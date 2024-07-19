Like Suits? NBC picks up the spinoff series Suits: LA

It’s official. A new iteration of Suits is coming to network television.

On Friday, NBC has given a series order to Suits: LA, a spinoff of the USA Network legal drama that aired during the 2010s. After the pilot was ordered in February 2024, the episode was filmed later that spring. NBC did not announce a premiere date for the new series.

Suits: LA stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor who now runs a firm in Los Angeles. Per NBC’s logline, “His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.”

Besides Amell, Suits: LA stars Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, and Troy Winbush. Suits: LA is created by Aaron Korsh, the creator of Suits. Korsh executive produces alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein.

Suits originally ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019 on the USA Network. Set in New York City, Suits follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a brilliant college dropout who cons his way into a job working for a high-ranking attorney, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). In 2023, Suits soared in popularity thanks to its arrival on Netflix. Suits ended 2023 with 57.7 billion minutes of viewing, the highest total in one year for a streamed show in the Nielsen ratings’ history.

Suits: LA is not considered a reboot or revival. Instead, the series will introduce new characters, similar to how NCIS and CSI set spinoffs in new locations. It is unknown if any characters from Suits will appear in Suits: LA.

Suits is available to stream on Netflix and Peacock.