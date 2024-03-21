 Skip to main content
March Madness 2024: Where to watch the First Round of the NCAA Tournament

Dan Girolamo
By

For sports fans, the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship features two of the best sports days of the year. The First Round includes 32 games – 16 on Thursday and 16 on Friday – and 12-plus hours of daily coverage. If there’s one guarantee in this tournament, it’s this: expect the unexpected.

The UConn Huskies enter the 2024 NCAA Tournament as the favorite to repeat as National Champions. No team since Florida in the mid-2000s has won back-to-back national championships. With a 31-3 record, the Huskies are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and top the East Region. The three other No. 1 seeds include Houston in the South, Purdue in the Midwest, and North Carolina in the West.

Watch the NCAA First Round live stream on CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV

The best of the best 🔝@TheAndyKatz gives his top 10 players in #MarchMadness 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7fKzg8sAZ1

&mdash; NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2024

The First Round is set for Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22. All 32 games in the first round will air on one of four networks – CBS, TNT, TBS, or TruTV. You can watch all March Madness games in the March Madness Live app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch First Round coverage

The first game on Thursday and Friday will tip off at 12:15 p.m. ET. View the First Round schedule below.

Thursday, March 21 

  • No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State – 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne – 12:40 p.m. ET, TruTV
  • No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron – 1:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • No. 2 Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State – 2 p.m. ET, TBS
  • No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Wagner – 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State – 3:10 p.m. ET, TruTV
  • No. 6 South Carolina vs. No.11 Oregon – 4 p.m. ET, TNT
  • No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada – 4:30 p.m. ET, TBS
  • No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Colorado State – 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT
  • No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland – 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese – 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS
  • No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State – 7:35 p.m. ET, TruTV
  • No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s – 9:20 p.m. ET, TNT
  • No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State – 9:40 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford – 9:55 p.m. ET, TBS
  • No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake – 10:05 p.m. ET, TruTV

Friday, March 22

  • No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern – 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate – 12:40 p.m. ET, TruTV
  • No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB – 1:45 p.m. ET, TNT
  • No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky – 2 p.m. ET, TBS
  • No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson – 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico – 3:10 p.m. ET, TruTV
  • No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale – 4:15 p.m. ET, TNT
  • No.7 Florida vs. No. 10 Colorado/No. 10 Boise State – 4:30 p.m. ET, TBS
  • No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M – 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT
  • No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont – 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Grambling/No. 16 Montana State – 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS
  • No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 College of Charleston – 7:35 p.m. ET, TruTV
  • No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood – 9:20 p.m. ET, TNT
  • No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison – 9:40 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU – 9:55 p.m. ET, TBS
  • No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon – 10:05 p.m. ET, TruTV

Watch the NCAA First Round live stream on Max

The stage is set. Time to dance.

Stream #MarchMadnessOnMax beginning Tuesday March 19th. pic.twitter.com/36y48krhXi

&mdash; Sports on Max (@SportsonMax) March 18, 2024

Max subscribers can watch tournament games on TNT, TBS, and TruTV with the B/R Sports Add-On. The Bleacher Report Add-On costs $10 per month on top of your monthly Max subscription. However, the add-on includes additional access to the NBA, MLB, NHL, and U.S. Soccer.

Watch the NCAA First Round live stream on Paramount+

Sports on Paramount Plus.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Paramount+ subscribers can stream every CBS game during March Madness. However, you will need the Paramount+ with Showtime plan for $12 per month. Paramount+ Essential, the ad-supported plan at $6 per month, does not include CBS’ coverage of the NCAA Tournament. After watching basketball, explore Paramount’s vast library of TV shows and movies, including Mayor of Kingstown, Top Gun: Maverick, and Mean Girls.

Watch the NCAA First Round live stream on Sling TV

Home screen of Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Sling TV subscribers can stream the games on TNT, TBS, and TruTV all tournament long. Sling TV is a very user-friendly streaming TV service with no long-term contracts. Customers can sign up for Sling Orange at $40 per month or Sling Blue at $45 per month. However, Sling offers an option to bundle the two plans for one price of $60 per month. Customers will receive 50% off their first month’s purchase.

Watch the NCAA First Round live stream on YouTube TV

College basketball in multiview on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

You won’t miss a basket of the NCAA Tournament with YouTube TV. All four networks – CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV – can be accessed in YouTube TV’s base plan. Right now, YouTube TV is offering new customers a special deal where the first three months cost $58 per month before the rate increases to a monthly price of $73 per month. However, new subscribers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the NCAA First Round live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Experience March Madness 2024 on Hulu with Live TV. Stream live games on CBS, TNT, TBS, TruTV, and other sports channels on Hulu with Live TV. Plans start at $76 per month. However, customers looking for more services should consider a bundle plan. Customers can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for one price starting at $77 per month.

Watch the NCAA First Round live stream on Fubo

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV / FuboTV

Fans looking to watch the basketball games on CBS can do so with Fubo. With no commitment and the ability to cancel anytime, Fubo gives users the benefits of cable TV without the need for a cable box or to pay a high fee. Some of the featured channels include NBC, ESPN, and FX. Customers can sign up for the Pro plan at $80 per month or Elite at $90 per month. However, there is a free trial to start. Then, Fubo will take $20 off your first month’s purchase.

Watch the NCAA First Round live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re planning to hit the road for the NCAA Tournament, streaming issues could arise because of traveling and spotty connections. This is why a VPN should be used when streaming. Enjoy more privacy and security with a VPN. Plus, VPNs work to fight against geo-blocking. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

