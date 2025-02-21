How to watch, results, and highlights: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M on Sling TV How to watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M from abroad with a VPN

The SEC continues to be the best conference in men’s college basketball. The latest top-10 matchup features the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (21-5) taking on the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (20-6). To illustrate the competitive nature of the conference, Tennessee is the sixth-ranked team in the country. Yet the Volunteers sit in sixth place in the SEC. Good luck finding a better conference.

After falling to Kentucky last week, Tennessee bounced back last weekend with an 81-76 victory over Vanderbilt. Tennessee still has Alabama and Ole Miss on their schedule after A&M, meaning nothing will be easy. Coach Buzz Williams has his Aggies on a five-game winning streak before losing to Mississippi State earlier this week. A&M is one of the best rebounding teams in the country, so expect the Aggies to attack the glass all game long.

The winner of this game will strengthen their NCAA resume and potentially give themselves a shot to land a No. 1 seed. Find out how to watch the game between Tennessee and Texas A&M. Check out our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

Watch the game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025. The game will be played inside Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. Stream the game on WatchESPN.

Watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M on Sling TV

College basketball can be streamed all season long on . With sports-friendly channels and reasonable pricing, Sling is a great option for basketball fans who don’t want to pay for cable.

How much is Sling TV? It depends on your budget. Sling Orange is $46 per month, while Sling Blue is $51 per month. Combine Orange and Blue for one monthly price of $66. The first month for all Sling plans is 50% off. If you’re looking for ESPN, it’s in the Orange package.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M from abroad with a VPN

What is a VPN? First of all, a VPN means a virtual private network. With a VPN, consumers will be able to bypass regional broadcast restrictions when streaming abroad. It also presents a way to add more privacy to your connection. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN. While Nord does not offer a free trial, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with the product.