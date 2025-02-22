 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

UConn v. St. John’s: How to watch, results, and highlights

By
Danny Hurley holds his arms out and smiles.
Liam Enea / Flickr

What’s better than a Big East showdown at the Mecca? Liam McNeeley and the UConn Huskies (18-8) head to the Garden to play RJ Luis Jr. and the No. 10 St. John’s Red Storm (23-4). These two rivals squared off a few weeks ago at Gampel Pavilion. Luis scored 21 points, and his running mate, Kadary Richmond, scored 13 in St. John’s impressive 68-62 victory.

UConn is the two-time defending national champions, but they haven’t played up to that level all season. McNeely is one of the most talented freshmen in the country. However, the lack of leadership at the point guard position is jarring and could lead to an early exit for the Huskies from the tournament. Meanwhile, it’s been a magical year for Rick Pitino at St. John’s. The Hall of Fame coach will have the Red Storm in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018–19.

Recommended Videos

UConn is running out of chances to improve its resume, while St. John’s has its eyes set on a top-four seed. Find out how to watch a live stream of the Big East matchup below, and for more coverage, read our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide.

Related

How to watch UConn v. St. John’s

Listen to RJ’s interview on ‘This Week in the BIG EAST’ Radio Show 🎙️

📻: https://t.co/DIdhPUibVP
🗞️: https://t.co/sY9rvcKUjX@RJLuisJr | @BIGEASTMBB pic.twitter.com/1NUF2PeOmu

&mdash; St. John&#39;s Men’s Basketball (@StJohnsBBall) February 21, 2025

Tip-off between UConn and St. John’s is set for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 23. The Red Storm will host the game at their home away from home, Madison Square Garden. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it through FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. Use a TV provider login for full access.

Watch UConn vs. St. John’s

Watch UConn v. St. John’s on Sling TV

Sling TV.
On-demand movies available on Sling TV. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re searching for an alternative to cable, look no further than . With no long-term contracts and a customizable TV channel lineup, Sling is the perfect live streaming TV service for those transitioning over from cable.

What Sling plan to pick? If you’d like to watch UConn versus St. John’s, select the Blue plan for $51 per month. The other plan, Orange, costs $46 per month but includes ESPN. College basketball fans might want to consider combining Orange and Blue for one price of $66 per month. All plans are 50% off the first month.

How to watch UConn v. St. John’s from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re looking to protect your internet activity from cybercriminals, download a virtual private network like NordVPN. The service will encrypt your internet traffic and send it through a secure tunnel. It will change your IP address and virtual location as a way to steer away malicious activity. In other words, stream games with more privacy and security. Try NordVPN, and if it’s not up to your satisfaction, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Michigan State vs. Michigan: How to watch, results, and highlights
Fans sit at the Crisler Center in Michigan.

The Battle of Michigan will be settled Friday night. Jaden Akins and the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (21-5) travel south to face Vladislav Goldin and the Michigan Wolverines (20-5). The Wolverines and Spartans sit first and second in the Big Ten. This game could be the deciding factor as to which team gets the No. 1 seed in next month's Big Ten tournament.
The Spartans took care of business on Tuesday when they defeated No. 13 Purdue 75-66 at the Breslin Center. Michigan State's defense has been its strongest unit, allowing the third-least amount of points per game (67.4) in the Big Ten. The Wolverines enter Friday night's game having won six consecutive games, including Sunday's 86-83 win over Ohio State.

Michigan has been a perfect 12-0 at home this season. Can the Wolverines make it 13-0, or will the Spartans play spoiler? Find out how to watch Michigan State versus Michigan, including the start time, TV channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.
Results and highlights: Michigan State 75 - Michigan 62

Read more
Michigan State vs. USC: How to watch, results, and highlights
A woman takes a shot in a basketball game.

The end of the regular season is winding down in the Big Ten conference. With only a few games remaining, several teams are jockeying for position before the Big Ten Tournament. One game features Julia Ayrault and the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (19-6) and JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans (23-2). Both teams are coming off a recent game against one of the best teams in the country, UCLA.
Michigan State almost pulled off a huge upset against UCLA with Lauren Betts. The Spartans led the Bruins 55-53 heading into the fourth quarter. However, UCLA outscored Michigan State 22-14 to win 75-69. Meanwhile, the USC Trojans handed UCLA their first loss last week by a score of 71-60. The Trojans followed that up with a close 69-64 victory over Washington.
USC is fighting for the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, while Michigan State sits in sixth place. Can the Spartans pull off the upset? Find out how to watch the game between Michigan State and USC below, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Read our NCAA women's basketball March to the Madness 2025 guide for more information.

Results and highlights: USC 83 - Michigan State 75
Michigan State at USC | HIGHLIGHTS | Big Ten Women's Basketball | 02/19/2025
Michigan State vs. USC: How to watch
https://twitter.com/MSU_WBasketball/status/1891560919030808940

Read more
Purdue vs. Michigan State: How to watch, results, and highlights
Michigan State basketball court from an aerial view.

Two of the Big Ten's best teams face off on Tuesday night. Braden Smith and the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (19-7) take on Jaden Akins and the No. 14 Michigan State on Tuesday night. After hot starts, both teams have dropped recent games. Purdue enters Tuesday's game on a two-game losing streak, with their most recent defeat coming at the hands of Wisconsin. Michigan State has lost three of their last five but picked up a crucial victory over Illinois this past Saturday.
After the departure of Zach Edey, Purdue had major questions in their frontcourt. Trey Kaufman-Renn has been better than advertised, as the junior forward leads the Boilermakers in points (19.4) and rebounds (6.3). Plus, Smith's veteran presence in the backcourt will pay dividends in March. It's a true team effort for Tom Izzo's Spartans, with five scorers between eight and 14 points per game. The x-factor is freshman Jase Richardson, who has scored over 10 points in three straight games, including a 29-point outburst in the win over Oregon.
With the regular season winding down, this game will go a long way when determining seeding for the Big Ten Tournament. Find out how to watch the game below, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more information.

Results and highlights: Michigan State 75 - Purdue 66
Purdue vs. Michigan State | COLLEGE BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS | 2/18/25 | NBC Sports
Purdue vs. Michigan State: How to watch
Tom Izzo on getting most wins in Big Ten conference play: 'I'd trade it all for a banner'

Read more