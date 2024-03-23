Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After two nonstop days of basketball games, 32 teams remain in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. March Madness has lived up to its name as multiple double-digit seeds advanced to the Second Round. The most noteworthy upset came Thursday night when No. 14 Oakland shocked the world and defeated No. 3 Kentucky to advance to the next round.

While Kentucky faltered, many top seeds took care of business, including all four No. 1 seeds. The defending champion No. 1 UConn Huskies remain the favorite to win the title. It will be tough to beat the Huskies at full strength. However, North Carolina, Arizona, and Iowa State could provide a formidable challenge.

Watch the Second Round live stream on CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV

Jack Gohlke joined some elite company last night 👀#MarchMadness @OaklandMBB pic.twitter.com/moDK3p7LsG — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2024

The Second Round is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24. Like the First Round, the Second Round games will air on CBS, TNT, TBS, or TruTV. You can watch every game on your phone, tablet, computer, or streaming device on the March Madness Live app — just log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Second Round coverage

The first game on Saturday tips off at 12:45 p.m. ET. View the Second Round schedule below.

Saturday, March 23

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 7 Dayton – 12:45 p.m. ET, CBS

12:45 p.m. CBS No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 5 Gonzaga – 3:15 p.m. ET, CBS

3:15 p.m. CBS No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Michigan State – 5:30 p.m. ET, CBS

5:30 p.m. CBS No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 7 Washington State – 6:10 p.m. ET, TNT

6:10 p.m. TNT No. 11 NC State vs. No. 14 Oakland – 7:10 p.m. ET, TBS

7:10 p.m. TBS No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Texas – 8 p.m. ET, CBS

8 p.m. CBS No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 11 Duquesne – 8:40 p.m. ET, TNT

8:40 p.m. TNT No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 11 Oregon – 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS

Sunday, March 24

No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 2 Marquette – 12:10 p.m. ET, CBS

12:10 p.m. CBS No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 1 Purdue – 2:40 p.m. ET, CBS

2:40 p.m. CBS No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 4 Duke – 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS

5:15 p.m. CBS No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 3 Baylor – 6:10 p.m. ET, TNT

6:10 p.m. TNT No. 12 Grand Canyon vs. No. 4 Alabama – 7:10 p.m. ET, TBS

7:10 p.m. TBS No. 9 Northwestern vs. No. 1 UConn – 7:45 p.m. ET, TruTV

7:45 p.m. TruTV No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Houston – 8:40 p.m. ET, TNT

8:40 p.m. TNT No. 13 Yale vs. No. 5 San Diego State – 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS

Watch the Second Round live stream on Paramount+

CBS’ coverage of the 2024 NCAA Tournament can be streamed on Paramount+. With a subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime for $12 per month, customers can watch CBS March Madness games. However, Paramount+ Essential customers will not have access to CBS. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also stream popular TV shows, including Yellowjackets and 1883.

Watch the Second Round live stream on Max

With the B/R Sports Add-On, fans can watch March Madness on Max. The add-on will stream the NCAA Tournament games on TNT, TBS, and TruTV. The B/R Sports Add-On costs $10 per month and will be added to your Max subscription. Other sports featured with the add-on are U.S. Soccer, MLB, NBA, and NHL.

Watch the Second Round live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV has slowly become one of the best streaming TV services for live sports. March Madness games on CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV can be found within YouTube TV’s impressive channel lineup. Another huge advantage of YouTube TV is the addition of Sunday NFL Ticket. New customers will only pay $58 monthly for the first three months. After that, the rate jumps to $73 per month. However, you can sign up for a free trial before committing to the price.

Watch the Second Round live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Enjoy the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Hulu with Live TV. You won’t miss a game during the tournament because all four March Madness networks are available on YouTube TV. A Hulu with Live TV plan costs $76 per month, while a bundle plan of Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ starts at $77 per month.

Watch the Second Round live stream on Sling TV

Stream college basketball games during the tournament with Sling TV. While Sling does not offer CBS, the service does contain TruTV, TBS, and TNT in its channel lineups. Sling offers two plans: Orange for $40 per month and Blue for $45 per month. Customers can bundle both options for $60 per month. The best part is Sling removes $10 off the first month’s purchase.

Watch the Second Round live stream on Fubo

If you need to watch the games on CBS, give Fubo a shot. Fubo feels like cable television with its high channel count. However, Fubo customers do not need to use a cable box or pay a high price to watch their favorite programs. Speaking of channels, Fubo has over 200 of them, including ESPN, NFL Network, and HGTV. Sign up for Pro at $80 per month or Elite at $90 per month. The first month will be $20 off. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Second Round live stream from abroad with a VPN

Streaming games on the road can be challenging, especially in a foreign country. To add more security and privacy to your connection, download a VPN service. A VPN works to keep your computer safe from malware viruses and phishing attacks. Plus, VPNs bypass regional broadcast restrictions. Try one of our top VPN recommendations, NordVPN. If you are not satisfied with the results, a 30-day money-back guarantee is offered.

