 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Can you use any Bluetooth headphones with the Sonos app?

By
The Sonos app now shows an option for Bluetooth headphones, but it's not for just any old Bluetooth headphones.
The Sonos app now shows an option for Bluetooth headphones, but it’s not for just any old Bluetooth headphones. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Prolific fans of Sonos — particularly those who are on the hunt for the latest app updates in hopes of vast improvements — may have noticed a new feature. And it’s one that’s definitely cause for excitement, though perhaps not quite in the way some have hoped.

A recent update has added the ability to add Bluetooth headphones to a Sonos setup. That’s exciting in its own right because you’ve never been able to use Bluetooth headphones with the Sonos app before. But it’s also an addition that’s directly tied to the announcement of the Sonos Ace headphones.

Sonos Ace beside Apple iPad running the Sonos app.
The Sonos Ace headphones and the Sonos app on a tablet. Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Those, as you’ll recall from our first look at the Sonos Ace, are the first headphones from the company that to date has only made speakers that are not intended to live on the side of your head. And you’ll also recall that the Sonos Ace actually are more like traditional Bluetooth headphones in that you don’t actually have to use the Sonos app to use them. (And that’s a good thing.) You’ll just pair them like any other Bluetooth headphones and get to listening via whatever app you like to use.

Recommended Videos

But — also just like other Bluetooth headphones — that doesn’t mean you won’t ever want use them in conjunction with their app. Pairing with the Sonos app will give you access to an EQ, and it’s also how you’ll control active noise cancellation, as well as spatial audio and head tracking. You’ll also be able to toggle the wear sensors (which detect if they’re actually on your head), and you’ll be able to pair with a second device via Bluetooth Multipoint. You’ll also be able to see the precise battery level, which is always nice.

Related

We can understand the confusion, though. The way the option looks in the settings menu could lead you to believe that you can add any old Bluetooth headphones to the app. But (for now, anyway), that’s just not the case. It’s Sonos Ace, or bust.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Sonos CEO says new product still on track for release by end of June
Sonos Era 100, close up on logo.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence today said that his company is still on track to unveil a new product in a new category sometime between April and the end of June. He made the announcement at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

"What we said at our last earnings call in February is that it will be in our fiscal [third quarter]," Spence said. "And we have no update on that. It continues to be fiscal Q3 from where we are."

Read more
Sonos’ $449 Wi-Fi headphones delayed by software bug
Close up of Sonos logo on a Sonos Arc soundbar.

Sonos' widely expected Wi-Fi-enabled headphones are facing a delayed release due to a software bug according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Citing "people with knowledge of the matter," Gurman said that the new product, which goes by the internal code name Duke, won't be available until at least the first half of June, a month later than the company had reportedly planned.

At the core of the delay is a problem with the way the headphones connect to available Wi-Fi networks. The report claims that the bug was discovered during production validation testing, which is often scheduled two weeks in advance of the start of mass production.

Read more
Sonos says new product (probably headphones) coming by fall
Close up of Sonos logo on a Sonos Arc soundbar.

Sonos said today in its earnings call for the first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year that it will announce — and ship — a new product in a new category in the third quarter. While CEO Patrick Spence didn't shed anymore light as to what the new product will be, it's widely expected to be headphones.

Sonos' fiscal third quarter spans April through June. (A previous version of this story said July through September. We regret the error.) The company previously said the new product would land in the second (fiscal) half of the year, and today's announcement tightens that window to late summer.

Read more