How to watch, results, and highlights: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

By
A gorup of basketball players stretch on the court.
Corpx / Wiki Commons

The SEC continues to be the best conference in men’s college basketball. The latest top-10 matchup features the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (21-5) taking on the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (20-6). To illustrate the competitive nature of the conference, Tennessee is the sixth-ranked team in the country. Yet the Volunteers sit in sixth place in the SEC. Good luck finding a better conference.

After falling to Kentucky last week, Tennessee bounced back last weekend with an 81-76 victory over Vanderbilt. Tennessee still has Alabama and Ole Miss on their schedule after A&M, meaning nothing will be easy. Coach Buzz Williams has his Aggies on a five-game winning streak before losing to Mississippi State earlier this week. A&M is one of the best rebounding teams in the country, so expect the Aggies to attack the glass all game long.

The winner of this game will strengthen their NCAA resume and potentially give themselves a shot to land a No. 1 seed. Find out how to watch the game between Tennessee and Texas A&M. Check out our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

Mississippi State Postgame: Buzz Wililams

Watch the game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025. The game will be played inside Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. Stream the game on WatchESPN.

Tennessee vs. Texas &M

Watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M on Sling TV

Sling TV on an iPhone.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

College basketball can be streamed all season long on . With sports-friendly channels and reasonable pricing, Sling is a great option for basketball fans who don’t want to pay for cable.

How much is Sling TV? It depends on your budget. Sling Orange is $46 per month, while Sling Blue is $51 per month. Combine Orange and Blue for one monthly price of $66. The first month for all Sling plans is 50% off. If you’re looking for ESPN, it’s in the Orange package.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

What is a VPN? First of all, a VPN means a virtual private network. With a VPN, consumers will be able to bypass regional broadcast restrictions when streaming abroad. It also presents a way to add more privacy to your connection. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN. While Nord does not offer a free trial, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with the product.

LSU vs. Texas: How to watch, highlights and results
Flaujae Johnson drives the ball on the court.

Two of the best teams in college basketball square off on Sunday afternoon as the No. 5 LSU Tigers (25-1) head to Austin to play the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (25-2). LSU and Texas are in line to receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Both would take one step closer to that accomplishment with a win.
For LSU, it's been as usual. Since Kim Mulkey arrived in 2021, LSU has a record of 116-15. The Tigers famously won the National Championship in 2023, knocking off Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. LSU has the talent to win another title thanks to the tandem of Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow. For Texas, Vic Shaffer has turned the Longhorns into a national power since taking over in 2020. Texas reached the Elite Eight last season, but they have what it takes to reach the Final Four, especially thanks to the play of Madison Booker.
This will be the lone regular-season meeting between LSU and Texas. However, these two teams could meet in the SEC tournament next month. Keep reading for information on how to watch the game between LSU and Texas, including the start time, channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA women's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Highlights and results: Texas 65 - LSU 58
SEC SHOWDOWN ? LSU Tigers vs. Texas Longhorns | Full Game Highlights | ESPN College Basketball
How to watch LSU vs. Texas
https://twitter.com/LSUwbkb/status/1890804306493808933

Michigan St. vs. UCLA: How to watch, highlights and results
Aerial view of Pauley Pavilion at UCLA.

The UCLA Bruins (23-1) are undefeated no more. The Bruins lost their first game of the year on Thursday night to their crosstown rival No. 6 USC (22-2). UCLA simply could not stop that phenom, JuJu Watkins. The stellar sophomore scored 38 points with 11 rebounds, five assists, and eight blocks. With that sensational performance, Watkins might have vaulted herself past UCLA's Lauren Betts for College Player of the Year.
UCLA cannot dwell on the loss, as they have a quick turnaround against the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (19-5). Michigan St. started the season strong with a 17-3 record. However, Sparty is only 2-2 in their last four games, with losses to Oregon and Michigan. Michigan St.'s Grace Vanslooten is coming off a terrific 22-point performance in the Spartans' 91-71 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.
While Michigan St. and UCLA will only play once in the regular season, they could face each other again at the Big Ten championship next month. Here's how to watch the game between Michigan St. and UCLA, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Read our NCAA women's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Highlights and results: UCLA 75 - Michigan St. 69
No. 22 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 1 UCLA Bruins Highlights | FOX College Hoops
How to watch Michigan St. vs. UCLA
https://twitter.com/MSU_WBasketball/status/1890497106755948548

UConn vs. South Carolina: How to watch, highlights and results
Paige Bueckers shoots the ball.

In women's college basketball, UConn and South Carolina are two of the blue bloods in the sport. These two titans will square off on Sunday afternoon in what should be an epic showdown. On one side, you have Geno Auriemma and the No. 7 UConn Huskies (23-3). No coach has more national championships in women's college basketball than Auriemma's 11. However, Auriemma's team has not won the title since the 2015-2016 season. If UConn wins it all this year, it will be on the back of Paige Bueckers, the future No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft. 

While UConn has been in a championship drought, South Carolina is one of the powerhouses of the last five years. Dawn Staley and No. 4 South Carolina (23-2) have won the national title in two of the last three seasons, including last year's championship over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since the 2021 season began, the Gamecocks are a staggering 131-5.
UConn is 9-5 all-time against South Carolina. However, the Gamecocks have won the last four. Can UConn end the drought, or will South Carolina continue their dominance? Read on for information on how to watch the game between UConn and South Carolina, including the start time, TV channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA women's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

