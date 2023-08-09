 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ get new pricing schemes this fall

Phil Nickinson
By

Disney+ — and along with it, fellow Disney-owned streaming services Hulu and ESPN+ — have never had the simplest of pricing schemes. And this fall they’re going to get a little more complex — and more expensive. And more countries are getting more options.

First up: Canada and some European nations will get the ad-supported option for Disney+ starting November 1, 2023. It’ll run $8 in the former, and 5 pounds or 6 euros in the latter. Current subscribers will stay in the ad-free plan unless they actively decide to switch.

Recommended Videos

That’s the simplest of the changes and additions. In the U.S., things are getting more complicated, with additional options and a number of pricing changes across Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ — and with all three as the Disney Bundle.

Related
Disney+ on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

“The strong momentum of our ad-supported plans in the U.S. demonstrates the importance of providing consumers with choice, flexibility and value,” Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer for Disney Entertainment, said in a press release. “We are excited to expand that offering in more markets across the globe, including in Europe and Canada, and to launch a new premium duo bundle of ad-free Disney+ and Hulu this fall, as we take steps toward making extensive Hulu content available via Disney+ later this year for Bundle subscribers.”

Here’s the breakdown across the board:

Disney+ pricing

  • With ads: unchanged at $8 a month
  • Without ads: $14 a month, or $140 a year, effective October 12

Hulu pricing

  • With ads: unchanged at $8 a month, or $80 a year
  • Without ads: $18 a month, with no annual option, effective October 12
  • Hulu With Live TV: $77 a month with ads on the on-demand content, $90 a month without ads
  • Disney+ (without advertising) add-on costs $2 a month
  • ESPN+ add-on costs $11 a month

ESPN+ pricing

  • Now $11 a month or $110 a year, effective October 12
  • UFC pay-per-view standalone unchanged at $80 per event
  • Single UFC PPV event plus an annual ESPN+ subscription is $135, effective October 12

Disney Bundle pricing

  • Disney Bundle Duo Premium, which includes Disney+ and Hulu without ads for $20 a month
  • Disney Bundle Duo Basic, which includes Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10 per month
  • Disney Bundle Trio Basic with sports, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (all with ads) for $15 per month
  • Disney Bundle Trio Premium with Disney+, Hulu (both with no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) for $25 per month

On the subscriber numbers side of the ledger, Disney+ now stands at 46 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, down about 300,000 from the previous quarter. It has just shy of 106 million worldwide. ESPN+ now stands at 25.2 million subscribers, down about 100,000 from the previous quarter. And Hulu has 44 million subscribers of its on-demand service — up about 300,000 — and 4.3 million subs of Hulu With Live TV.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
YouTube TV finally gets the 4K Plus plan’s price right
YouTube TV 4K Plus channel.

The price of the 4K Plus add-on for YouTube TV always has been a bit weird. Technically the add-on has been $20 a month since its launch in mid-2021, but subscribers have always gotten the first year of service for half that. And that will remain true come April 2023, when the YouTube TV base plan goes up to $73 a month and the add-on changes price to $10 a month, with the first year of service at $5 a month.

That's a much more palatable price for an add-on that's absolutely an extravagance.

Read more
Disney+ releases new poster and featurette for The Mandalorian season 3
Mando wields the darksaber on a poster for The Mandalorian.

The adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal of The Last of Us) will soon return as Disney+ released a new poster and featurette for the third installment of The Mandalorian. The poster features The Mandalorian wielding the Darksaber on top of his spaceship, while the footage highlights the show as a global phenomenon.

After two seasons, The Mandalorian is the most popular Star Wars series on Disney+. The third season's trailer registered 83.5 million views within its first 24 hours, the most ever for a Lucasfilm show, shattering the record previously held by Obi-Wan Kenobi with 58 million views. Even series creator Jon Favreau (Iron Man) admits that the show has taken on a life of its own, something he greatly appreciates.

Read more
The Apple HomePod is back, with new smarts, and a lower price
Apple HomePod second-gen.

Apple has launched a second generation of its HomePod, for $299 ($50 less than the first-gen), with a similar design to the original HomePod. Apple discontinued the first-gen HomePod in 2021, less than a year after the debut of the HomePod mini, leaving many to wonder if the company had completely abandoned the larger smart speaker. Simply called the second-gen HomePod, the new model offers improved audio quality and deeper integration into the smart home. It's available to pre-order online and in the Apple Store app starting today, with availability beginning Friday, February 3.

In many ways, the second-gen looks exactly the same as the original HomePod. Apple has kept the distinctive rounded shape, the fabric-wrapped exterior, and the instantly recognizable touch area on top, complete with a colorful feedback display. Even the dimensions are nearly identical, with the same 5.6-inch diameter, but a slightly shorter height (6.6 inches vs. 6.8 inches). It's also a tad lighter at 5.16 pounds instead of the first-gen's 5.5-pound weight.

Read more