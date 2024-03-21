 Skip to main content
Max will be available to stream in Europe starting May 21

Phil Nickinson
By
HBO Max app icon.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Today, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Max (nee HBO Max) will be available in its first European countries starting May 21 — just in time for the Paris Olympics and Season 2 of House of the Dragon.

Max will go live first in the Nordics, Iberia, and Central and Eastern Europe. Then it will be Poland, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium, the latter two marking the first new countries for Warner Bros. Discovery in more than two years. The additions bring the number of European nations with Max to 25, for a total of 65 worldwide.

The European launch “builds on our long heritage in Europe, bringing together an incredible breadth and depth of culture-defining entertainment from our services and networks, all in one place,” JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a press release. “The unrivaled content we’ve got on Max from House of the Dragon to Olympic Games Paris 2024 and beyond means whatever your mood or the occasion, Max has something great for everyone, every time.”

Season 2 of House of the Dragon premieres on June 17 and caps a content slate that WBD says is twice as big as what was available in Europe on the old HBO Max. And Max will be the only place to stream all of the Paris Games in Europe in the 25 countries where Max is available. The Olympics will be included in all of Max’s subscription tiers. And for even more sports, an optional ad-on will give access to Grand Slam tennis like the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open, cycling’s Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and La Vuelta a Espana, and others.

Max in Europe will feature three main plans.

There’s the “Basic with ads” plan that will first be available in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Romania, Poland, France, and Belgium. It tops out at full HD resolution and allows for streaming on two devices at once.

The “Standard” plan removes most ads (live events will still have them), streams at full HD, allows for two devices at once, and lets you download up to 30 shows or movies to stream offline.

And the “Premium” plan increases available to content to 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos, four simultaneous streams, and up to 100 downloads for offline viewing.

