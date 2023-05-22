 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The era of Max is upon us as HBO and Discovery combine

Phil Nickinson
By

Starting Tuesday, May 23, logging in to your HBO Max app will be a bit different. That’s the day that HBO Max combines with Discovery under a new tech stack — which promises to be better than the last — and a new brand. And, with luck, it’ll be a seamless transition.

A reminder that HBO Max is becoming Max on May 23, 2023.

The gist is this: HBO Max is going away as a brand. But the content — most of it, anyway — will live on with the HBO name. That goes for the best shows on HBO Max, like Succession. (Seriously, someone thought it’d be a good idea to do this conversion just days before the finale?) The same is true for the best movies on HBO Max. And it’ll live alongside a ton of content from the Discovery family of networks, all under the Max branding. And, for what it’s worth, the Discovery+ app isn’t going anywhere.

Recommended Videos

That perhaps is a little confusing, we know. But the short version is that the HBO Max app is going away, and will be replaced by Max.

Related

You shouldn’t have to do anything for this transition to happen, by the way, save for perhaps updating your HBO Max app, if it didn’t already do so automatically. (If you’re on an Amazon device, Cox cable, Roku, Vizio, or Xfinity, your app should be good to go. Otherwise, you may have to update things yourself.) And you might have to log back in. But that theoretically should be the worst of it.

Your HBO Max account will be automatically transferred to Max. That includes profiles and settings. You will, however, need to re-download anything you’ve snagged for offline viewing.

And it (probably) is that simple. While it’s definitely possible that things could go off the rails, HBO Max has done this sort of transition before, when it changed from HBO Go/HBO Now to HBO Max in May 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Does HBO Max think you’re dumb?
hbo max discount while content cut 1

You can't swing a dead cat in the entertainment space these days without running into a headline about how the newly combined Warner Bros. Discovery — which owns HBO Max — has canceled a show that was in the planning stages. Or already was in production. Or had finished production but now will never see the light of day. Or canceled any future episodes or seasons of a strong show. Or left another in limbo. Or killed a weekly news show that was more important than not. Or unceremoniously removed hundreds of episodes from literally the most important children's series in the history of television.

Fine. That's business. The newly combined Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly is trying to shave a mere $3 billion off the balance sheet, and cuts of content and people were always going to happen.

Read more
Combined HBO Max/Discovery+ streaming service to launch in summer 2023
HBO Max and Discovery+ app icons.

We're finally starting to get a little clarity about what the future looks like for HBO Max and Discovery, which now fall under the same roof, causing a bit of a shockwave in the entertainment industry not just from the platform side, but more recently by taking a pretty heavy hatchet to shows and movies.

During Thursday's second-quarter earnings call, executives of the new Warner Bros. Discovery said to expect the launch of a new service that combines HBO Max and Discovery+ in the summer of 2023. The United States is up first, with 39 counties in Latin America to follow later in the year. Europe will launch in 2024 — though that doesn't currently include the U.K. and Germany, followed by Asia-Pacific and new markets later in that year. It's possible that some markets may see an accelerated rollout, however.

Read more
CNN+ is shutting down two days earlier than it first said
CNN Plus as seen on the CNN website.

You know things are broken on the corporate side of things when even the execution gets moved up. CNN+ will cease streaming on April 28, according to an email sent do subscribers. That's two days sooner than was previously announced.

This, of course, is the definition of a moot point. Whether CNN+ dies on April 28 or April 30 doesn't matter at all — it'll be just as dead. But it just goes to show the dysfunction behind the scenes following the merger of WarnerMedia, which owned CNN, with Discovery, and the executive shake-up that followed.

Read more