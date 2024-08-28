 Skip to main content
Netflix’s 2024 fall movie lineup includes Rebel Ridge, Emilia Pérez, The Piano Lesson

By
One man stands up as three people behind him sit down.
David Lee / Netflix

When one door closes, another one opens. The summer movie season may be over, but the fall movie lineup is about to begin.

On Wednesday, Netflix released its 2024 fall lineup, including action spectacles, prestige dramas, and informative documentaries. The fall lineup kicks off on September 5 with Apollo 13: Survival, a documentary about the Apollo 13 rescue mission, followed by Rebel Ridge, a new action movie from Jeremy Saulnier, on September 6.

Additional September releases include Uglies, the long-awaited adaptation of a beloved young-adult novel; Will & Harper, a documentary about the friendship between Will Ferrell and Harper Steele; and Rez Ball, a sports film about a Native American high school basketball team.

October marks the arrival of Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, a crime thriller about a serial killer who appears on a dating show. On a lighter note, October also hosts the premiere of Lonely Planet, a love story starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth.

November signals the arrival of two Oscar plays from Netflix: Emilia Pérez and The Piano Lesson. Emilia Pérez is a French crime musical starring Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Zoe Saldaña. The quartet of stars won Best Actress at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Meanwhile, The Piano Lesson stems from Denzel Washington’s son, Malcolm Washington, and stars Samuel L. Jackson and Denzel’s other son, John David Washington.

The final month of the year features Carry-On, the highly anticipated thriller starring Taron Egerton; That Christmas, a heartwarming animated film from Richard Curtis; and The Six Triple Eightan inspiring story about the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in World War II.

Netflix fall movie lineup 2024

  • Apollo 13: Survival – September 5
  • Rebel Ridge – September 6
  • Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter – September 12
  • Uglies – September 13
  • His Three Daughters – September 20
  • Jailbreak: Love on the Run – September 25
  • Will & Harper – September 27
  • Rez Ball – September 27
  • It’s What’s Inside – October 4
  • The Platform 2 – October 4
  • The Menendez Brothers – October 9
  • Lonely Planet – October 11
  • The Shadow Strays – October 17
  • Woman of the Hour – October 18
  • Family Pack – October 23
  • The Remarkable Life of Ibelin – October 25
  • Don’t Move – October 25
  • Martha – October 30
  • Time Cut – October 30
  • Meet Me Next Christmas – November 6
  • Hot Frosty – November 13
  • Emilia Pérez – November 13
  • The Merry Gentlemen – November 20
  • Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy – November 20
  • Spellbound – November 22
  • The Piano Lesson – November 22
  • Joy – November 22
  • Our Little Secret – November 27
  • That Christmas – December 4
  • Carry-On – December 13
  • The Six Triple Eight – December 20
  • Pedro Páramo – undated
  • Uprising – undated

