NBA Sunday Showcase live stream: how to watch the doubleheader online

With the football season completed, basketball will air more national games on Sunday afternoons as part of the NBA Sunday Showcase. The series kicked off on February 11 with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. This weekend, the Sunday Showcase features a special doubleheader. The Milwaukee Bucks face the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers versus the Phoenix Suns.

The Bucks and the 76ers are two of the five best teams in the East. However, the 76ers have been fading as they continue to play without league MVP Joel Embiid, who is out with a meniscus injury. Meanwhile, the Lakers and Suns are in the top 10 in the West. However, both teams are currently positioned to appear in the Play-In tournament.

Watch the NBA Sunday Showcase doubleheader live stream on ABC

Both games will air on ABC. The Bucks and the 76ers tip at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Sunday, February 25.

The Lakers and Suns will follow at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT. Catch ABC’s coverage through the ABC app, ABC.com, ESPN app, or ESPN.com. Fans will have to log in with a TV provider.

Watch the NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC

Watch the NBA Sunday Showcase live stream on YouTube TV

Catch the Sunday doubleheader on YouTube TV, one of the best television services for basketball. With 100-plus channels, customers can watch their favorite news, sports, and entertainment programs with YouTube TV, including the NBA on ABC.

The first three months of YouTube TV cost $63 per month before increasing to the monthly price of $73. Sign up for a free trial to get started.

Watch the NBA Sunday Showcase live stream on Hulu with Live TV

NBA Sunday Showcase will be available to stream on Hulu with Live TV. This streaming television service features 90-plus channels, including ABC, ESPN, MTV, Food Network, and TLC. While Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month, bundle packages with Hulu Live, ESPN+, and Disney+ begin at just $77 monthly.

Watch the NBA Sunday Showcase live stream on Fubo

With over 200 channels, Fubo is a great substitution for cable because of its high channel count. These channels range from ABC and NFL Network to CBS and FX. Fubo’s three plans are Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. However, new customers do not have to pay anything at sign-up. Instead, they can enjoy a free trial.

Watch the NBA Sunday Showcase live stream on Sling TV

With Sling TV, customers can stream their favorite basketball games, news programs, and movies without a cable box. The first plan, Orange, offers 32 channels, including ESPN and ESPN2, for $40 per month.

The second plan, Blue, provides 42 channels, including ABC and Fox, for $45 per month. You also have the option to bundle Orange and Blue for $60 per month. All of these plans are 50% off the first month.

Watch the NBA Sunday Showcase live stream from abroad with a VPN

For safe and private access to the internet, use a VPN with your streaming service. A VPN hides your online activity and IP from hackers and cybercriminals. You can also control your private data and bypass regional broadcast restrictions with a VPN. Our top pick is NordVPN, an elite VPN that offers customers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

