 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

The 2024 Australian Open will crown a men’s singles champion on Sunday. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev will take on No. 4 Jannik Sinner in the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final. The championship match will be played at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. This marks the first Australian Open final since 2005 to not feature Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, or Roger Federer.

Medvedev came from two sets down to defeat Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. Medvedev is 1-4 in Grand Slam finals, with his lone win coming at the 2021 U.S. Open. Sinner slayed Goliath in his semifinal match, beating Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion, to advance to his first Grand Slam final.

Recommended Videos

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

Will it be the year of the 🐙 or the 🦊?!@DaniilMedwed comes from two sets down to defeat Sascha Zverev! He&#39;ll face Jannik Sinner to crown a first-time #AusOpen champion!

The comeback king. The marathon man. The #AO2024 finalist.@wwos@espn@eurosport@wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/1IxpvKsDut

&mdash; #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2024

Related

The 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final will air on ESPN at 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, January 28. ESPN.com, ESPN app, and ESPN Deportes will also carry the match. However, you must log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final on ESPN

ESPN+ will stream the Men’s Final between Medvedev and Sinner. An ESPN+ subscription costs $11 per month, or you can save 15% annually by paying $110 per year. Another option is to purchase the Disney bundle that includes  Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for as little as $15 per month.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final on ESPN+

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final live stream on Fubo

Fubo TV channel guide.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Catch the Men’s Final on ESPN with Fubo, a streaming television service. Customers can enjoy live sports and television without a cable box on Fubo. ESPN, Bravo, Nickelodeon, and TLC are four of the 200-plus channels on Fubo. Choose between Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. New subscribers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Enjoy Medvedev and Sinner, along with the other live sports on ESPN, with Hulu with Live TV. Sports fans can enjoy games on ABC, ESPN2, NBC, CBS, and FS1 with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. The basic subscription costs $76 per month. However, subscribers can bundle Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final live stream on Sling TV

Home screen of Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Sling TV remains one of the top streaming television services on the market. Sling plans include a cloud DVR to record shows, a mobile app to watch on-the-go, and flexible plans. Sling Orange costs $40 per month and comes with ESPN. Sling Blue costs $45 per month, but does not offer ESPN in its channel lineup. A bundle of Orange and Blue is available for $60 per month. All plans are $25 off the first month.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final live stream on YouTube TV

Multiview options on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Watch the 2024 Australian Open on ESPN with YouTube TV. Professional tennis is not the only sport available on YouTube TV. Football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and golf can all be found on YouTube TV. While a monthly subscription costs $73, YouTube TV allows new customers to only pay $63 per month for the first three months. Free trials are available for those on the fence.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Final live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you plan to watch the match abroad, download a VPN to pair with your streaming services. VPNs disguise your location by using a U.S.-based server to avoid regional broadcast restrictions. Plus, the service adds an extra layer of security to your connection. NordVPN is our top VPN recommendation. NordVPN is a reliable VPN that comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Chiefs vs Bills live stream: How to watch the game for free
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs stares from the sideline.

The best game of the Divisional Round in the 2024 NFL Playoffs features Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Both teams have Super Bowl aspirations, so this will definitely be a game to watch. The Chiefs are trying to become the first team since the 2003 and 2004 Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Buffalo is still looking to capture its first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Chiefs and Bills have formed one of the best rivalries in the NFL in the Mahomes-Allen era. Since 2020, the Bills are 3-1 against the Chiefs in the regular season. These two teams met on December 10, 2023, with Buffalo coming out with a 20-17 win. However, the Chiefs are an undefeated 2-0 against the Bills in the postseason, with their most recent matchup coming in the 2022 Divisional Round, where Kansas City won 42-36 in overtime.
Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills live stream on CBS

Read more
How to watch the free Buccaneers vs. Lions live stream
Jared Goff runs off the field for the Lions.

The Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs continues on Sunday afternoon as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head north to play the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on January 21. The game will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. Mike Tirico will call the game alongside Cris Collinsworth, with Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung providing sideline reports inside Ford Field in Detroit.

Many experts did not predict the Bucs to make the postseason, let alone win a playoff game. Yet, Tampa dominated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round on their way to a 32-9 victory. However, beating the Lions will not be easy. Detroit feels like a team of destiny after the Lions last week notched their first playoff win since the 1991 season.

Read more
Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens live stream: watch the NFL Divisional Round for free
Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens runs into the huddle on a football field.

The Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs kicks off Saturday afternoon when the Houston Texans face the Baltimore Ravens. The game will air on ABC and ESPN beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on January 20. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the game in the booth, while Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will provide reports from the sidelines. The game will be played inside M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Win or lose, the 2023 season has been a home run for the Texans. Houston picked the right quarterback – C.J. Stroud – and coach – DeMeco Ryans – to lead their franchise in the coming years. The Texans enter Baltimore after a 45-14 win over the Browns in the Wild Card Round. While the Texans should be happy just to be in the Divisional Round, the Ravens have bigger plans for their season. Baltimore had the best regular season record at 13-4, so anything short of a Super Bowl appearance will be considered a failure.

Read more