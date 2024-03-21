Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

For sports fans, the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship features two of the best sports days of the year. The First Round includes 32 games – 16 on Thursday and 16 on Friday – and 12-plus hours of daily coverage. If there’s one guarantee in this tournament, it’s this: expect the unexpected.

The UConn Huskies enter the 2024 NCAA Tournament as the favorite to repeat as National Champions. No team since Florida in the mid-2000s has won back-to-back national championships. With a 31-3 record, the Huskies are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and top the East Region. The three other No. 1 seeds include Houston in the South, Purdue in the Midwest, and North Carolina in the West.

The First Round is set for Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22. All 32 games in the first round will air on one of four networks – CBS, TNT, TBS, or TruTV. You can watch all March Madness games in the March Madness Live app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

The first game on Thursday and Friday will tip off at 12:15 p.m. ET. View the First Round schedule below.

Thursday, March 21

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State – 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne – 12:40 p.m. ET, TruTV

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron – 1:30 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 2 Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State – 2 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Wagner – 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State – 3:10 p.m. ET, TruTV

No. 6 South Carolina vs. No.11 Oregon – 4 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada – 4:30 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Colorado State – 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland – 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese – 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State – 7:35 p.m. ET, TruTV

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s – 9:20 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State – 9:40 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford – 9:55 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake – 10:05 p.m. ET, TruTV

Friday, March 22

No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern – 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate – 12:40 p.m. ET, TruTV

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB – 1:45 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky – 2 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson – 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico – 3:10 p.m. ET, TruTV

No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale – 4:15 p.m. ET, TNT

No.7 Florida vs. No. 10 Colorado/No. 10 Boise State – 4:30 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M – 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont – 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Grambling/No. 16 Montana State – 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 College of Charleston – 7:35 p.m. ET, TruTV

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood – 9:20 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison – 9:40 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU – 9:55 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon – 10:05 p.m. ET, TruTV

Watch the NCAA First Round live stream on Max

Max subscribers can watch tournament games on TNT, TBS, and TruTV with the B/R Sports Add-On. The Bleacher Report Add-On costs $10 per month on top of your monthly Max subscription. However, the add-on includes additional access to the NBA, MLB, NHL, and U.S. Soccer.

Watch the NCAA First Round live stream on Paramount+

Paramount+ subscribers can stream every CBS game during March Madness. However, you will need the Paramount+ with Showtime plan for $12 per month. Paramount+ Essential, the ad-supported plan at $6 per month, does not include CBS’ coverage of the NCAA Tournament. After watching basketball, explore Paramount’s vast library of TV shows and movies, including Mayor of Kingstown, Top Gun: Maverick, and Mean Girls.

Watch the NCAA First Round live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV subscribers can stream the games on TNT, TBS, and TruTV all tournament long. Sling TV is a very user-friendly streaming TV service with no long-term contracts. Customers can sign up for Sling Orange at $40 per month or Sling Blue at $45 per month. However, Sling offers an option to bundle the two plans for one price of $60 per month. Customers will receive 50% off their first month’s purchase.

Watch the NCAA First Round live stream on YouTube TV

You won’t miss a basket of the NCAA Tournament with YouTube TV. All four networks – CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV – can be accessed in YouTube TV’s base plan. Right now, YouTube TV is offering new customers a special deal where the first three months cost $58 per month before the rate increases to a monthly price of $73 per month. However, new subscribers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the NCAA First Round live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Experience March Madness 2024 on Hulu with Live TV. Stream live games on CBS, TNT, TBS, TruTV, and other sports channels on Hulu with Live TV. Plans start at $76 per month. However, customers looking for more services should consider a bundle plan. Customers can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for one price starting at $77 per month.

Watch the NCAA First Round live stream on Fubo

Fans looking to watch the basketball games on CBS can do so with Fubo. With no commitment and the ability to cancel anytime, Fubo gives users the benefits of cable TV without the need for a cable box or to pay a high fee. Some of the featured channels include NBC, ESPN, and FX. Customers can sign up for the Pro plan at $80 per month or Elite at $90 per month. However, there is a free trial to start. Then, Fubo will take $20 off your first month’s purchase.

Watch the NCAA First Round live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re planning to hit the road for the NCAA Tournament, streaming issues could arise because of traveling and spotty connections. This is why a VPN should be used when streaming. Enjoy more privacy and security with a VPN. Plus, VPNs work to fight against geo-blocking. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

