 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

March Madness 2024 live stream: Where to watch the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament

Dan Girolamo
By

After two nonstop days of basketball games, 32 teams remain in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. March Madness has lived up to its name as multiple double-digit seeds advanced to the Second Round. The most noteworthy upset came Thursday night when No. 14 Oakland shocked the world and defeated No. 3 Kentucky to advance to the next round. 

While Kentucky faltered, many top seeds took care of business, including all four No. 1 seeds. The defending champion No. 1 UConn Huskies remain the favorite to win the title. It will be tough to beat the Huskies at full strength. However, North Carolina, Arizona, and Iowa State could provide a formidable challenge.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Second Round live stream on CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV

Jack Gohlke joined some elite company last night 👀#MarchMadness @OaklandMBB pic.twitter.com/moDK3p7LsG

&mdash; NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2024

Related

The Second Round is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24. Like the First Round, the Second Round games will air on CBS, TNT, TBS, or TruTV. You can watch every game on your phone, tablet, computer, or streaming device on the March Madness Live app — just log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Second Round coverage

The first game on Saturday tips off at 12:45 p.m. ET. View the Second Round schedule below.

Saturday, March 23

  • No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 7 Dayton 12:45 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 5 Gonzaga 3:15 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Michigan State 5:30 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 7 Washington State 6:10 p.m. ET, TNT
  • No. 11 NC State vs. No. 14 Oakland 7:10 p.m. ET, TBS
  • No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Texas 8 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 11 Duquesne 8:40 p.m. ET, TNT
  • No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 11 Oregon 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS

Sunday, March 24

  • No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 2 Marquette 12:10 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 1 Purdue 2:40 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 4 Duke 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 3 Baylor 6:10 p.m. ET, TNT
  • No. 12 Grand Canyon vs. No. 4 Alabama 7:10 p.m. ET, TBS
  • No. 9 Northwestern vs. No. 1 UConn 7:45 p.m. ET, TruTV
  • No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Houston 8:40 p.m. ET, TNT
  • No. 13 Yale vs. No. 5 San Diego State 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS

Watch the Second Round live stream on Paramount+

A promo image for the AFC Championship game on Paramount Plus.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

CBS’ coverage of the 2024 NCAA Tournament can be streamed on Paramount+. With a subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime for $12 per month, customers can watch CBS March Madness games. However, Paramount+ Essential customers will not have access to CBS. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also stream popular TV shows, including Yellowjackets and 1883.

Watch the Second Round live stream on Max

Got eeeem (via @bleacherreport)#MarchMadnessOnMax #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/NZyYY0zYXv

&mdash; Sports on Max (@SportsonMax) March 21, 2024

With the B/R Sports Add-On, fans can watch March Madness on Max. The add-on will stream the NCAA Tournament games on TNT, TBS, and TruTV. The B/R Sports Add-On costs $10 per month and will be added to your Max subscription. Other sports featured with the add-on are U.S. Soccer, MLB, NBA, and NHL.

Watch the Second Round live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV App
Digital Trends

YouTube TV has slowly become one of the best streaming TV services for live sports. March Madness games on CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV can be found within YouTube TV’s impressive channel lineup. Another huge advantage of YouTube TV is the addition of Sunday NFL Ticket. New customers will only pay $58 monthly for the first three months. After that, the rate jumps to $73 per month. However, you can sign up for a free trial before committing to the price. 

Watch the Second Round live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Someone relaxing on a couch watching Hulu.
Hulu

Enjoy the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Hulu with Live TV. You won’t miss a game during the tournament because all four March Madness networks are available on YouTube TV. A Hulu with Live TV plan costs $76 per month, while a bundle plan of Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ starts at $77 per month.

Watch the Second Round live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Stream college basketball games during the tournament with Sling TV. While Sling does not offer CBS, the service does contain TruTV, TBS, and TNT in its channel lineups. Sling offers two plans: Orange for $40 per month and Blue for $45 per month. Customers can bundle both options for $60 per month. The best part is Sling removes $10 off the first month’s purchase. 

Watch the Second Round live stream on Fubo

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you need to watch the games on CBS, give Fubo a shot. Fubo feels like cable television with its high channel count. However, Fubo customers do not need to use a cable box or pay a high price to watch their favorite programs. Speaking of channels, Fubo has over 200 of them, including ESPN, NFL Network, and HGTV. Sign up for Pro at $80 per month or Elite at $90 per month. The first month will be $20 off. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Second Round live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Streaming games on the road can be challenging, especially in a foreign country. To add more security and privacy to your connection, download a VPN service. A VPN works to keep your computer safe from malware viruses and phishing attacks. Plus, VPNs bypass regional broadcast restrictions. Try one of our top VPN recommendations, NordVPN. If you are not satisfied with the results, a 30-day money-back guarantee is offered.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
How to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday Night live stream
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dribbles the ball next to Steph Curry down the court.

All eyes will be on Indianapolis for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. The league's best and most skilled players will participate in showcase events over three days, from the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday to the All-Star Game on Sunday. However, one of the most exciting events of the weekend is NBA All-Star Saturday Night.

The stars will be out at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night as some of the most talented players in the NBA put on a show. All-Star Saturday Night will feature four events: the Kia Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest, Stephen Curry versus Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Challenge, and AT&T Slam Dunk. The action-packed event is a fun night, as fans get to watch their favorite players showcase their dribbling, passing, and shooting abilities.
Watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday Night live stream on ABC
https://twitter.com/NBAPR/status/1755658110071394353

Read more
Watch the 2024 Grammys: date, time, nominees, performers, live stream
Billie Eilish holds a mic and sings.

The biggest stars in music will meet under one roof at the 2024 Grammys. Officially known as the 66th Grammy Awards, the ceremony honors the best artists, songs, and albums from October 2022 to September 2023. Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show for the fourth straight year.

SZA leads the field with nine nominations from her certified triple platinum album, SOS. Phoebe Bridgers received seven nominations, with six as a member of Boygenius, her indie supergroup with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. Then, there's Taylor Swift, the biggest pop star in the world, with six nominations. If Swift wins Album of the Year for Midnights, she becomes the first singer to win in that category four times.
Watch the 2024 Grammys on CBS
Inside The First-Ever "A Celebration Of Craft" | GRAMMY Week 2024

Read more
Where to watch NXT Vengeance Day 2024 live stream: date, start time, match card
Logo for NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

NXT kicks off its 2024 Premium Live Event schedule with the 2024 Vengeance Day. From 2001-2011, Vengeance was a WWE pay-per-view featuring the top wrestlers from Raw or SmackDown, depending on the year. The event experienced a hiatus for 10 years before its reincarnation as an NXT show in 2021. Vengeance Day 2024 is the fourth iteration of the NXT brand.

The main event will feature Ilja Dragunov defending his NXT Championship against Trick Williams. Expect "Whoop That Trick Chants" during this match, as fans have rallied behind Williams the last few months. Williams is even over with the WWE audience, as evidenced by the loud pop he received on the January 26 episode of SmackDown. Williams is in a unique situation as he attempts to pull a doubleheader at Vengeance Day. Earlier in the night, Williams will team with Carmelo Hayes to face Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker in the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals.
When and where is NXT Vengeance Day?
NXT Vengeance Day Kickoff: Feb. 4, 2024

Read more