Mississippi State vs. Alabama: How to watch, results, and highlights

The Battle for Highway 82 hits the hardwood as the Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8) head to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide (22-5). The SEC continues to be a gauntlet this season. The Bulldogs are a top-25 basketball team, yet they can’t even crack the top-7 within their conference. The Tide are tied for second in the SEC with Florida, as top-ranked Auburn remains in first place.

After two ranked wins against Ole Miss and Texas A&M, the Bulldogs were upset by the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. While the loss won’t derail their tournament chances, it will impact their seeding. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide snapped their two-game losing streak with an impressive 96-83 victory over Kentucky. Good luck beating Alabama when they make over 10 3-pointers per game.

With just under two weeks remaining in the regular season, many teams will be jockeying for positions before the conference tournaments. Find out how to watch the game between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide. Read our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

How to watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Tip-off between Mississippi State and Alabama is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The game will be held inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. While logged in with a TV provider, fans can watch on ESPN2 or stream on WatchESPN.

