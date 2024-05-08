 Skip to main content
Disney+, Hulu, and Max coming as a streaming bundle this summer

By
The Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max icons on Apple TV.
Disney+, Hulu, and Max will be available as a streaming bundle in summer 2024. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Just when you thought there weren’t enough permutations of the Disney streaming bundle, we get this: Disney+, Hulu, and Max will be available together later this summer.

Pricing wasn’t immediately announced. Nor was an actual date on when you’ll be able to go this route. It’s possible the companies themselves haven’t worked out those details. It’s also possible they’re milking the news cycles. Either way, it’s another choice in a world where streaming options continue to get more expensive, and choice is always a good thing.

“This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention,” JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery said in a press release. “Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.”

And the new bundle will be available with or without on-demand advertising. So expect at least a couple pricing options.

“On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value,” Joe Earley, president for direct to consumer for Disney Entertainment, said in a press release. “This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

The news comes amid a fairly seismic shift in the streaming world this year, as Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery also are joining forces with Fox in a joint venture to bring the three companies’ sports streaming rights under a single umbrella, mostly aimed at potential customers who don’t currently subscribe to anything. And ESPN — which is owned by Disney — will launch a standalone subscription by fall 2025.

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery said more details about the new bundle would be shared in the coming months.

