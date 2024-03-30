 Skip to main content
UFL Kickoff Weekend 2024 live stream: Watch the United Football League

Dan Girolamo
By

Spring football returns with the 2024 United Football League (UFL). The UFL is the byproduct of the merger between the XFL and USFL at the end of 2023. Once rivals, the XFL and USFL are now the UFL under the leadership of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dani Garcia, RedBird Capital Partners, and the Fox Corporation.

The UFL consists of eight teams – four from the XFL and four from the USFL. The UFL teams competing to win a championship are the Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, and St. Louis Battlehawks. The 2024 UFL inaugural season begins with a special doubleheader as part of UFL Kickoff Weekend.

Watch UFL Kickoff Weekend 2024

SPRING. JUST. GOT. STRONGER. 💪

The United Football League opens its inaugural season Saturday on FOX! #UFL @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/gGaMqelGMx

&mdash; FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) March 28, 2024

The 2024 UFL Kickoff Weekend starts with a doubleheader on Saturday, March 30. The first game features the 2023 USFL champion Birmingham Stallions taking on the 2023 XFL champion Arlington Renegades at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Fox. Curt Menefee will call the game from Choctaw Stadium with analyst Joel Klatt while Brock Huard patrols the sidelines.

Game two pits the St. Louis Battlehawks against the Michigan Panthers from Detroit’s Ford Field at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Fox. Kevin Kugler will handle play-by-play, with Devin Gardner as an analyst and Jake Butt as the sideline reporter.

The two games can be streamed through the Fox Sports website, Fox Sports app, or Fox website. Sign in with a TV provider.

Watch the 2024 UFL Kickoff Weekend

Watch UFL Kickoff Weekend live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Fans of the UFL on Fox can watch games all season long with Sling TV. Fox is offered in Sling’s Blue plan, which costs $45 per month and features other local broadcasts on NBC and ABC. Orange, the alternative Sling plan, costs $40 per month but does not feature Fox in its 32-channel lineup. Customers do have the option to bundle both services for $60 per month. 

Watch the UFL Kickoff Weekend live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Gain access to streaming television and an entire library of movies and shows with Hulu with Live TV. The 2024 UFL season will air on Fox, FS1, ESPN, and ABC. All four networks are broadcast on Hulu with Live TV. Customers can sign up for Hulu with Live TV for $76 per month. However, bundle plans featuring Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ start at $77 per month.

Watch the UFL Kickoff Weekend live stream on YouTube TV

Multiview options on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

YouTube TV has become an excellent streaming TV service for football fans thanks to the addition of Sunday NFL Ticket. Those same football fans can watch the UFL on Fox and Disney networks with a YouTube TV plan. Try YouTube TV at no cost with a free trial. Then, YouTube offers its live TV service for $58 monthly for the first three months. Then, the rate moves to $73 per month. 

Watch the UFL Kickoff Weekend live stream on Fubo

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV / FuboTV

Watch live TV and sports with Fubo. With Fubo, subscribers access a vast channel library that includes Fox, ESPN, FX, NBC, and ABC. You can record your favorite games and shows with Fubo’s cloud DVR. Fubo has two plans: Pro at $80 per month or Elite at $90 per month. However, Fubo knocks off $20 for the first month. Sign up now for a free trial.  

Watch the UFL Kickoff Weekend live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you plan to travel on Saturday or watch the games from a foreign location, know that streaming services work differently in these situations. To alleviate potential issues that may arise, download a VPN service. With a VPN, Internet users will have more protection from phishing attacks and malware viruses. A VPN will also work to bypass regional broadcast restrictions, allowing for a better streaming experience. Our suggestion is to download NordVPN. Just know that NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, meaning there isn’t a penalty for trying the service. 

