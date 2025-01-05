 Skip to main content
How to watch the 2025 Golden Globes: date, time, live stream, nominees

By
Nikki Glaser sits on a chair and poses for the 2025 Golden Globes.
2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

The first major ceremony of the awards season kicks off Sunday night with the 2025 Golden Globes. This event marks the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes, which will be held inside the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. After last year’s disappointing outing from Jo Koy, comedian Nikki Glaser will try her hand at hosting. Glaser had a terrific year in comedy, highlighted by her performance at The Roast of Tom Brady.

Emilia Pérez is the most nominated film of the night with 10 nominations. After Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist received seven nominations, while Conclave garnered six. In the television categories, The Bear stands alone with five nominations, followed by Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun with four apiece. Find out how to watch the 2025 Golden Globes below.

Watch the 2025 Golden Globes: date, time, channel

It's officially 2025 which means awards season is about to kick off with the 82nd Annual #GoldenGlobes this Sunday

The countdown is ON… tune in this Sunday at 8 ET | 5 PT on @CBS and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/dApsISXbc6

&mdash; Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2025

The 2025 Golden Globes will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 5, 2025. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS. Download the CBS app or stream CBS.com on your mobile device or desktop. Sign in with your TV provider for full access.

Watch CBS

Can you stream the 2025 Golden Globes?

The #GoldenGlobes carpet has officially been rolled out at the @beverlyhilton. Tune in LIVE this Sunday on @CBS and @paramountplus at 8 ET | 5 PT.

&mdash; Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2025

Yes. The 2025 Golden Globes will be available to stream live on Paramount+. Only Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream the ceremony via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream the Golden Globes live. However, Essential subscribers can watch the special on demand the next day in the U.S. only.

Paramount+ Essential costs $8 per month, or $60 per year. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $13 per month, or $120 per year. Paramount+ is currently offering a free seven-day trial, so new subscribers can try the service and enjoy the Golden Globes.

2025 Golden Globes: presenters

.@TheRock 🤝 #GoldenGlobes

Catch him presenting this Sunday at 8 ET | 5 PT on @CBS and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/gWgy1cdrRd

&mdash; Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 2, 2025

The list of presenters is an eclectic mix of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars. Presenters include: Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auliʻi Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O’Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis, and Zoë Kravitz.

2025 Golden Globes: nominees

Two women sit next to each other and stare.
Netflix

Best Motion Picture – Drama

  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nickel Boys
  • September 5

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Anora
  • Challengers
  • Emilia Pérez
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Best Television Series – Drama

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • The Gentlemen
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Disclaimer
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

View the entire list of nominees.

