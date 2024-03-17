Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is March. Those three words signal the beginning of March Madness and the return of the greatest tournament in sports, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. The 68 teams in the tournament will be revealed during the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show.

By Sunday evening, 32 teams have automatically qualified for the tournament by winning a conference. The remaining 36 teams will be granted an at-large bid from the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Selection Committee. This 10-member group will determine the at-large bids through several factors, including quality wins and NET ranking. The Selection Committee also determines the seeding for the bracket.

Recommended Videos

Watch 2024 Selection Sunday on CBS

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show will air on CBS at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 17. Adam Zucker will host and be joined by analysts Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright, and Seth Davis to analyze the bracket.

The one-hour selection show will stream on NCAA March Madness Live via web, mobile, and connected devices. For those watching on the CBS app or CBS.com, log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch 2024 Selection Sunday on Paramount+

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show will stream on Paramount+. Subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime, the ad-free plan that costs $12 per month, can stream the selection show and the tournament’s games.

However, March Madness will not be available to Paramount+ Essential subscribers. After basketball, check out what’s new on Paramount+ in March, including the limited series A Gentleman in Moscow starring Ewan McGregor.

Watch 2024 Selection Sunday live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Catch CBS’ coverage of Selection Sunday on Hulu with Live TV. CBS is one of the 90-plus channels featured on Hulu with Live TV. Other notable channels include NBC, ESPN, TNT, USA, and Fox. A subscription to Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. However, bundled plans – Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ – start at $77 monthly.

Watch 2024 Selection Sunday on Fubo

March Madness fans can enjoy the tournament on Fubo. With over 200 channels, Fubo feels like cable TV because of its wide selection of channels, which include CBS, NBC, FS1, NFL Network, and ESPN. Choose between Pro at $80 per month or Elite at $90 per month. New customers can receive a free trial. Then, Fubo will take $20 off the first month.

Watch the 2024 Selection Sunday live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV can watch the Selection Show on Sunday. YouTube TV is a live-streaming TV service that caters especially to sports fans thanks to the inclusion of NFL Sunday Ticket. Featured channels include CBS, ESPN, MTV, USA, and TNT. New customers can sign up for a free trial. Then, the first three months of YouTube TV only cost $63 per month. Then, the rate increases to $73 per month for YouTube TV Base Plan.

Watch the 2024 Selection Sunday live stream from abroad with a VPN

Streaming programs like Selection Sunday can be difficult while traveling. If you find yourself in that situation on Sunday, download a VPN service to help combat streaming issues. VPNs add more security and privacy to a connection while bypassing regional broadcast restrictions. Our recommendation is NordVPN, one of the best VPNs on the market. If NordVPN isn’t up to your satisfaction, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations