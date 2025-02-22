UConn v. St. John’s: How to watch, results, and highlights

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch UConn v. St. John’s Watch UConn v. St. John’s on Sling TV How to watch UConn v. St. John’s from abroad with a VPN

What’s better than a Big East showdown at the Mecca? Liam McNeeley and the UConn Huskies (18-8) head to the Garden to play RJ Luis Jr. and the No. 10 St. John’s Red Storm (23-4). These two rivals squared off a few weeks ago at Gampel Pavilion. Luis scored 21 points, and his running mate, Kadary Richmond, scored 13 in St. John’s impressive 68-62 victory.

UConn is the two-time defending national champions, but they haven’t played up to that level all season. McNeely is one of the most talented freshmen in the country. However, the lack of leadership at the point guard position is jarring and could lead to an early exit for the Huskies from the tournament. Meanwhile, it’s been a magical year for Rick Pitino at St. John’s. The Hall of Fame coach will have the Red Storm in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018–19.

UConn is running out of chances to improve its resume, while St. John’s has its eyes set on a top-four seed. Find out how to watch a live stream of the Big East matchup below, and for more coverage, read our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide.

How to watch UConn v. St. John's

Tip-off between UConn and St. John’s is set for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 23. The Red Storm will host the game at their home away from home, Madison Square Garden. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it through FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. Use a TV provider login for full access.

Watch UConn v. St. John's on Sling TV

How to watch UConn v. St. John's from abroad with a VPN

