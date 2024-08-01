Netflix has many great shows. How can it not given that it’s very much the king of the streamers and has a considerable advantage over its competitors? It was the first streamer to produce original content, quickly venturing into different genres and building an impressive collection that keeps expanding and shows no signs of stopping.

Although it’s famous for its trigger-happy approach to original content, Netflix still has many incredible shows that make for a wonderful binge. From intense dramas to quirky comedies to raunchy teen dramedies, these are Netflix’s most bingeable series. All 10 are addictive and satisfying efforts that will keep audiences glued to their television screens.

10. One Piece (2023-Present)

Based on the beloved anime, Netflix’s One Piece is a faithful adaptation that still offers plenty of thrills for casual and loyal fans alike. Iñaki Godoy stars as Monkey D. Luffy, an enthusiastic and endlessly optimistic young boy with the ability to stretch his body and who dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates. After assembling a ragtag crew, he sets out in search of the One Piece, a legendary treasure.

With impressive, if slightly uneven, visual effects, a clear admiration for the source material, and the stellar performances of a delightful cast, Netflix’s One Piece is a true surprise. The show beat the curse of underwhelming adaptations of famous anime, pleasing both critics and audiences with its style and endearing tone. One Piece is thrilling, exciting, and straight-up entertaining, making its eight episodes a joy to rewatch.

9. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

If there’s one thing Netflix does great, it’s adult animation. And within this niche genre, BoJack Horseman reigns supreme. Emmy nominee Will Arnett voices the titular character, an anthropomorphic horse and former sitcom star dealing with numerous health issues while attempting to stage a comeback with an autobiography written by a ghostwriter.

It’s incredible how many of television’s best depictions of heavy themes like depression, suicide, anxiety, and sexuality come from BoJack Horseman. The show is hard-hitting, eye-opening, and, at times, pitch black. It’s a comedy that never sacrifices the laughs, even while depicting some truly bleak subjects. A tragicomedy at heart, BoJack Horseman is nothing short of a modern masterpiece, a gem that will make for an insightful binge, especially for those in the mood for some laughs and a good cry.

8. Sex Education (2019-2023)

Teen television is very hard to pull off, and Netflix knows it. Many of its original shows within the genre have gone off the rails, including 13 Reasons Why and Elite. However, Sex Education stayed fresh, funny, insightful, raunchy, and plain wonderful until the end.

The show stars Asa Butterfield as Otis Millburn, a young boy who starts a sex clinic at his school, treating his fellow students’ doubts and issues regarding sexuality and sexual identity. Sex Education‘s approach to common and relevant issues was refreshingly honest, yet no less hilarious, offering words of wisdom along with its heavy dose of wicked and often cringe humor. Teen shows don’t get any better than this, and now that it’s over, Sex Education should make for a hysterical and comforting binge.

7. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2016)

Pay no attention to the haters; Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is pure Stars Hollow bliss. The revival of the quirky, charming, generation-defining dramedy Gilmore Girls finds the titular mother-daughter duo in a new stage of their lives, dealing with fresh problems, doubts, fears, and everything in between.

The revival feels like an accomplishment following the series’ underwhelming seventh season, in large part because of the return of creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. A Year in the Life is funny, wholesome, and overflowing with pop culture references. Best of all, it provides much-needed closure to the beloved show. A huge strength is its focus on the third Gilmore Girl, Emily, with the mighty Kelly Bishop delivering a brilliant portrayal of grief and acceptance. It’s far from perfect, and much of its humor is quite questionable, but A Year in the Life remains a perfect binge for those looking for a nice dose of Stars Hollow realness.

6. Daredevil (2015-2018)

At the peak of the MCU’s influence, Netflix went into the Marvel business with a collection of small-scale, but far grittier efforts based on some of the company’s most underappreciated characters. Still, none of these projects are as influential or well-regarded as Daredevil. Charlie Cox stars as the Man Without Fear, along with a spectacular Vincent D’Onofrio as his nemesis, Kingpin.

Gritty, violent, intense, and surprisingly deep, Daredevil is arguably the best Netflix project for the small screen, including the MCU’s Disney+ shows. It’s moody, atmospheric, and kinetic, benefitting from a reliable and strong performance from Cox and a tour-de-force from the ever-underrated D’Onofrio. The show did justice to one of Marvel’s most mistreated characters while proving the comic book genre could exist beyond explosions and world-ending stakes. The show is now on Disney+, meaning fans can rewatch it while waiting for the release of the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

5. Heartstopper (2022-present)

Arguably the most popular LGBTQ+ show on television, Heartstopper adapts Alice Oseman’s graphic novels. It follows the blossoming romance between Nick and Charlie, two students who discover their sexuality while dealing with the common struggles of coming of age. The show also follows the lives of their friends, chronicling their romances and experiences.

Sweet, sweeping, and utterly delightful, Heartstopper is the kind of show that’s perfect for almost every occasion. Its two seasons are among the most enjoyable and unassuming of any Netflix show, making for excellent binges for fans of any age and sexual orientation. It’s also among the most popular shows on Netflix and has a huge following on social media, meaning fans can be part of the conversation while waiting for the upcoming season 3.

4. Ozark (2017-2022)

After Breaking Bad, every major network and streaming service wanted their own version of the groundbreaking series. However, Netflix’s Ozark might be the only show to even come close to Vince Gilligan’s masterpiece — except, of course, for Gilligan’s own Better Call Saul. Emmy winners Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star as Marty and Wendy Byrde, a couple who get increasingly involved in a violent world after becoming money launderers for a Mexican drug cartel.

Ozark is violent, ruthless, and absolutely worth the time, largely thanks to the writing and the outstanding performances of Bateman, Linney, and Julia Garner. Fans of visceral and intense series will find Ozark irresistible due to its singular and relentless tone. With four seasons of grim drama, Ozark makes for a bleak, but satisfying binge. It all leads to an explosive gut punch of a finale that will leave viewers in shock.

3. Bridgerton (2019-present)

Based on Julia Quinn’s series of romantic novels, Bridgerton is among Netflix’s most successful series, both critically and commercially. The show revolves around the wealthy Bridgerton family living in Regency Era London, with each season chronicling the romantic story of one of the siblings.

Bridgerton made the period genre sexier and more relevant than ever. It captures the swoonworthy approach of classics like Pride & Prejudice and mixes it with the steamy approach of movies like 9 ½ Weeks. The result is a singular, anachronistic show that has its cake and eats it, too. With a cast of devastatingly handsome performers and an overtly romantic and sexy tone, Bridgerton is the best of both worlds and an extremely addictive binge.

2. Black Mirror (2011-present)

Black Mirror moved to Netflix starting with season 3, instantly becoming one of the streamer’s most talked-about series. Set in several dystopias, the anthology series deals with various stories where technology becomes a source of trouble, discontent, and chaos for society. Black Mirror deals with several themes related to tech and media, becoming the modern equivalent of The Twilight Zone.

No Netflix show is more adept at generating a conversation than Black Mirror. Its thought-provoking, surreal, and often terrifying themes make it perfect to binge and discuss. Creative, intelligent, at times satirical, and always unsettling, Black Mirror is the perfect show for today’s media-obsessed, AI-dominated landscape.

1. The Crown (2016-2023)

The Crown is probably Netflix’s most acclaimed original show. Created by two-time Oscar nominee Peter Morgan, it chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II, from her early days as queen all the way to the present. The show changes casts every two seasons to depict the passing of time, with Claire Foy playing the queen in seasons 1 and 2, Olivia Colman in seasons 3 and 4, and Imelda Staunton in seasons 5 and 6.

Lush and dignified, but no less dramatic, The Crown presents an approachable and fictionalized account of the life of one of modern history’s most distant and impenetrable figures. The show’s main strength lies in its willingness to peek behind the royal facade without quite tearing it down. The Crown might present a very polished and PC depiction of the Royal Family, but it remains a fascinating and worthwhile journey that makes its audience part of some of the most important events in Britain’s history.

