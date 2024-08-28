Netflix’s 2024 fall movie lineup includes Rebel Ridge, Emilia Pérez, The Piano Lesson

When one door closes, another one opens. The summer movie season may be over, but the fall movie lineup is about to begin.

On Wednesday, Netflix released its 2024 fall lineup, including action spectacles, prestige dramas, and informative documentaries. The fall lineup kicks off on September 5 with Apollo 13: Survival, a documentary about the Apollo 13 rescue mission, followed by Rebel Ridge, a new action movie from Jeremy Saulnier, on September 6.

Recommended Videos

Additional September releases include Uglies, the long-awaited adaptation of a beloved young-adult novel; Will & Harper, a documentary about the friendship between Will Ferrell and Harper Steele; and Rez Ball, a sports film about a Native American high school basketball team.

October marks the arrival of Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, a crime thriller about a serial killer who appears on a dating show. On a lighter note, October also hosts the premiere of Lonely Planet, a love story starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth.

Carry-On

Spellbound

The Six Triple Eight

Emilia Pérez

Woman of the Hour

It’s What’s Inside

The Piano Lesson

Rez Ball

Lonely Planet

That Christmas Here's the official 2024 fall movie lineup: https://t.co/dSdEvMu1xo — Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2024

November signals the arrival of two Oscar plays from Netflix: Emilia Pérez and The Piano Lesson. Emilia Pérez is a French crime musical starring Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Zoe Saldaña. The quartet of stars won Best Actress at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Meanwhile, The Piano Lesson stems from Denzel Washington’s son, Malcolm Washington, and stars Samuel L. Jackson and Denzel’s other son, John David Washington.

The final month of the year features Carry-On, the highly anticipated thriller starring Taron Egerton; That Christmas, a heartwarming animated film from Richard Curtis; and The Six Triple Eight, an inspiring story about the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in World War II.

Netflix fall movie lineup 2024