  1. Home Theater

Plex launches more than 80 free, ad-supported livestreaming TV channels

By

In its ongoing bid to be the most inclusive media platform on the planet, Plex has announced the addition of more than 80 free, ad-supported livestreaming TV channels that cover categories such as news, sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and kids.

The live TV channels can be accessed through the regular Plex interface under the label “Live TV” on all of Plex’s many client apps, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and gaming consoles, as well as on the web via www.plex.tv. No Plex account is needed to watch the live TV service.

Plex Live TV
Plex

The lineup of channels includes content providers such as Reuters, Yahoo Finance, Toon Goggles, Tastemade, fubo Sports Network, IGN1, The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, and entertainment and news LGBTQ+ channels from Revry. Among the selection are also 19 channels dedicated to different genres of music videos, like Hot R&B, Latin x Pop, and Only ’90s Kids Will Understand.

Most of the channels are available globally, but some, like Tastemade and fubo Sports Network, are U.S.-only.

Each channel will appear in a new on-screen guide, which looks much like other electronic program guides — a grid that features a vertical scrolling list of channels, paired with a 3-hour window featuring the currently playing and upcoming shows.

You can customize the guide to suit your tastes by selecting which channels appear, and how those channels are ordered in the guide.

1 of 2
Plex Live TV customize
Plex
Plex Live TV grid
Plex

More content to navigate

The addition of Live TV to Plex makes the media platform more interesting in terms of the sheer amount of content available, but at least in the short term, it could also make it harder to navigate.

Plex already has a feature called Live TV + DVR, which lets folks who receive free over-the-air HD channels via an antenna watch and record those channels from within Plex.

There is also a feature called Plex Movies + TV, a free collection of ad-supported video-on-demand titles. All three features will now be present in the main Plex interface, but for now, they will remain separate entities.

For the moment, the free live TV channels will not be indexed by Plex’s built-in search feature, so you’ll have to browse the EPG to find something to watch.

In the future, Plex plans to integrate its new ad-supported live TV channels with the electronic program guide used by the Live TV + DVR feature, however, the ability to record programs will be limited to the channels that people receive over-the-air from their local broadcasters.

The Plex platform can also be used to organize and view private collections of photos, video, and music, as well as listen to podcasts, and it can integrate with streaming music services such as Tidal, for a one-stop media shop.

Recently, the company introduced a “watch together” feature that lets two or more Plex users select a movie or TV show from a private library and watch it, fully synced, regardless of where the users are located.

Earlier in 2020, there were rumors that Plex would be dipping its toes into subscription-based video content, much as other platforms like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV have done, but so far the company hasn’t shared any plans to do so.

Editors' Recommendations

How to download YouTube videos

YouTube Variable Speed

VVC/H.266, AV1, and EVC: How 3 little letters will change the way we get video

h266 av1 evc three new video codecs fully explained streaming ozark

The best YouTube tips for Android and iOS

youtube to remove more hateful and supremacist content going forward logo phone

Roku Ultra on sale for only $70 at Amazon right now — save $30

Roku Ultra 2019

How to set up an Amazon Fire TV Stick

how to set up an amazon fire tv stick with alexa voice remote streaming media player 1 1200x9999

How to delete your HBO Max profile

HBO Max Home Theater TV

Xiaomi’s Mi TV Stick will go head-to-head with budget Roku and Fire TV devices

Apple AirPods Pro, Sony WF-1000XM3 on sale from $180 — save up to $50

Cheap 75-inch 4K TVs: Prices slashed on top-rated LG and Samsung models

Zoom for Home devices give you a second screen just for video calls

The best time to buy a TV

best time to buy a tv black friday shopping

Xiaomi goes back to basics with new pair of true wireless earbuds

xiaomi unveils wireless earbuds mi true 2 basic

Peacock: Everything we know about NBCUniversal’s streaming video service

The best movies on Peacock right now

The best gaming speakers for 2020