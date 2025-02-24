 Skip to main content
Mississippi State vs. Alabama: How to watch, results, and highlights

By
Fans watch the basketball game inside Coleman Coliseum.
Benhen1997 / Wiki Commons

The Battle for Highway 82 hits the hardwood as the Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8) head to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide (22-5). The SEC continues to be a gauntlet this season. The Bulldogs are a top-25 basketball team, yet they can’t even crack the top-7 within their conference. The Tide are tied for second in the SEC with Florida, as top-ranked Auburn remains in first place.

After two ranked wins against Ole Miss and Texas A&M, the Bulldogs were upset by the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. While the loss won’t derail their tournament chances, it will impact their seeding. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide snapped their two-game losing streak with an impressive 96-83 victory over Kentucky. Good luck beating Alabama when they make over 10 3-pointers per game.

With just under two weeks remaining in the regular season, many teams will be jockeying for positions before the conference tournaments. Find out how to watch the game between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide. Read our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

How to watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama

In the words of @CStewartSports… “Let the big dog eat!”#RollTide | @Bigclif77 pic.twitter.com/o04y9Wruj6

&mdash; Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) February 23, 2025

Tip-off between Mississippi State and Alabama is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The game will be held inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. While logged in with a TV provider, fans can watch on ESPN2 or stream on WatchESPN.

Watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama

How to watch, results, and highlights: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M
A gorup of basketball players stretch on the court.

The SEC continues to be the best conference in men's college basketball. The latest top-10 matchup features the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (21-5) taking on the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (20-6). To illustrate the competitive nature of the conference, Tennessee is the sixth-ranked team in the country. Yet the Volunteers sit in sixth place in the SEC. Good luck finding a better conference.
After falling to Kentucky last week, Tennessee bounced back last weekend with an 81-76 victory over Vanderbilt. Tennessee still has Alabama and Ole Miss on their schedule after A&M, meaning nothing will be easy. Coach Buzz Williams has his Aggies on a five-game winning streak before losing to Mississippi State earlier this week. A&M is one of the best rebounding teams in the country, so expect the Aggies to attack the glass all game long.
The winner of this game will strengthen their NCAA resume and potentially give themselves a shot to land a No. 1 seed. Find out how to watch the game between Tennessee and Texas A&M. Check out our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Result and highlights: Tennessee 77 - Texas A&M 69
Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas A&M Aggies | Full Game Highlights | ESPN College Basketball
How to watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M
Mississippi State Postgame: Buzz Wililams

How to watch, results and highlights: Duke vs. Illinois
People walking outside of Madison Square Garden.

It's rare to get a high-profile non-conference game this late in the college basketball season, so when it happens, enjoy it. Cooper Flagg and the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (23-3) take on Kasparas Jakucionis and the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-10). The two squads last played each other in 2020, with Illinois pulling out an 83-68 victory.
Since losing to Clemson on February 8, Duke has won three consecutive games, including Monday's 80-62 victory over Virginia. Duke is in prime position to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Speaking of the tournament, Illinois is fading rather quickly. The Illini are projected as a No. 7 seed in the tournament thanks to their seven Quad 1 wins. However, Illinois can't afford to lose much more, or they will be on the tournament bubble.
If Illinois can pull off the upset, it will be a massive win on their resume. If Duke wins, the No. 1 seed is that much closer. Find out how to watch Duke versus Illinois, including the start time, TV channel, and highlights. Check out our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.
Results and highlights: Duke 110 - Illinois 67
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 3 Duke Blue Devils | FOX College Hoops
How to watch Duke vs. Illinois
https://twitter.com/CBBonFOX/status/1892620238354604348

Duke and Illinois will battle in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Instead of playing at one of the school's home gyms, the game will be under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden in New York City. Catch the game on Fox or stream through FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. Make sure to use a TV provider when you log in.

How to watch, results, and highlights: Everton vs. Manchester United
An aerial view of Goodison Park where Everton plays.

Everton and Manchester United are two teams desperately looking to turn their seasons around. Both teams are in the back half of the standings, with Everton in 14th (30 points) and United in 15th (29). These squads previously played each other in December, with Manchester United cruising to a 4-0 victory. This Saturday's matchup at Goodison Park should be more competitive.
Manchester United will notice a familiar face on Everton's sideline. David Moyes, United's coach from 2013 to 2014, became the Everton manager last month. Under Moyes, Everton has climbed out of relegation danger, having won four of their last five Premier League matchups. Meanwhile, United walks into Saturday's matchup having lost two consecutive league games.
Can Moyes and his new squad take down United? Find out how to watch the match between Everton and Manchester United below. Visit Digital Trends' Premier League guide for more Premier League coverage.

Results highlights: Everton 2 - Manchester United 2
Everton v. Manchester United | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 2/22/2025 | NBC Sports
How to watch Everton vs. Manchester United
https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1892914096863158272

