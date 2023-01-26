Where to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Looking back at the year in movies, there’s a great chance that 2022 will be the year of Everything Everywhere All at Once. Written and directed by the Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), the film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang, a Chinese immigrant who manages her family-run laundromat. While being audited by the IRS, Evelyn is thrust into an interdimensional conflict where she must use her newfound powers to save the multiverse. Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis co-star alongside Yeoh.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was a huge hit commercially and critically, grossing over $100 million at the worldwide box office and earning 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Quan), and Best Supporting Actress (Hsu and Curtis). If you’re looking to watch this sci-fi experience, then keep reading!

Where can you watch Everything Everywhere All at Once?

Everything Everywhere All at Once is now available to stream on Showtime. The genre-bending adventure can be seen on Showtime or Showtime Anywhere. Showtime can also be accessed and streamed through these platforms with a premium subscription: Paramount+, YouTube, Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV.

Showtime is a premier legacy cable network home to A24 movies such as Men, After Yang, Red Rocket, and Moonlight. The network also airs popular television series like Billions, Dexter, The Good Lord Bird, Homeland, Shameless, and Ray Donovan.

When does Everything Everywhere All at Once stream for subscribers?

Everything Everywhere All at Once is now streaming on Showtime.

How much does it cost?

To subscribe to Showtime, it costs $11 per month or $100 per year. There is a 30-day free trial to explore its content library. If you’re adding Showtime to a streaming service, like Paramount+ or Hulu, the price will vary. For example, a Showtime subscription can be bundled with Paramount+ for as low as $8 a month. Make sure to check each platform to see if Showtime can be added for an additional fee.

Is Everything Everywhere All at Once worth watching?

Absolutely. Everything Everywhere All at Once is certainly worth your time. It’s one of the most original movies in recent memory, combining a multiverse sci-fi adventure with an intimate family drama. The film was written and directed by Kwan and Scheinert, who received each Oscar nominations for director and screenplay.

It’s the acting, though, the gives the movie its heart. Yeoh, Hsu, and Quan all give career best performances as the family at the center of the movie, and they each create unique portraits of parents and children failing to communicate with one another. Plus, it’s fun!

On Rotten Tomatoes, Everything Everywhere All at Once holds a 95% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 89%. On Metacritic, the film registers a Metascore of 81 and a user score of 7.8.

Stream Everything Everywhere All at Once on Showtime.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations