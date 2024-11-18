 Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night Raw sets 2025 premiere date at Netflix

By
WWE superstars pose for Monday Night Raw.
WWE/Netflix

In 2025, WWE begins a new era on Netflix. WWE’s Monday Night Raw will premiere on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on January 6. The event will be held at the new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made the historic announcement during Travis Scott’s concert at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. Scott, who plans to be in attendance at the Intuit Dome, will provide the music for Raw‘s new theme song.

When we say WWE goes big, we mean it. The first #WWERaw of the @netflix Era will be at the @IntuitDome in Los Angeles on January 6th, and @trvisXX will be there live and in person.

The countdown is on… pic.twitter.com/9Md7y3WKTI

&mdash; Triple H (@TripleH) November 18, 2024

Many of WWE’s top superstars will be at the January 6 edition of Raw: Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, and more.

In January, Netflix signed a 10-year deal worth over $5 billion to become the exclusive home of Monday Night Raw. Netflix will also broadcast WWE’s premier events, such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and more. Smackdown and NXT will continue to air on USA Network and The CW in the United States.

The move signals Netflix’s increased push into live events. On Friday, Netflix streamed the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. The streamer announced that 60 million households watched the fight, peaking at 65 million concurrent streams. Next month, Netflix will broadcast two NFL games on Christmas Day. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early game, while the Houston Texans will host the Baltimore Ravens in the late game.

#WWERaw&#39;s @Netflix premiere will emanate LIVE from LA&#39;s @IntuitDome on Jan. 6 and feature @JohnCena, @CodyRhodes, @WWERomanReigns, @CMPunk, @BiancaBelairWWE and more, plus @trvisXX!

Tickets on sale this Friday via @Ticketmaster

DETAILS: https://t.co/MyYlcH3BBb pic.twitter.com/b0CiLzPPdi

&mdash; WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2024

Tickets for Raw’s Netflix debut go on sale through Ticketmaster at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Friday, November 22. The pre-sale begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, November 20. Visit WWE.com for more information.

