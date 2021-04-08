Disney+ doesn’t just have thousands of hours of classic and new entertainment to enjoy from the likes of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. Much like DVDs and Blu-ray discs, the streaming service also is packed with extra features, including behind-the-scenes documentaries, deleted scenes, gag reels, and, of course, multiple audio and subtitle tracks.

By default, Disney+ reverts to whichever audio language your streaming box, mobile device, game console, or web browser uses. You don’t have to stick with that, though. If you want to change your language track or use subtitles, it’s actually pretty easy. Here’s how.

How to change the language on Disney+

According to the official Disney+ support page, this is what you need to do:

Log in to Disney+ with your email and password and start watching a movie or television show. If you’ve forgotten your password, it must be reset through the Disney+ website. Once your movie or show starts streaming, a box icon will appear on the upper right side of the screen and the player UI. Click it. You will see the language selection menu. Use that to choose your desired language and subtitle options.

That’s it. Even better, the Disney+ app will save your choices to your profile, so the next time you start playing a video, it’ll begin in your preferred language. You can have up to seven profiles per Disney+ subscription, too (including a kids profile option), so you’re covered if you live in a bilingual household. These instructions also apply to viewing Disney+ on a PC or Mac, except the box icon appears in the upper-right corner of your web browser.

Disney+ supports subtitles and audio dubs in 16 languages, including English, Spanish (Spain or Latin America), French, Dutch, Cantonese, Dansk, Portuguese (Portugal and Brazil versions), German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Finnish, Swedish, Icelandic, and Polish.

The Disney+ support page currently only mentions subtitle and foreign language support for web browsers, mobile devices, smart TVs, and game consoles, and streaming devices, except Roku. To access the Audio menu on your Roku, press the “*” button on the Roku remote. Disney+ is still a relatively new platform, so it doesn’t support every language yet. If you can’t change the language on your device, you might have to wait for it to become available.

It’s important to note that you cannot stream all Disney+ content in all languages. Newer movies and shows have all languages available, but older or more obscure programs — the 1940 version of Swiss Family Robinson, for example — only are available in English. Some of your success will depend on the types of things you watch.

