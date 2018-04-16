You'll want to know what you're getting into with ESPN+, even with a free trial

Share

After months of waiting, the ESPN streaming service, ESPN+, is finally here, ushering what is sure to be a new era of content delivery for Disney-owned properties. However, the new service differs from other streaming apps in a few key ways. Here is everything cord-cutting sports fan needs to know about ESPN+.

Despite appearances, ESPN+ is not a standalone streaming service and isn’t a replacement for your ESPN cable channel. Instead, ESPN+ gives users a new, more convenient way to access ESPN content and live programming through the newly designed ESPN App.

You can try out the service with a free trial. If you’re fast and sign up for the service within its launch week (April 12 to April 18), you’ll be able to sign up for a free 30-day trial. After launch week, that free trial time will drop to just seven days.

The service includes live MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, Grand Slam Tennis matches, United Soccer League, cricket, rugby, Canadian Football League, English Football League, and UEFA nations league games.

Video can be streamed in up to 60 fps.

ESPN+ has two different subscription models — either $5 per month or $50 per year. While more expensive up-front, you would be saving $10 per year if you opt for the yearly subscription model.

As with pretty much every other streaming service out there, you can cancel your subscription at any time, no strings attached.

Despite the subscription model, there will still be ads, but only a limited number of them, while watching live programming.

Users will be able to access scores, news, sports radio, podcasts, an on-demand library, and certain games and programming not available on ESPN’s cable channels with their ESPN+ subscription.

Watching live ESPN channels will still require an appropriate paid TV subscription (whether cable, satellite, or streaming service). For example, if you want to watch Sportscenter live, you’ll need to sign in with your TV provider account. If you need help finding a streaming TV provider, head over to our TV streaming services guide.

If you happen to miss the first part of a game, you can watch live content from the beginning, even if you start watching late.

If you happen to subscribe to another premium sports streaming service, like MLB.tv or NHL.tv, you’ll be able to access out-of-market games through the ESPN app.

The ESPN App is available on the following devices: Android smartphones, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Smart TVs, Fire Tablets, iPhone, and iPad.

That’s the quick and easy rundown of ESPN+ and its features. The service is sure to evolve as time goes on, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated with all the important moves and changes. In the meantime, you can find out more about ESPN+ here. iOS users can download the ESPN app here, while Android users will find it here.