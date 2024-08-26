How to watch the 2024 US Open: dates, times, live stream

For the next two weeks, the tennis capital of the world will be in New York City for the 2024 US Open. The US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam of the tennis season. Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff will attempt to become the first players to win back-to-back US Open titles since Serena Williams (2012-2014).

Djokovic drew the No. 2 seed and will play Radu Albot in the first round. Jannik Sinner, the 2024 Australian Open winner, is the No. 1 seed on the men’s side. Meanwhile, Gauff is the No. 3 seed and will play Varvara Gracheva. Iga Swiatek, the 2024 French Open champion, is the No. 1 seed.

Recommended Videos

Watch the 2024 US Open live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

World No. 1s take over Tuesday afternoon in Arthur Ashe Stadium 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qlZw5wnMCq — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2024

First-round coverage of the US Open begins at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on Monday, August 26. The tournament will run from August 26 through September 8. Coverage will air on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and the ESPN app. Sign in with a TV provider for access.

Don’t miss a match with ESPN+, which will stream all courts from the first round to the championship. ESPN+ costs $11 per month and gives tennis fans access to the men’s and women’s tournaments. There’s also a bundled package of ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads), and Hulu (with ads) for $15 per month.

2024 US Open on ESPN+

Watch the 2024 US Open live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Watch the 2024 US Open on the ESPN family of networks on Hulu with Live TV. ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2 are three of the over 90-plus channels on Hulu with Live TV. A Hulu with Live TV plan costs $76 per month. However, the Hulu bundle is a better deal at a more enticing price. Bundle Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 US Open live stream on Fubo

With Fubo, customers can watch live sports and TV without cable. Fubo has hundreds of channels available for consumption, including ESPN, NBC, FS1, CBS, and ESPN2. Fubo offers three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite with Sports Plus at $100 per month, and Deluxe at $110 per month. Sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2024 US Open live stream on YouTube TV

Catch all of the tennis with a subscription to YouTube TV. Sports fans will love YouTube TV for its inclusion of sports-focused channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, NFL Network, TNT, and more. For a limited time, new customers can sign up for free, and then receive $20 off for each of their first four months of the YouTube TV Base Plan. That means it will only cost $53 per month for the first four months.

Watch the 2024 US Open live stream on Sling TV

Watch the US Open through Sling TV, a flexible streaming TV service that offers customizable channel lineups and no long-term contracts. Customers can choose between the Orange plan for $40 per month or the Blue plan for $45 per month. Tennis fans will need the Orange plan because it includes ESPN and ESPN2. New customers will receive a 50% discount for the first month.

Watch the 2024 US Open live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you plan on watching the US Open from abroad, download a VPN to protect your connection from phishing attacks and malware viruses. A VPN adds more security and privacy to your computer. Plus, VPNs avoid regional broadcast restrictions in the area. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.