 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show live stream: watch Selection Sunday

Dan Girolamo
By

This is March. Those three words signal the beginning of March Madness and the return of the greatest tournament in sports, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. The 68 teams in the tournament will be revealed during the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show.

By Sunday evening, 32 teams have automatically qualified for the tournament by winning a conference. The remaining 36 teams will be granted an at-large bid from the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Selection Committee. This 10-member group will determine the at-large bids through several factors, including quality wins and NET ranking. The Selection Committee also determines the seeding for the bracket.

Recommended Videos

Watch 2024 Selection Sunday on CBS

Logo for NCAA March Madness.
National Collegiate Athletic Association

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show will air on CBS at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 17. Adam Zucker will host and be joined by analysts Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright, and Seth Davis to analyze the bracket.

Related

The one-hour selection show will stream on NCAA March Madness Live via web, mobile, and connected devices. For those watching on the CBS app or CBS.com, log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch 2024 Selection Sunday on CBS

Watch 2024 Selection Sunday on Paramount+

Sports on Paramount Plus.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show will stream on Paramount+. Subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime, the ad-free plan that costs $12 per month, can stream the selection show and the tournament’s games.

However, March Madness will not be available to Paramount+ Essential subscribers. After basketball, check out what’s new on Paramount+ in March, including the limited series A Gentleman in Moscow starring Ewan McGregor.

Watch 2024 Selection Sunday live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Someone relaxing on a couch watching Hulu.
Hulu

Catch CBS’ coverage of Selection Sunday on Hulu with Live TV. CBS is one of the 90-plus channels featured on Hulu with Live TV. Other notable channels include NBC, ESPN, TNT, USA, and Fox. A subscription to Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. However, bundled plans – Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ – start at $77 monthly.

Watch 2024 Selection Sunday on Fubo

FuboTV interface on a TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Fubo

March Madness fans can enjoy the tournament on Fubo. With over 200 channels, Fubo feels like cable TV because of its wide selection of channels, which include CBS, NBC, FS1, NFL Network, and ESPN. Choose between Pro at $80 per month or Elite at $90 per month. New customers can receive a free trial. Then, Fubo will take $20 off the first month.

Watch the 2024 Selection Sunday live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV App
Digital Trends

YouTube TV can watch the Selection Show on Sunday. YouTube TV is a live-streaming TV service that caters especially to sports fans thanks to the inclusion of NFL Sunday Ticket. Featured channels include CBS, ESPN, MTV, USA, and TNT. New customers can sign up for a free trial. Then, the first three months of YouTube TV only cost $63 per month. Then, the rate increases to $73 per month for YouTube TV Base Plan.

Watch the 2024 Selection Sunday live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Streaming programs like Selection Sunday can be difficult while traveling. If you find yourself in that situation on Sunday, download a VPN service to help combat streaming issues. VPNs add more security and privacy to a connection while bypassing regional broadcast restrictions. Our recommendation is NordVPN, one of the best VPNs on the market. If NordVPN isn’t up to your satisfaction, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Watch the 2024 Grammys: date, time, nominees, performers, live stream
Billie Eilish holds a mic and sings.

The biggest stars in music will meet under one roof at the 2024 Grammys. Officially known as the 66th Grammy Awards, the ceremony honors the best artists, songs, and albums from October 2022 to September 2023. Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show for the fourth straight year.

SZA leads the field with nine nominations from her certified triple platinum album, SOS. Phoebe Bridgers received seven nominations, with six as a member of Boygenius, her indie supergroup with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. Then, there's Taylor Swift, the biggest pop star in the world, with six nominations. If Swift wins Album of the Year for Midnights, she becomes the first singer to win in that category four times.
Watch the 2024 Grammys on CBS
Inside The First-Ever "A Celebration Of Craft" | GRAMMY Week 2024

Read more
Where to watch NXT Vengeance Day 2024 live stream: date, start time, match card
Logo for NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

NXT kicks off its 2024 Premium Live Event schedule with the 2024 Vengeance Day. From 2001-2011, Vengeance was a WWE pay-per-view featuring the top wrestlers from Raw or SmackDown, depending on the year. The event experienced a hiatus for 10 years before its reincarnation as an NXT show in 2021. Vengeance Day 2024 is the fourth iteration of the NXT brand.

The main event will feature Ilja Dragunov defending his NXT Championship against Trick Williams. Expect "Whoop That Trick Chants" during this match, as fans have rallied behind Williams the last few months. Williams is even over with the WWE audience, as evidenced by the loud pop he received on the January 26 episode of SmackDown. Williams is in a unique situation as he attempts to pull a doubleheader at Vengeance Day. Earlier in the night, Williams will team with Carmelo Hayes to face Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker in the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals.
When and where is NXT Vengeance Day?
NXT Vengeance Day Kickoff: Feb. 4, 2024

Read more
Where to watch the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games live stream
Wide shot of the NFL Pro Bowl Week sign.

For the second straight year, the NFL will present the Pro Bowl Games, a reimagined two-day event featuring the league's top players participating in multiple skills challenges. In years past, the Pro Bowl was virtually unwatchable. The players did not want to give maximum effort or tackle each other for fear of injury. In 2023, the NFL removed the tackle football game in favor of the Pro Bowl Games, which returns in 2024 from Orlando, Florida.

The first day of the competition – The Skills Showdown – aired on Thursday and featured precision passing and dodgeball. Sunday's Pro Bowl Games competition will feature a flag football competition with games of move the chains, gridiron gauntlet, and tug of war.
Watch the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games live stream on ESPN Networks and ESPN+
https://twitter.com/espn/status/1753233065495654439

Read more