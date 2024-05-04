 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream

By
Horses running down the track at the Kentucky Derby.
Bill Brine / Flickr

The first Saturday in May belongs to horse racing. All eyes will be on Churchill Downs for the 2024 Kentucky Derby. This year’s edition is the 150th Running of the Kentucky Derby. “The Run for the Roses” is the first leg of the Triple Crown, and will be followed by the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

Fierceness opened as the morning line favorite at 5-2. On the back of Fierceness will be jockey John R. Velazquez, a three-time Kentucky Derby winner. Fierceness is trained by Todd Pletcher, who won the Kentucky Derby in 2010 and 2017. Fierceness is looking to become the first horse starting from Post 17 to win.

Recommended Videos

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream on NBC

Updated Post Positions for the 150th Kentucky Derby presented by @WoodfordReserve.

#9 Encino has scratched and #21 Epic Ride will run. #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/e22qC8vZYg

&mdash; Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 30, 2024

Related

Live coverage of the 2024 Kentucky Derby begins on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, May 4. The actual running of the Derby will not be until the early evening, around 6:57 p.m. ET/3:57 p.m. PT. You can watch the Derby on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby on NBC

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream on Peacock

The Peacock app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you don’t have NBC, stream the Kentucky Derby on Peacock. All three Triple Crown races will be available on Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Premium with ads or Premium Plus (limited to no ads). Premium costs $6 per month, while Premium Plus costs $12 per month. However, Peacock recently announced it will raise prices by $2 for each tier starting in July.

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream on YouTube TV

College basketball in multiview on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby on NBC with YouTube TV. NBC is one of the 100-plus channels on YouTube TV. Other networks include ABC, Fox, ESPN, and CBS. New customers will only pay $58 per month for the first three months. Then, the rate increases to $73 per month with a YouTube TV Base Plan. Sign up for a free trial today.

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream on Fubo

The Fubo app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Enjoy live sports and TV with a subscription to Fubo. There are no long-term commitments, and subscribers can cancel at any time. Fubo offers three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. However, customers will not have to pay immediately thanks to a free trial.

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Enjoy the Run for the Roses with Sling TV. With Sling, customers can choose between Orange at $40 per month and Blue at $45 per month. Orange may have 32 total channels, but it does not include NBC. However, NBC is one of the 42 total channels on Blue. New customers will receive $10 off for the first month.

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Logo for the Hulu icon.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Customers can watch the Kentucky Derby and the rest of the Triple Crown with Hulu with Live TV. Subscribers can watch over 90 live and on demand channels, including NBC, ESPN, USA, TNT, and TBS. Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month, or customers can bundle Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for one price of $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you are traveling during the Derby, you could run into issues while streaming the race. To alleviate these problems, download a VPN. With a VPN, users gain an extra layer of security and privacy for their connection. VPNs also bypass regional broadcast restrictions in the area. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 movies leaving Prime Video in April 2024 you have to watch
Robert De Niro standing tall in a tuxedo looking menacing in a scene from The Untouchables.

Amazon Prime Video is a treasure trove of movies and TV shows. While some require an add-on subscription to a service like Paramount+ or AMC+, others are available as part of your Amazon Prime subscription. Keep in mind that now you need to pay a small fee on top of that to get access ad-free. But either way, the movies that come with that base subscription are available to you at any time. That is, until they’re gone.

Movies come and go on Amazon, so you’ll want to keep track of expiring titles. There are five movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in April that you’ll want to watch before they go. They’re all fabulous films that range from the 1980s up to the 2010s and feature A-list talent. Check these out before they are removed from the service before the end of the month.
The Big Short (2015)
The Big Short Trailer (2015) ‐ Paramount Pictures

Read more
3 underrated movies you need to watch in May 2024
A man leans against a wall in The Fall Guy.

April was a bit of a low-key month for movies, but there was still plenty of pleasure to be had at the theater. Indies were well-represented with the surreal sci-fi movie The Beast while multiplexes enjoyed the social commentary and IMAX action set pieces of Alex Garland's appropriately divisive Civil War.

May, however, will be a different story, as the summer season is set to begin on May 3 with the premiere of The Fall Guy, an action comedy starring everyone's favorite actor of the moment, Ryan Gosling. May will also see apes conquesting another planet, a biopic about Amy Winehouse that's already enraged people on social media, a different take on the slasher movie genre, and one of the most highly anticipated prequels of the last decade. Oh, and Garfield's back. Again. Which of these are worth seeing? Find out by checking out our top three picks out of all the movies scheduled for release in May 2024.
The Fall Guy (May 3)

Read more
5 TV shows you need to watch in May 2024
Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in Dark Matter.

Not sure what you need to watch in May? There are several shows returning with new seasons, along with a handful of new shows that you might want to add to your watch list. Bridgerton fans will be delighted to know that the record-breaking series is returning with the first part of its third season, while sci-fi fans will be intrigued with the premise of the Apple TV+ show Dark Matter, especially if you've read the book on which it’s based.

The five TV shows you need to watch in May are available on top streaming services, like Max, Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. Keep track of the premiere dates and plot them on your calendar so you don’t miss out, or wait until the end of the month to binge as many episodes as you can, since many of these shows' episodes are released on a weekly basis.
Hacks season 3 (May 2)
Hacks Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max

Read more