The first Saturday in May is reserved for horse racing as the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby takes center stage. Known as “the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” the 2023 Kentucky Derby will take place at its signature track, Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 6. The race kicks off the first leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, with the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes to occur in the coming weeks.

Twenty horses are set to compete in the Derby, which is dubbed “The Run for the Roses.” The favorite to win is Forte, who opened with 3-1 odds. The race is a gambler’s dream, as betters win over $150 million wagering on the Kentucky Derby each year. Even if you don’t like betting, the fast action provides an instant boost of serotonin.

The Kentucky Derby will have extensive TV coverage before, during, and after the big race. Find out where to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby below!

Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby on NBC

Post Positions and Morning Line Odds for the Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/O6VZbjD5QV — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 1, 2023

The 2023 Kentucky Derby airs at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6, on NBC. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET and ends at 7:30 p.m. ET. Full coverage of the race and the day’s events can be streamed on NBC via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Log in with your cable provider for access.

Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Peacock

If you do not have cable, the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby will be on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock. The service recently crossed 20 million subscribers as it builds its library of movies and TV shows. NBC’s legacy shows, including The Office and Law & Order: SVU, Peacock originals like Poker Face and Mrs. Davis, and Universal’s movie library (including M3GAN and Cocaine Bear) are all streaming on Peacock. There are two paid tiers: Premium, priced at $5 per month with ads, and the ad-free Premium Plus, priced at $10 per month or $100 per year.

Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Hulu with Live TV

If you want to access NBC without a cable subscription, try Hulu with Live TV, a top-of-the-line TV streaming service that offers broadcast channels like NBC. For $70 monthly, subscribers can gain access to Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 monthly, users will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). You’ll enjoy a variety of programs and movies on the three platforms, including The Bad Batch, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Dropout, and Peyton’s Places.

Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Sling TV

If you own a Sling TV, then you can gain access to the Kentucky Derby. With monthly packages (Orange and Blue) ranging from $40 to $60, users can choose from a variety of channels to include in their subscriptions, including ESPN, TNT, ABC, CNN, and Fox.

Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV includes all of the basic networks — ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC — without a cable subscription. Popular cable networks like CNN, Disney, ESPN, FX, FS1, MSNBC, and TBS are also available to watch on the service. New subscribers will only pay $63 for the first three months of YouTube TV before it increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. There is a free trial so uncertain subscribers can try out the service before committing to the full price.

Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby live stream on Fubo TV

Subscribers of Fubo TV have access to over 100 live channels, including NBC. There are no contracts at sign-up and no hidden fees. Choose from four paid packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. Users can check out a variety of news and entertainment channels, including ESPN, MTV, HGTV, MSNBC, FX, USA, and Comedy Central. Sign up for a free trial and see if Fubo TV is the right service for you.

Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you are abroad, then you don’t have to miss out on the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Use a VPN, or virtual private network, to stream the illustrious horse race. A service like NordVPN will make streaming the Derby a lot easier. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

