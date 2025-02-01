 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025: start time, live stream, match card

By
Royal Rumble logo for the WWE.
WWE

The road to WrestleMania begins at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The Rumble is one of the WWE’s biggest events because it kicks off the year with arguably the company’s most famous match. The Royal Rumble match is a 30-person, over-the-top battle royal that starts with two people inside the ring. Every 90 seconds to two minutes, another superstar enters the ring. This process will continue through the 30th participant. There are no pinfalls or submissions. Eliminations occur when superstars are thrown over the top rope and their two feet hit the floor.

There are two Royal Rumble matches: one for the men and one for the women. The winner of the Royal Rumble match wins a world championship match at WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble is the perfect mix of drama and excitement, making it a great event for casual and diehard wrestling fans. Who will earn a championship opportunity? Find out how to watch the Royal Rumble below.

Recommended Videos

When and where is Royal Rumble 2025?

GOOSEBUMPS.#RawOnNetflix#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/hi91aBVLsL

&mdash; WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2025

Related

The 2025 Royal Rumble starts at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Saturday, February 1. The Royal Rumble Kickoff starts at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on WWE’s YouTube channel. The event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Stream WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live on Peacock

The Royal Rumble streams exclusively in the United States on Peacock. Although the WWE recently signed a deal to bring Raw to Netflix, the WWE’s Premium Live Events (PLEs) will stay on Peacock through the rest of the year and into 2026. However, that only applies to the U.S., as Netflix will broadcast PLEs in several international markets.

Peacock offers subscribers two paid plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium costs $8 per month, and Premium Plus costs $14 per month. Both plans will stream WWE PLEs, including the Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and WrestleMania.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 match card

The Royal Rumble match is known for surprise entrants, meaning the list of participants competing has not been finalized. Notable participants in the men’s match include Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and John Cena in his last Royal Rumble match ever. The women’s rumble match features Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and more.

There are two other matches advertised on the card. Cody Rhodes will hang the Undisputed and Winged Eagle WWE Championship belts above the ring and face Kevin Owens in a ladder match. Additionally, #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns face off in a two-out-of-three falls match for the tag championships.

View the entire card* for the Royal Rumble below.

  • Men’s Royal Rumble match: 30-man Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 41
  • Women’s Royal Rumble match: 30-woman Royal Rumble match for a women’s world championship match at WrestleMania 41
  • Undisputed WWE Championship – Ladder match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens
  • WWE Tag Team Championship – Two-out-of-three falls match: #DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns

*Card subject to change.

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
How to watch AEW All Out 2024: live stream, match card, start time
The logo for AEW All Out 2024.

After the monumental All In at Wembley Stadium, AEW is back in the United States for All Out, the company's September pay-per-view event. In years past, All Out ran over Labor Day weekend. However, AEW pushed All Out to the first Saturday in September. All Out is one of AEW's "Big Four" events, which includes Revolution, Double or Nothing, and Full Gear.

Bryan Danielson is the new AEW World champion after beating Swerve Strickland at All In. Instead of contemplating retirement, Danielson will remain a full-time wrestler with AEW as long as he's champion. This is Danielson's first reign as AEW World champion. His first title defense is against Jack Perry, the current AEW TNT Champion.
When and where is AEW All Out 2024?
Zero Hour - AEW: All Out Chicago Pre Show - LIVE this Saturday at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

Read more
How to watch WWE Bash in Berlin 2024: start time, live stream, matches
Logo of the WWE Bash in Berlin poster.

Following SummerSlam, the WWE takes its show to Europe for the next Premium Live Event (PLE), WWE Bash in Berlin. It will also be the first livestreaming WWE event in Germany. Since May, the WWE has run five of its last six PLEs outside the U.S., a strong sign of the company's expansion to new markets under TKO.

One match to focus on is the World Heavyweight Championship between Gunther and Randy Orton. Gunther defeated Damian Priest for the title at SummerSlam. Born in Austria, Gunther should have the home crowd advantage in Germany. However, Orton remains one of the most popular wrestlers in the company, and "The Viper" will do everything in his power to land an RKO and become a 15-time world champion.
When and where is WWE Bash in Berlin 2024?
WWE Bash in Berlin starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Saturday, August 31. The event will be held inside the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.
Watch the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 live stream on Peacock
https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1826408947861127209

Read more
How to watch the 2024 US Open: dates, times, live stream
Iga Swiatek hits a ball a

For the next two weeks, the tennis capital of the world will be in New York City for the 2024 US Open. The US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam of the tennis season. Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff will attempt to become the first players to win back-to-back US Open titles since Serena Williams (2012-2014).
Djokovic drew the No. 2 seed and will play Radu Albot in the first round. Jannik Sinner, the 2024 Australian Open winner, is the No. 1 seed on the men’s side. Meanwhile, Gauff is the No. 3 seed and will play Varvara Gracheva. Iga Swiatek, the 2024 French Open champion, is the No. 1 seed.

Watch the 2024 US Open live stream on ESPN and ESPN+
https://twitter.com/usopen/status/1827452529384284635
First-round coverage of the US Open begins at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on Monday, August 26. The tournament will run from August 26 through September 8. Coverage will air on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and the ESPN app. Sign in with a TV provider for access.
2024 US Open on ESPN

Read more