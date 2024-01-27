Where to watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 2024 Australian Open will crown a men’s singles champion on Sunday. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev will take on No. 4 Jannik Sinner in the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final. The championship match will be played at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. This marks the first Australian Open final since 2005 to not feature Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, or Roger Federer.

Medvedev came from two sets down to defeat Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. Medvedev is 1-4 in Grand Slam finals, with his lone win coming at the 2021 U.S. Open. Sinner slayed Goliath in his semifinal match, beating Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion, to advance to his first Grand Slam final.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

Will it be the year of the 🐙 or the 🦊?!@DaniilMedwed comes from two sets down to defeat Sascha Zverev! He'll face Jannik Sinner to crown a first-time #AusOpen champion! The comeback king. The marathon man. The #AO2024 finalist.@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/1IxpvKsDut — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2024

The 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final will air on ESPN at 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, January 28. ESPN.com, ESPN app, and ESPN Deportes will also carry the match. However, you must log in with a TV provider for access.

ESPN+ will stream the Men’s Final between Medvedev and Sinner. An ESPN+ subscription costs $11 per month, or you can save 15% annually by paying $110 per year. Another option is to purchase the Disney bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for as little as $15 per month.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final on ESPN+

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final live stream on Fubo

Catch the Men’s Final on ESPN with Fubo, a streaming television service. Customers can enjoy live sports and television without a cable box on Fubo. ESPN, Bravo, Nickelodeon, and TLC are four of the 200-plus channels on Fubo. Choose between Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. New subscribers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Enjoy Medvedev and Sinner, along with the other live sports on ESPN, with Hulu with Live TV. Sports fans can enjoy games on ABC, ESPN2, NBC, CBS, and FS1 with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. The basic subscription costs $76 per month. However, subscribers can bundle Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV remains one of the top streaming television services on the market. Sling plans include a cloud DVR to record shows, a mobile app to watch on-the-go, and flexible plans. Sling Orange costs $40 per month and comes with ESPN. Sling Blue costs $45 per month, but does not offer ESPN in its channel lineup. A bundle of Orange and Blue is available for $60 per month. All plans are $25 off the first month.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final live stream on YouTube TV

Watch the 2024 Australian Open on ESPN with YouTube TV. Professional tennis is not the only sport available on YouTube TV. Football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and golf can all be found on YouTube TV. While a monthly subscription costs $73, YouTube TV allows new customers to only pay $63 per month for the first three months. Free trials are available for those on the fence.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you plan to watch the match abroad, download a VPN to pair with your streaming services. VPNs disguise your location by using a U.S.-based server to avoid regional broadcast restrictions. Plus, the service adds an extra layer of security to your connection. NordVPN is our top VPN recommendation. NordVPN is a reliable VPN that comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

