Warrior is now on Netflix. Here are 3 similar shows you should watch right now

Blair Marnell
By
Andrew Koji prepares to fight in Warrior.
Max

The Max original action series Warrior, is now on Netflix, and it took an interesting path to get there. The series, based on a concept by martial arts legend Bruce Lee, takes place in San Francisco during the 19th-century Tong Wars. Andrew Koji stars as Ah Sahm, a Chinese martial arts expert who travels to America in the hope of finding his sister. What he actually finds is a world of trouble and conflicting alliances that will put his fighting skills to the ultimate test.

Warrior premiered as a Cinemax original series and avoided cancellation when it was moved to Max for its third season. Right now, the show’s only hope for a fourth season is if Netflix picks it up and orders more. But if you’re loving the martial arts action of Warrior, then you don’t have to wait long for more of the same. Here are three similar shows you should watch if you enjoyed Warrior.

Wu Assassins (2019)

Iko Uwais and Byron Mann in Wu Assassins.
Netflix

It’s a crime that Wu Assassins only had a short run on Netflix. The underrated series shares some similarities to another Netflix live-action series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, in that certain characters can control powers based on water, earth, wood, metal, and fire. Iko Uwais stars as Kai Jin, an unassuming chef who discovers he is the last of the line of Wu Assassins who has been charged with defeating the five Wu Warlords.

Ying Ying (Celiaa Au), the very first Wu Assassin, serves as Kai’s mentor. But even Ying can’t prepare Kai for the revelation that one of the five warlords is his stepfather, Uncle Six (Byron Mann), the leader of the Triad in San Francisco’s criminal underworld. And this is one family dispute that won’t be solved by talking things out.

Watch Wu Assassins on Netflix.

The Brothers Sun (2023)

The cast of The Brothers Sun.
Netflix

The Brothers Sun is a more recent martial arts action series on Netflix, and it has Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Michelle Yeoh in a leading role as Eileen, the mother of Bruce (Sam Song Li) and his older brother, Charles (Justin Chien). For years, Eileen has raised Bruce in Los Angeles, far away from the Jade Dragons triad that her husband, Big Sun (Johnny Kou), ran in Taipei.

When Charles is reunited with his family, he brings word about an attempt on Big Sun’s life as their enemies move against them. Eileen turns out to be more involved with the family business than she initially let on. Now, Bruce will get an impromptu education about what it means to fight for his family from both his brother and his mother.

Watch The Brothers Sun on Netflix.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick (2023)

Colin Woodell holds his hands up as someone behind him points a gun and a flashlight at him
Katalin Vermes / Starz Entertainment

The story that began in the John Wick films may be over for now, but the franchise continues in The Continental: From the World of John Wick. This miniseries turns the clock back to the ’70s and throws the spotlight on Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) decades before he was a friend and ally to John Wick.

At this point in time, the Continental Hotel in New York was run by Cormac O’Connor (as played by action icon Mel Gibson). This series shows fans how Winston returned to America and eventually claimed power. But not without spilling a lot of blood along the way. After all, violence is the true currency in this world of assassins.

Watch The Continental: From the World of John Wick on Peacock

