 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the 2024 US Open: dates, times, live stream

By
Iga Swiatek hits a ball a
Hameltion / Wiki Commons

For the next two weeks, the tennis capital of the world will be in New York City for the 2024 US Open. The US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam of the tennis season. Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff will attempt to become the first players to win back-to-back US Open titles since Serena Williams (2012-2014).

Djokovic drew the No. 2 seed and will play Radu Albot in the first round. Jannik Sinner, the 2024 Australian Open winner, is the No. 1 seed on the men’s side. Meanwhile, Gauff is the No. 3 seed and will play Varvara Gracheva. Iga Swiatek, the 2024 French Open champion, is the No. 1 seed.

Recommended Videos

Watch the 2024 US Open live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

World No. 1s take over Tuesday afternoon in Arthur Ashe Stadium 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qlZw5wnMCq

&mdash; US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2024

First-round coverage of the US Open begins at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on Monday, August 26. The tournament will run from August 26 through September 8. Coverage will air on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and the ESPN app. Sign in with a TV provider for access.

2024 US Open on ESPN

Don’t miss a match with ESPN+, which will stream all courts from the first round to the championship. ESPN+ costs $11 per month and gives tennis fans access to the men’s and women’s tournaments. There’s also a bundled package of ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads), and Hulu (with ads) for $15 per month.

2024 US Open on ESPN+

Watch the 2024 US Open live stream on Hulu with Live TV

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Watch the 2024 US Open on the ESPN family of networks on Hulu with Live TV. ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2 are three of the over 90-plus channels on Hulu with Live TV. A Hulu with Live TV plan costs $76 per month. However, the Hulu bundle is a better deal at a more enticing price. Bundle Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 US Open live stream on Fubo

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV

With Fubo, customers can watch live sports and TV without cable. Fubo has hundreds of channels available for consumption, including ESPN, NBC, FS1, CBS, and ESPN2. Fubo offers three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite with Sports Plus at $100 per month, and Deluxe at $110 per month. Sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2024 US Open live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Catch all of the tennis with a subscription to YouTube TV. Sports fans will love YouTube TV for its inclusion of sports-focused channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, NFL Network, TNT, and more. For a limited time, new customers can sign up for free, and then receive $20 off for each of their first four months of the YouTube TV Base Plan. That means it will only cost $53 per month for the first four months.

Watch the 2024 US Open live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Watch the US Open through Sling TV, a flexible streaming TV service that offers customizable channel lineups and no long-term contracts. Customers can choose between the Orange plan for $40 per month or the Blue plan for $45 per month. Tennis fans will need the Orange plan because it includes ESPN and ESPN2. New customers will receive a 50% discount for the first month.

Watch the 2024 US Open live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you plan on watching the US Open from abroad, download a VPN to protect your connection from phishing attacks and malware viruses. A VPN adds more security and privacy to your computer. Plus, VPNs avoid regional broadcast restrictions in the area. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
If you have to watch one Hulu movie in August 2024, stream this one
Taylor Kitsch in John Carter.

For many Hulu subscribers, the top choice this month is going to be the recently-arrived box-office hit Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. And that is a fantastic follow-up to the three Planet of the Apes reboot films that came before it. But since that movie doesn't need any help finding a wider audience, our choice for the one Hulu movie that you have to watch in August 2024 is Disney's adaptation of Edgar Rice Burroughs' John Carter.

Burroughs, who is best-known as the creator of Tarzan, innovated many of the aspects we associate with sci-fi in 1912 when he serialized his first John Carter story, A Princess of Mars. Although there were 10 other novels in the series written by Burroughs himself, the John Carter film takes its influence from this tale. Disney wasn't the first studio to take a crack at the story, but it was the first big-budget attempt... and it failed to make an impact at the box office.

Read more
3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in August 2024
A fighter pilot shoots a gun in Midway.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, one of the summer's biggest movies, is now on Hulu. The fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot series takes place 300 years after the death of Caesar, with a young ape and human teaming up to investigate a new colony. Kingdom is one of the 10 most popular movies of 2024.

The Apes films are only some of the movies offered on Hulu. There are plenty of movies in many genres, like action, comedy, drama, family, horror, and thriller. You just need to know where to look. This August, try these three underrated movies on your next Hulu session. Our picks include alien horror, a unique romantic comedy, and an epic war film.
Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Read more
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in August 2024
A man and woman stare at a jukebox.

The beginning of the end for summer 2024 starts now. With only a few weeks left in August, now's the time to stream those summer blockbusters and sequels you've always wanted to watch. Two Jack Reacher films starring Tom Cruise are rising on the Netflix charts. Other films in the top 10 include Land of Bad, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, and Rebel Moon.

Most of those movies are currently advertised on Netflix's homepage. However, there are thousands more films to choose from. If you need help making a choice, that's where we come in. Here are five underrated movies to watch in August. Our picks include a stylish spy adventure and two inspiring sports biopics.
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Read more