 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks live stream: how to watch the NBA online

Dan Girolamo
By
Zach LaVine puts his hand up and closes out.
All-Pro Reels / All-Pro Reels

The Chicago Bulls head to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” to take on the New York Knicks on the final day of the regular season. The action begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Sunday, April 14. The game will be played inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Bulls have locked up the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will host their Play-In Tournament game against the No. 10 Atlanta Hawks. For Chicago to advance to the postseason, they must beat the Hawks and defeat the loser of No. 7 versus No. 8 matchup. For the Knicks, the team has clinched a top-six playoff spot. The Knicks can reach No. 2 if the Milwaukee Bucks lose two games. However, the likely outcome is that the Knicks finish as the No. 3 seed.

Recommended Videos

The Bulls versus the Knicks will air on ESPN. Fans across the country can watch New York’s Jalen Brunson try to mystify the Bulls’ defense. ESPN is included with most cable packages. Without cable, you will need a streaming TV service to access ESPN. One of the best live streaming TV services on the market is Sling TV. For more information on how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling, scroll below.

Related

Watch the Bulls vs. Knicks live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Stream the NBA all season long with Sling TV. As one of the better live TV streaming services, Sling TV puts the customer in control of what they want to watch thanks to no long-term contracts and flexible channel lineups. You can record and save your favorite programs with cloud DVR, as well as take Sling on the go with the mobile app.

Sling TV offers customers two plans: Orange and Blue. Orange costs $40 per month and features 32 total channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, Freeform, and Disney Channel. At $45 per month, Blue offers 42 total channels, including the local broadcasts of ABC, NBC, and Fox. Customers can bundle Orange and Blue for the monthly price of $60. Sling TV will also take 50% off your purchase for the first month.

Watch the Bulls vs. Knicks live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

NBA fans do not want to miss this matchup between two longtime rivals. If the Knicks win, they clinch the season series with the Bulls. Tune into ESPN on Sunday afternoon to catch all the action. Accessing ESPN in the U.S. is fairly simple. However, streaming ESPN abroad can be challenging because of untrustworthy connections and regional restrictions. Thankfully, a VPN will help alleviate these issues. VPNs hide your IP address and connect to an IP from a country of your choice to avoid geo-blocking.

When it comes time to choose a VPN, our pick is NordVPN. With NordVPN, customers gain extra privacy and security for their connections. This keeps your data safe from cybercriminals. While it offers no traditional free trial, NordVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee if customers are not satisfied with the product.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
How to watch 2024 AEW Revolution live stream (and Sting’s final match)
Sting screams with his mouth open on the poster for AEW Revolution.

All Elite Wrestling heads to the Tar Heel State for its first pay-per-view event of 2024, Revolution. It's the fifth Revolution event in company history. Revolution is considered one of AEW's "Big Four" events, along with Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear.

The biggest headline of Revolution involves Sting, who will be wrestling in the last match of his illustrious career. Sting and Darby Allin will put their AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line in a tornado tag match against the Young Bucks, who now refer to themselves as Matthew and Nicholas Jackson and are the AEW's executive vice presidents. Sting is 28-0 in AEW. Will Sting retire as an undefeated champion or leave AEW with one blemish on his record?
When and where is AEW Revolution?
Will Hangman Page be able to compete at AEW Revolution for the World Title? | 2/28/24, AEW Dynamite

Read more
NBA Sunday Showcase live stream: how to watch the doubleheader online
Anthony Davis holds a basketball and prepares for a shot.

With the football season completed, basketball will air more national games on Sunday afternoons as part of the NBA Sunday Showcase. The series kicked off on February 11 with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. This weekend, the Sunday Showcase features a special doubleheader. The Milwaukee Bucks face the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers versus the Phoenix Suns.

The Bucks and the 76ers are two of the five best teams in the East. However, the 76ers have been fading as they continue to play without league MVP Joel Embiid, who is out with a meniscus injury. Meanwhile, the Lakers and Suns are in the top 10 in the West. However, both teams are currently positioned to appear in the Play-In tournament.
Watch the NBA Sunday Showcase doubleheader live stream on ABC

Read more
How to watch the 2024 SAG Awards live stream
Margot Robbie and Ariana Greenblatt look out the back doors of a truck in Barbie.

The road to the 2024 Oscars continues Saturday night with the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The SAG Awards famously include "I am an actor" speeches to kick off the show. These happen because the SAG Awards are voted on by more than 130,000 performers in the SAG-AFTRA union. The SAG Awards is a ceremony for actors, by actors.

Since the SAG Awards are only voted on by performers in the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the categories honor the best actors from film and television in 2023. The most-anticipated award is Ensemble in a Motion Picture, which will likely go to Oppenheimer or Barbie. The SAG Awards also have two categories for stunt work and a special lifetime achievement award. The 2024 recipient is the OG Funny Girl herself, Barbra Streisand.

Read more