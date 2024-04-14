The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers will face off on the final day of the NBA regular season. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 14. It will be the Clippers’ final regular season home game at the Crypto.com Arena, as the team will play games at the brand-new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, starting in 2024-2025.

The Rockets are eliminated from postseason contention. However, the team has taken many steps in the right direction in year one under Ime Udoka. Led by Alperen Sengün and Jalen Green, the Rockets could potnetially leap into the Play-In Tournament next season. Meanwhile, the Clippers have qualified for the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons. When healthy, the Clippers can beat any team in the NBA in a seven-game series. However, keeping their star players on the court has been challenging in recent years.

The game between the Rockets and Clippers will air in local markets. Space City Home Network has the Rockets broadcast, while Bally Sports San Diego and Bally Sports SoCal will air the Clippers broadcast. Out-of-market fans will need NBA League Pass to watch. Subscribers to Sling TV, a streaming television service, can add NBA League Pass to their plan to watch the game. Find out how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling below.

Watch the Rockets vs. Clippers live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV remains one of the best live TV streaming services. You do not need a cable box to watch live TV with Sling. Thanks to channel flexibility and customization, Sling TV can access dozens of channels to let you watch sports, news, and entertainment. You can also record your favorite shows with Sling’s cloud DVR and watch on your phone with the Sling mobile app.

Sling customers can choose between an Orange and Blue plan. At $40 per month, Orange is the best plan for basketball fans since it includes ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT. The Blue Plan costs $45 per month, but does not include TNT, a network that airs NBA games throughout the season. To watch the Rockets and Clippers, add NBA League Pass to your Sling TV subscription. New customers will receive 50% off their Sling subscription plan for the first month.

Watch the Rockets vs. Clippers live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you are traveling, there could be issues with your streaming service. A virtual private network (VPN) will hide your IP address and connect to a digital server in the U.S. or any country you choose. A VPN will help work around geo-blocking, so you can access your streaming services as if you were at home.

When it comes to VPNs, our top recommendation is NordVPN. With NordVPN, users will gain more security and privacy while using the internet. There is no regular free trial for NordVPN. However, NordVPN does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.

