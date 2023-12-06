 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hulu content is now available inside Disney+ as a ‘beta’

Phil Nickinson
By
The Hulu section within Disney+.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’ve been waiting on pins and needles for the merger of Hulu with Disney+ (especially now that Disney effectively owns all of Hulu), well, that wait is over because you can now get Hulu shows and movies inside the Disney+ app.

And … that’s pretty much all there is to it. It’s part of the previously announced “beta” test to bring everything under one roof. (The full, official rollout is said to be coming in March.) And we say “beta” in quotes there because, unlike a traditional beta test that actually requires you to opt into the beta test, this one sort of just happened. The reason for the beta moniker, CEO Bon Iger said in November, is that it’s “giving parents time to set up profiles and parental controls that work best for their families.”

Recommended Videos

It’s all simple enough: If you also have a subscription to Hulu, you’ll now see a Hulu logo inside the Disney+ app, both on mobile and on a streaming platform. (I used an iPhone and Apple TV, for what that’s worth.) Click through, and you’ll be presented with the world of content that’s currently available on Hulu.

Related

Hulu content is also returned as a search result from the top level of the app, which is exactly how you’d expect it to work.

One thing that didn’t convert over is any sort of “resume” playlist. If you were in the middle of a show or series on Hulu proper, it looks like you’re going to have to go to it directly in the Disney+ app to jump back into where you left off. That’s hardly a deal-breaker, though it’s worth noting.

Otherwise? Things look to work exactly as you’d expect. You’ll need to have both a Disney+ account and a Hulu account to take advantage. And if you don’t? Disney+ will happy upgrade you for a small fee.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Hulu content is coming to Disney+ in a single app, with a higher ad-free price
App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.

The complicated scheme that is the Disney family of streaming services is going to get a little more complicated. Disney CEO Bob Iger, during the company's second-quarter earnings call, announced that Disney is going to create a "one-app experience" in the U.S., bringing Hulu content into the main Disney+ app.

It's also going to increase the price of its ad-free plan, which currently stands at $11 a month.

Read more
YouTube TV now available as a bundle with Frontier internet
YouTube TV on Apple TV.

Customers of internet service provider Frontier can now get YouTube TV through their plan, and at a slight discount for the first year. Frontier's fiber internet customers can get $10 off YouTube TV for the first 12 months, making the country's leading streaming TV service $63, plus tax. And those who have the current Frontier TV service will get $15 off for the first 12 months. It'll be bundled with Frontier's Fiber 1 Gig service, which costs $70 a month.

The idea is that instead of paying one company for cable TV and internet, you can now pay one company for streaming TV and internet. And it's not the first time the two companies have teamed up — they had a $10 discount deal in 2021, too.

Read more
Hulu Live vs. YouTube TV: How to pick the best live streaming service
YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.

When it comes to the best streaming services in the U.S., two stand out. And that makes sense because Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV are the most popular live TV streaming services in the country.

How popular, you ask? Hulu with Live TV had some 4.5 million paid subscribers at the end of 2022. YouTube TV — well, we don't actually know how many subscribers it has. Google last gave an official update of more than 5 million subscribers in July 2022, and it's since said that it has kept adding subscribers. But it hasn't given us any new numbers since then.

Read more