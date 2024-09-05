Thanks in part to the fact that Netflix has grown almost as much as it can in the United States, the streaming service has become much more international in recent years. Now, along with all the great shows produced in the U.S. that are available on the service, Netflix has also introduced several international series that have become popular across the globe.

One of those shows, The Accident, is a Spanish-language series that tells the story of a horrific accident and the way its aftershocks ripple out across three different families. If you watched that show and are hungry for something similar, we’ve pulled together a list of three shows that might just fit the bill.

Recommended Videos

Mare of Easttown (2021)

Mare of Easttown: Official Trailer | HBO

Few shows of the past decade have been smarter about studying a community and the way it handles traumatic events. Mare of Easttown tells the story of a small-town cop who is tasked with solving the murder of a young girl in her Pennsylvania town. The kicker is that she will likely know the killer, even if she isn’t sure who it is yet.

As the mystery at the center of the show unravels, though, Mare also spends plenty of time studying the economically depressed town it’s set in. It’s a reminder of an often neglected American experience, and it’s anchored by one of Kate Winslet’s best performances.

You can watch Mare of Easttown on Max.

The Marked Heart (2022-)

The Marked Heart | Official English Trailer | Netflix Series

Coming from Leonardo Padrón, the same creator who brought us The Accident, The Marked Heart tells the story of a man whose wife is murdered so that her heart can be transplanted to a wealthy woman. The woman remains entirely unaware of where her heart came from, and both characters wind up searching for answers as they come closer and closer together.

The series is definitely soapy, but the drama from episode to episode will keep you coming back for more, and the core cast is excellent across the board.

You can watch The Marked Heart on Netflix.

Unbelievable (2019)

Unbelievable | Official Trailer | Netflix

One of the most undersung miniseries of the past decade, Unbelievable tells the true story of a young woman whose life is upended after she is raped, reports that rape to the police, and is then convinced to recant her story.

The story follows the horrific aftermath of that event, as well as detectives who, several years later, discover that the young woman wasn’t lying at all and that the man who assaulted her is assaulting other people as well. Unbelievable is harrowing, but few shows handle the delicate nature of lingering trauma with more grace or care. Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, and Kaitlyn Dever are all outstanding, and so is the show itself.

You can watch Unbelievable on Netflix.