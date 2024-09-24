 Skip to main content
This underrated Stephen Amell show is finally on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it

By
Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig in Heels.
Paramount Television/Lionsgate Television

Netflix is the premium streaming destination for shows that didn’t get a chance to become monster hits during their original run. Last year, Suits became the prime example of that phenomenon when it raced to the top of the most popular shows on Netflix. However, not everything that comes to Netflix instantly rises to the top, including one of the streamer’s most recent arrivals, Heels.

Heels only had a short two-season run on Starz, and it was notably one of the few scripted dramas to ever take on professional wrestling. While Young Rock treated the industry as a joke, Heels largely regarded its subject matter with respect. It’s not without some comedic moments, but Heels isn’t a farce, and it was clearly made by people who love and appreciate wrestling. That may have limited its initial audience, but considering that Netflix is the new home of WWE Raw as of January 2025, Heels may be exactly where it needs to be to finally become a hit. But if you need to be convinced, here are three reasons to watch Heels on Netflix.

It’s the story of two brothers

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig in Heels.
Paramount Television/Lionsgate Television

Although Stephen Amell is best known for starring in Arrow on The CW, he’s parlayed his love for wrestling into actual matches for WWE and AEW. In Heels, Amell’s Jack Spade shares the spotlight with Alexander Ludwig as his on-screen brother, Ace Spade. When they’re in the ring together, Jack is supposed to be the one who plays the bad guy, or “heel,” and Ace is supposed to be the hero, or “face.” Outside of the ring, those labels don’t always match up with their actual personas.

There is some very real professional jealousy between the two brothers, especially since Jack can sense Ace rising up and potentially taking his place as the top star in their company. More often than not, the brothers find themselves at odds with each other about their in-ring characters and the backstage politics that may drive them apart. There are also times when they’re on the same page. Their relationship is messy that way, just like a real family.

Heels offers an inside look at the wrestling industry

Kelli Berglund as Crystal in Heels.
Paramount Television/Lionsgate Television

Fans who have been watching professional wrestling their entire lives may have picked up the vernacular of the industry, but Heels offers an opportunity for casual fans to better understand this form of sports entertainment. The show not only explains the terminology like faces and heels, it also gradually lays the groundwork for how wrestling is supposed to excite the fans who attend the matches.

It should be noted that even Heels takes some liberties with the reality of wrestling. For example, there really aren’t a lot of small regional promotions left like the Duffy Wrestling League in the show. Wrestling territories are more of a relic that fell by the wayside during the rise of WWF/WWE in the ’80s and ’90s. But the show does offer enough real touches that wrestling fans should come away with a better understanding of what they’re watching.

The story expands the focus on Heels’ eclectic supporting cast

The cast of Heels.
Paramount Television/Lionsgate Television

The Spade brothers get most of the spotlight, especially in the early episodes of the series. But as the show continues, it does start to better utilize its supporting cast, including rookie wrestler Bobby Pin (Trey Tucker), aspiring wrestler Crystal Tyler (Kelli Berglund), and ex-wrestler Wild Bill Hancock (Chris Bauer). However, the show really takes off when it introduces a rival wrestling promoter, Charlie Gully (Mike O’Malley), who isn’t above using some dirty tricks to take down DWL.

There are even some real wrestling legends who have guest or recurring roles, including CM Punk, AJ Lee, and Mick Foley. Their presence adds some legitimacy to Heels‘ heightened reality version of professional wrestling. This show is never lacking for dramatic moments, and Heels deserves to find a larger audience that can appreciate what the series was able to accomplish in two seasons.

Watch Heels on Netflix.

