How to watch the 2025 Golden Globes: date, time, live stream, nominees

Table of Contents Table of Contents Watch the 2025 Golden Globes: date, time, channel Can you stream the 2025 Golden Globes? 2025 Golden Globes: presenters 2025 Golden Globes: nominees

The first major ceremony of the awards season kicks off Sunday night with the 2025 Golden Globes. This event marks the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes, which will be held inside the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. After last year’s disappointing outing from Jo Koy, comedian Nikki Glaser will try her hand at hosting. Glaser had a terrific year in comedy, highlighted by her performance at The Roast of Tom Brady.

Emilia Pérez is the most nominated film of the night with 10 nominations. After Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist received seven nominations, while Conclave garnered six. In the television categories, The Bear stands alone with five nominations, followed by Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun with four apiece. Find out how to watch the 2025 Golden Globes below.

Watch the 2025 Golden Globes: date, time, channel

It's officially 2025 which means awards season is about to kick off with the 82nd Annual #GoldenGlobes this Sunday 🏆 The countdown is ON… tune in this Sunday at 8 ET | 5 PT on @CBS and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/dApsISXbc6 — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2025

The 2025 Golden Globes will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 5, 2025. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS. Download the CBS app or stream CBS.com on your mobile device or desktop. Sign in with your TV provider for full access.

Can you stream the 2025 Golden Globes?

It's happening! ❤️ The #GoldenGlobes carpet has officially been rolled out at the @beverlyhilton. Tune in LIVE this Sunday on @CBS and @paramountplus at 8 ET | 5 PT. pic.twitter.com/bCivSuh9tm — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2025

Yes. The 2025 Golden Globes will be available to stream live on Paramount+. Only Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream the ceremony via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream the Golden Globes live. However, Essential subscribers can watch the special on demand the next day in the U.S. only.

Paramount+ Essential costs $8 per month, or $60 per year. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $13 per month, or $120 per year. Paramount+ is currently offering a free seven-day trial, so new subscribers can try the service and enjoy the Golden Globes.

2025 Golden Globes: presenters

The list of presenters is an eclectic mix of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars. Presenters include: Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auliʻi Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O’Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis, and Zoë Kravitz.

2025 Golden Globes: nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day Of The Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

