watch in April. Our selections include a terrific martial arts crime drama, an intriguing thriller set in the Florida Keys, and a charming comedy series from Syfy.

Warrior (2019-2023)

No TV show in the last five years does fight sequences better than Warrior. That should come as no surprise, considering the series was based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Created by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee), Warrior is a crime drama set in San Francisco’s Chinatown during the Tong Wars toward the end of the 19th century.

Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) is a martial arts master who immigrates to America to search for his sister, Xiaojing (Dianne Doan). Because of his skills as a fighter, Al Sahm becomes an assassin for one of Chinatown’s top gangs. As he rises within the criminal underworld, Ah Sahm’s reputation grows, putting a target on his back in the turf war. Prepare to be blown away by Warrior‘s acting, cinematography, and stunt work.

Bloodline (2015-2017)

Bloodline is an example of how a show can peak early before dropping off in later seasons. Nevertheless, Bloodline is a fantastic slow-burn drama series about the Rayburns, a model family in the Florida Keys that’s trying to keep its dark secrets buried in the past. Robert (Sam Shepard) and Sally (Sissy Spacek) Rayburn run a seaside hotel. Most of their children work in the area: John (Kyle Chandler) is in law enforcement, Kevin (Norbert Leo Butz) refurbishes boats, and Meg (Linda Cardellini) is an attorney. The final Rayburn sibling is Danny (Ben Mendelsohn), the black sheep who left home years ago.

When Danny returns to town, it brings up painful memories for the siblings, who want nothing more than to forget about their older brother. However, Danny shakes things up upon his arrival, threatening the Rayburns’ stature within the community. While the second and third seasons fall off, Bloodline season 1 is one of the better crime thrillers of the past decade.

Resident Alien (2021-)

Alan Tudyk is finally getting his moment in the sun. The beloved character actor and voicework specialist is currently thriving as the lead on Syfy’s Resident Alien. Tudyk plays the titular alien who crash-lands in a small Colorado town and assumes the identity of Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle. Originally sent to destroy humanity, Harry eventually has a change of heart and grows to appreciate the cheerful inhabitants.

By watching Law & Order reruns and spending time at his office, Harry even likes living as a human, though he has some work to do with his manners and etiquette. In an interview with Digital Trends, Tudyk explained how Harry has been “infected by emotion and empathy.” Resident Alien sneaks up on you with the amount of heart in the show — making for a good surprise in a witty, enjoyable series.

