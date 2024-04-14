The Chicago Bulls head to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” to take on the New York Knicks on the final day of the regular season. The action begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Sunday, April 14. The game will be played inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Bulls have locked up the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will host their Play-In Tournament game against the No. 10 Atlanta Hawks. For Chicago to advance to the postseason, they must beat the Hawks and defeat the loser of No. 7 versus No. 8 matchup. For the Knicks, the team has clinched a top-six playoff spot. The Knicks can reach No. 2 if the Milwaukee Bucks lose two games. However, the likely outcome is that the Knicks finish as the No. 3 seed.

Recommended Videos

The Bulls versus the Knicks will air on ESPN. Fans across the country can watch New York’s Jalen Brunson try to mystify the Bulls’ defense. ESPN is included with most cable packages. Without cable, you will need a streaming TV service to access ESPN. One of the best live streaming TV services on the market is Sling TV. For more information on how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling, scroll below.

Watch the Bulls vs. Knicks live stream on Sling TV

Stream the NBA all season long with Sling TV. As one of the better live TV streaming services, Sling TV puts the customer in control of what they want to watch thanks to no long-term contracts and flexible channel lineups. You can record and save your favorite programs with cloud DVR, as well as take Sling on the go with the mobile app.

Sling TV offers customers two plans: Orange and Blue. Orange costs $40 per month and features 32 total channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, Freeform, and Disney Channel. At $45 per month, Blue offers 42 total channels, including the local broadcasts of ABC, NBC, and Fox. Customers can bundle Orange and Blue for the monthly price of $60. Sling TV will also take 50% off your purchase for the first month.

Watch the Bulls vs. Knicks live stream from abroad with a VPN

NBA fans do not want to miss this matchup between two longtime rivals. If the Knicks win, they clinch the season series with the Bulls. Tune into ESPN on Sunday afternoon to catch all the action. Accessing ESPN in the U.S. is fairly simple. However, streaming ESPN abroad can be challenging because of untrustworthy connections and regional restrictions. Thankfully, a VPN will help alleviate these issues. VPNs hide your IP address and connect to an IP from a country of your choice to avoid geo-blocking.

When it comes time to choose a VPN, our pick is NordVPN. With NordVPN, customers gain extra privacy and security for their connections. This keeps your data safe from cybercriminals. While it offers no traditional free trial, NordVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee if customers are not satisfied with the product.

Editors' Recommendations