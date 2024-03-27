 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

New app color marks the official launch of Hulu on Disney+

Simon Cohen
By
Disney+ homescreen featuring Hulu content.
Disney

After a limited beta launch in late 2023, Hulu content is now officially available via the Disney+ app for those who subscribe to both services via the Disney Bundle, according to Disney. To mark the occasion, the Disney+ app icon has been given a new Hulu-esque greenish hue that the company calls “Aurora,” which replaces the previous blue background.

With the launch, bundle subscribers now have access to Hulu content throughout the Disney+ app, including discovery areas like Continue Watching and recommendations.

Disney+ new logo.
Disney

“What’s thrilling about the full launch of Hulu on Disney+,” said Disney Entertainment’s president of direct-to-consumer, Joe Earley, “is we’re reducing friction for Bundle subscribers. During the beta, the Hulu content was purposefully isolated to the Hulu Hub, but now it will be fully integrated into Bundle subscribers’ homepages.”

Recommended Videos

Earley also commented on the success of the beta period in terms of viewership, saying that during the Hulu on Disney+ beta period (December through this week), consumers watched a wider range of content, including adult animation, prestige dramas, and comedies, all of which are considered Hulu’s general entertainment strengths.

Related

Earley also mentioned that Bundle subscribers who have signed up since the beta began are watching more Hulu on Disney+ content than existing Bundle subscribers, which he feels is in indication that the integrated experience is resonating with consumers.

Hulu and Disney+ services will continue to exist as separate entities, each with its own apps, and prices for both the individual services and the Bundle haven’t changed. However, it’s expected that those who only subscribe to Disney+ will begin to see promotional messages within the Disney+ app encouraging them to buy the Disney Bundle.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Disney will soon own 100% of Hulu
App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.

As part of a buyout move that's been several months in the making, Disney will soon purchase Comcast's 33% stake in Hulu, becoming the sole owner of the popular streaming service.

The Walt Disney Company, which already owns the other two-thirds of Hulu thanks to its 2019 purchase of 20th Century Fox, made an announcement today that updates the timeline for its acquisition. In the statement, Disney said it expects to pay Comcast Corp.'s NBC Universal approximately $8.61 billion. The purchase amount is to be based on an appraisal of Hulu's value conducted on September 30, 2023.

Read more
Sony’s Bravia Core gets a new name, and new PS4/PS5 apps
A PlayStation 5 connected to a TV, showing the Sony Pictures Core interface.

Sony Bravia Core, the video streaming service that offers movie purchases and rentals in high bandwidths of up to 80Mbps on select Sony Bravia TVs, has launched as its own app on the Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, where it's now called Sony Pictures Core. It can be downloaded for free from the Media section on PS5 and on the PS Store for PS4.

Editor's note, October 10: our original story from October 5 assumed that Sony Pictures Core on PlayStation consoles would preserve the 80Mbps "Pure Stream" feature of Sony Bravia Core on Sony's TVs. However, a report from FlatpanelsHD claims this isn't the case. Those who have downloaded the new app on PlayStation consoles do not see the Pure Stream tag on movies.

Read more
Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ get new pricing schemes this fall
Disney Plus on Roku.

Disney+ — and along with it, fellow Disney-owned streaming services Hulu and ESPN+ — have never had the simplest of pricing schemes. And this fall they're going to get a little more complex -- and more expensive. And more countries are getting more options.

First up: Canada and some European nations will get the ad-supported option for Disney+ starting November 1, 2023. It'll run $8 in the former, and 5 pounds or 6 euros in the latter. Current subscribers will stay in the ad-free plan unless they actively decide to switch.

Read more