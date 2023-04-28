Warrior was the last great original series that was created for Cinemax, and it’s been almost two-and-a-half years since we’ve had a new episode. However, the third season is finally set to arrive this summer on Max, and thankfully, it looks like all of the martial arts action we loved in the first two seasons will be back in full force as well.

The show is based on a concept created by Bruce Lee, and it is a historical fiction series that was inspired by the real Tong Wars in San Francisco during the 1870s, just a few years after the Civil War. Andrew Koji stars in the series as Ah Sahm, a Chinese immigrant aligned with the Hop Wei Tong who came to San Francisco in the hopes of finding his sister. Unfortunately for Ah Sahm, when he finally found Mai Ling (Dianne Doan), she was married to the leader of his rival Tong, the Long Zii. And Mai Ling has amassed so much power within her Tong that it essentially belongs to her now.

Season 2 ended with Mai Ling’s fortune on the rise as she blackmailed a few politicians to use the police to shut down the Hop Wei. Mai Ling even hurt the bond between Ah Sahm and Young Jun (Jason Tobin) when she told Jun that Ah Sahm is her brother. Now, Young Jun isn’t sure who he can trust as Ah Sahm and the Hop Wei struggle to survive in the wake of Mai Ling’s successful power play. But on the streets of San Francisco, the war between the two sides is far from over.

If that wasn’t enough for Ah Sahm to deal with, the woman who loves him, Penelope Blake (Joanna Vanderham as), has been framed for attempted murder and institutionalized. And while Ah Sahm can solve many problems with his fighting prowess, this one may be beyond his ability to fix.

Warrior season 3 will premiere with two new episodes on June 29 on Max. New episodes will follow weekly after that.

