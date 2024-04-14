 Skip to main content
Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics live stream: how to watch the NBA online

Dan Girolamo
By
Jayson Tatum dribbles a ball on a basketball court.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr

There is one game left for every NBA team in the regular season. One of those matchups pits Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. The game tips off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Sunday, April 14. The Wizards will play the Celtics inside the TD Garden in Boston.

It’s been a disastrous season for the Wizards. Washington has the second-worst record in the league. Finding a franchise player in the upcoming NBA Draft will be the top priority this offseason. On the other side of the spectrum are the Boston Celtics, the best team in the NBA. The Celtics have been in cruise control for weeks as the No. 1 seed in the East. The road to the NBA Finals in the Eastern Conference goes through Boston.

The game between the Wizards and Celtics will air on two local market stations: Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports Boston. You won’t have access to these channels if you don’t live in the Washington or Boston markets. However, NBA League Pass allows out-of-market fans to watch every NBA game. One of the most convenient ways to purchase NBA League Pass is by adding it to your Sling TV subscription. Find out how to watch NBA games from anywhere below.

Watch the Wizards vs. Celtics live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With Sling TV, customers get the perks of cable — live television for sports, entertainment, and news — without needing a box or having to pay high fees. Simply choose the channel lineup that fits your needs. With no long-term contracts, customers can upgrade, downgrade, or pause their Sling service at any time. For these reasons, Sling remains one of the best live TV streaming services.

Sling offers customers two plans: Orange and Blue. At $40 per month, Orange features 32 total channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT. At $45 per month, Blue offers 42 total channels, including Fox News, FS1, and NFL Network. NBA fans will want to subscribe to Orange because of ESPN. If you want to watch out-of-market games, purchase NBA League Pass as an add-on to your Sling plan.

Watch the Wizards vs. Celtics live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

NBA fans abroad can still watch the Wizards versus the Celtics. However, you will need some help. Streaming services do not work the same way abroad because of regional broadcast restrictions. That’s why you should download a virtual private network (VPN).

VPNs help internet users stay more private online. A VPN is an extra layer of security, so you can use the internet without worrying about scams and hacks. Our recommendation for a VPN is NordVPN. Even though NordVPN does not feature a free trial, it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so try it risk-free.

