Professional tennis heads down under for the 2024 Australian Open. The 112th edition of the Australian Open will begin in Melbourne on a Sunday for the first time. As the first major of the year, the Australian Open is one of two Grand Slam events to be played on a hard court, with the other being the US Open.

On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic returns to defend his 2023 title. Djokovic won three of four Grand Slams in 2023, with his lone loss coming in the Wimbledon finals. Rafael Nadal was scheduled to return to competition, but the Spaniard pulled out due to injury. On the women’s side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff will be the ones to beat. Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka is back in the field after skipping all of 2023 to give birth to her first child.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open live stream on ESPN Networks

Although the competition starts on a Sunday, the Australian Open begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 13, due to the time difference. The 15-day tournament will air across ESPN’s family of networks – ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. The Women’s and Men’s Championships will be played on January 27 and 28. Matches can be streamed through ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Log in with a TV provider to watch.

Every match at the Australian Open will steam in its entirety on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription costs $11 per month, but subscribers can save over 15% with an annual plan at $110 per year. Customers can bundle ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $15 per month.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open on ESPN+

Watch the 2024 Australian Open live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The 2024 Australian Open can be seen with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. ESPN, ESPN2, and 90-plus channels are available on Hulu with Live TV. Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. However, subscribers can bundle Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ for one monthly price of $77.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open live stream on Sling TV

One of the better ways to stream live television is through Sling TV. The 2024 Australian Open is available to watch with a subscription to Sling TV. There are two paid plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sling Orange, which includes ESPN and ESPN2, costs $40 per month. Sling Blue, which features local ABC, NBC, and Fox broadcasts, costs $45 per month. Enjoy Orange and Blue for one price of $60 per month. However, new customers will earn $25 off the first month.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open live stream on YouTube TV

Catch the 2024 Australian Open on ESPN networks with a paid subscription to YouTube TV. With YouTube TV, customers gain access to over 100 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, MTV, TNT, and TBS. Try YouTube TV at $63 per month for the first three months. The price then increases to $73 per month. Experience YouTube TV for yourself with a free trial.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open live stream on Fubo

Enjoy the 2024 Australian Open on Fubo. Watch tennis and other live sports on ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ABC, and Fox with a subscription to Fubo. Customers can choose from Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. However, new customers can try Fubo at no cost with a free trial.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you have issues streaming the Australian Open outside your home, try using a VPN to pair with your streaming services. First, VPNs add more security and privacy to your connection. Plus, VPNs help bypass regional broadcast restrictions, allowing for a better streaming experience. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN, which gives customers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

