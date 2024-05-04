Where to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The first Saturday in May belongs to horse racing. All eyes will be on Churchill Downs for the 2024 Kentucky Derby. This year’s edition is the 150th Running of the Kentucky Derby. “The Run for the Roses” is the first leg of the Triple Crown, and will be followed by the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

Fierceness opened as the morning line favorite at 5-2. On the back of Fierceness will be jockey John R. Velazquez, a three-time Kentucky Derby winner. Fierceness is trained by Todd Pletcher, who won the Kentucky Derby in 2010 and 2017. Fierceness is looking to become the first horse starting from Post 17 to win.

Recommended Videos

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream on NBC

Updated Post Positions for the 150th Kentucky Derby presented by @WoodfordReserve. #9 Encino has scratched and #21 Epic Ride will run. #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/e22qC8vZYg — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 30, 2024

Live coverage of the 2024 Kentucky Derby begins on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, May 4. The actual running of the Derby will not be until the early evening, around 6:57 p.m. ET/3:57 p.m. PT. You can watch the Derby on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby on NBC

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream on Peacock

If you don’t have NBC, stream the Kentucky Derby on Peacock. All three Triple Crown races will be available on Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Premium with ads or Premium Plus (limited to no ads). Premium costs $6 per month, while Premium Plus costs $12 per month. However, Peacock recently announced it will raise prices by $2 for each tier starting in July.

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream on YouTube TV

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby on NBC with YouTube TV. NBC is one of the 100-plus channels on YouTube TV. Other networks include ABC, Fox, ESPN, and CBS. New customers will only pay $58 per month for the first three months. Then, the rate increases to $73 per month with a YouTube TV Base Plan. Sign up for a free trial today.

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream on Fubo

Enjoy live sports and TV with a subscription to Fubo. There are no long-term commitments, and subscribers can cancel at any time. Fubo offers three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. However, customers will not have to pay immediately thanks to a free trial.

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream on Sling TV

Enjoy the Run for the Roses with Sling TV. With Sling, customers can choose between Orange at $40 per month and Blue at $45 per month. Orange may have 32 total channels, but it does not include NBC. However, NBC is one of the 42 total channels on Blue. New customers will receive $10 off for the first month.

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Customers can watch the Kentucky Derby and the rest of the Triple Crown with Hulu with Live TV. Subscribers can watch over 90 live and on demand channels, including NBC, ESPN, USA, TNT, and TBS. Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month, or customers can bundle Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for one price of $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you are traveling during the Derby, you could run into issues while streaming the race. To alleviate these problems, download a VPN. With a VPN, users gain an extra layer of security and privacy for their connection. VPNs also bypass regional broadcast restrictions in the area. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations