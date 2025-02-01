How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025: start time, live stream, match card

Table of Contents Table of Contents When and where is Royal Rumble 2025? Stream WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live on Peacock WWE Royal Rumble 2025 match card

The road to WrestleMania begins at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The Rumble is one of the WWE’s biggest events because it kicks off the year with arguably the company’s most famous match. The Royal Rumble match is a 30-person, over-the-top battle royal that starts with two people inside the ring. Every 90 seconds to two minutes, another superstar enters the ring. This process will continue through the 30th participant. There are no pinfalls or submissions. Eliminations occur when superstars are thrown over the top rope and their two feet hit the floor.

There are two Royal Rumble matches: one for the men and one for the women. The winner of the Royal Rumble match wins a world championship match at WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble is the perfect mix of drama and excitement, making it a great event for casual and diehard wrestling fans. Who will earn a championship opportunity? Find out how to watch the Royal Rumble below.

Recommended Videos

When and where is Royal Rumble 2025?

The 2025 Royal Rumble starts at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Saturday, February 1. The Royal Rumble Kickoff starts at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on WWE’s YouTube channel. The event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Stream WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live on Peacock

The Royal Rumble streams exclusively in the United States on Peacock. Although the WWE recently signed a deal to bring Raw to Netflix, the WWE’s Premium Live Events (PLEs) will stay on Peacock through the rest of the year and into 2026. However, that only applies to the U.S., as Netflix will broadcast PLEs in several international markets.

Peacock offers subscribers two paid plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium costs $8 per month, and Premium Plus costs $14 per month. Both plans will stream WWE PLEs, including the Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and WrestleMania.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 match card

The Royal Rumble match is known for surprise entrants, meaning the list of participants competing has not been finalized. Notable participants in the men’s match include Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and John Cena in his last Royal Rumble match ever. The women’s rumble match features Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and more.

There are two other matches advertised on the card. Cody Rhodes will hang the Undisputed and Winged Eagle WWE Championship belts above the ring and face Kevin Owens in a ladder match. Additionally, #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns face off in a two-out-of-three falls match for the tag championships.

View the entire card* for the Royal Rumble below.

Men’s Royal Rumble match: 30-man Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 41

30-man Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 41 Women’s Royal Rumble match: 30-woman Royal Rumble match for a women’s world championship match at WrestleMania 41

30-woman Royal Rumble match for a women’s world championship match at WrestleMania 41 Undisputed WWE Championship – Ladder match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens WWE Tag Team Championship – Two-out-of-three falls match: #DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns

*Card subject to change.