 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Sonos’ public Trello board doesn’t delight

By
The Sonos app on an iPhone next to a crossword puzzle on an iPad.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

At risk of bouncing the rubble even further, we need to talk about where things stand going into September in regards to the state of Sonos. 

For a brief bit of context, Sonos in May updated its app and the underlying system software that controls its family of wireless speakers in preparation for the next generation of products — including the Sonos Ace headphones that arrived just weeks later. That update went poorly, and otherwise working (and not-inexpensive) Sonos systems were left in various stages of disarray. 

Recommended Videos

It was pretty apparent pretty quickly that something had gone very wrong, though it’s important to remember that everyone’s Sonos setup is going to be different, from the hardware itself, to the music services in use, to the network conditions that tie it all together. (That it ever worked at all as well as it did still seems a little magical.) And we will continue to note that Sonos was relatively quick to acknowledge the issues in the Sonos subreddit. But that’s not the same thing as a public acknowledgement, which didn’t come until about two months later when CEO Patrick Spence issued a public apology just ahead of a further explanation during the company’s earnings call in August. 

All the while, Sonos has been updating its app and its platform and fixing issues every couple weeks. That’s a good thing.

Sonos needs to stop talking about fixing things and just get them fixed.

But as I spent the Sunday morning of my Labor Day Weekend sipping coffee and working on the New York Times Sunday Crossword, two things happened. First, I got an email from Sonos warning that it was my last chance to save 20% on hardware that, given the current state of the software, will only serve to frustrate me. And then I remembered that I’d ignored the “news” that Sonos had released a public Trello board so that we can all see what’s being worked on.

While I applaud the transparency, it’s smoke and mirrors. Not everything needs to be done out in the open. Sonos for weeks and months had been keeping folks abreast of the rebuilding road map in the Sonos subreddit, and more officially on its own website. A public Trello board really is superfluous, and perhaps at best a low-key advertisement for Trello. (I’ve used Trello plenty of times. It’s great.) It’s also now one more public-facing place that someone at Sonos has to keep synced with the internal documentation. (Sorry, intern!) 

At this point I don’t really care what Sonos has to say about the fixes. I don’t care about road maps and timelines and Trello boards. I don’t actually expect to be delighted, as Spence said customers one day will be again.

I care about the right speaker group actually activating when I select it. I care about volume controls not taking 10 or 15 seconds to work, if it all. I care about search not sucking.

I care about what Sonos does. I care about it fixing things. Anything else is a distraction.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
The best Sonos alternatives
Close up of Sonos logo on a Sonos Arc soundbar.

We have recommended Sonos wireless speakers and components for years. We still think the company makes a fantastic product. But the absolute fiasco caused by the May 7 Sonos app redesign broke almost every aspect of the Sonos experience -- and we’re still waiting for fixes that were promised weeks ago.

If you’re a Sonos owner, we share your frustration. If your investment in the company’s ecosystem is significant, your best bet is to wait and ride out this storm. Eventually things will return to normal and, hopefully, the Sonos experience will be better than before.

Read more
Sleep timer returns to Sonos app as improvements trickle in
Sleep timer settings in the Sonos app.

You'll be forgiven if you're a Sonos fan who keeps checking multiple times a day for app updates (count us among that group). And today's a good day to have that habit, as another update has returned one missing feature and improved others.

The sleep timer has returned to the revamped Sonos app. And while all maybe isn't quite right in the Sonos world, it's definitely starting to look a little more like it did before the massive May update that came ahead of the Sonos Ace headphones -- and either disappeared or broke a number of other things in the process.

Read more
Can you use any Bluetooth headphones with the Sonos app?
The Sonos app now shows an option for Bluetooth headphones, but it's not for just any old Bluetooth headphones.

The Sonos app now shows an option for Bluetooth headphones, but it's not for just any old Bluetooth headphones. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Prolific fans of Sonos — particularly those who are on the hunt for the latest app updates in hopes of vast improvements — may have noticed a new feature. And it's one that's definitely cause for excitement, though perhaps not quite in the way some have hoped.

Read more