How to watch the 2025 Grammys: Date, time, streaming, nominees

By
A record player on the front of the Grammys poster.
CBS

All eyes will be on the music industry as the top stars gather under one roof for the 2025 Grammys. This year marks the 67th Grammy Awards, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Comedian Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for the fifth consecutive year.

Beyoncé leads the field with 11 nominations. Is this the year the Cowboy Carter singer finally wins her long-overdue Album of the Year award? Charli XCX and Post Malone have eight nominations, followed by Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar with seven. Will Sabrina Carpenter or Chappell Roan take home the award for Best New Artist? Find out how to watch the 2025 Grammys.

Watch the 2025 Grammys: Date, time, channel

Join us for #GRAMMYs Sunday on Feb. 2nd as we honor the music of this year and support the Los Angeles’s wildfire relief efforts.

✨ Premiere Ceremony Presented by @CityNational 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT at https://t.co/EX7x62eQwc
✨ Red Carpet 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT at… pic.twitter.com/YQUnETa9ov

&mdash; Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 29, 2025

The 2025 Grammys will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The show will air on CBS. The ceremony can also be streamed on the CBS app or CBS.com. Make sure to sign in with your TV provider for access.

Watch CBS

Can you stream the 2025 Grammys?

Paramount Plus as seen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you do not have access to CBS, then stream the Grammys on Paramount+. However, Paramount+ with Showtime is the only plan that offers live and on demand coverage of the Grammys. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have to wait until the next day to watch a replay of the show.

Paramount+ with Showtime costs $13 per month or $120 per year. Meanwhile, Essential costs $8 per month or $60 per year. New subscribers can sign up for a free trial and experience the service for a week before committing to a paid plan.

2025 Grammys: Presenters

A GRAMMY moment you don’t want to miss! #WillSmith will present the touching tribute celebrating the life and legacy of Quincy Jones at the 67th #GRAMMYs.

Tune in on Feb. 2nd at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, only on @CBS and @ParamountPlus: https://t.co/db1G88eD97 pic.twitter.com/Z5z0RWgl4l

&mdash; Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 31, 2025

2025 Grammy nominee Taylor Swift is set to present at the 67th Grammy Awards. The full list of presenters includes Swift, Gloria Estefan, Will Smith, Cardi B, Queen Latifah, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, and Victoria Monét.

2025 Grammys: Performers

One, here comes the two to the three to the 67th #GRAMMYs with @ShaboozeysJeans taking the stage for the first time ever!

Tune in on Feb. 2nd at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, only on @CBS and @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/eVp5UfCLZA

&mdash; Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 31, 2025

The list of Grammy performers includes Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Brad Paisley, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey Shakira, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Stevie Wonder, and Teddy Swims.

There will be three special tributes on the broadcast. The tributes are the In Memoriam segment, a celebration of life for Quincy Jones, and a touching salute to the city of Los Angeles after the devastating fires. Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Bruno Mars, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder are set to perform.

2025 Grammys: Nominees

Homecoming, on Netflix
Netflix

Album of the Year

  • New Blue Sun – André 3000
  • Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
  • Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
  • Brat – Charli XCX
  • Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
  • Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
  • The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
  • The Tortured Poets DepartmentTaylor Swift

Record of the Year

  • Now and Then – The Beatles
  • Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé
  • Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
  • 360 – Charli XCX
  • Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
  • Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
  • Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
  • Fortnight – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Song of the Year

  • A Bar Song (Tipsy) — Shaboozey
  • Birds of a Feather — Billie Eilish
  • Die with a Smile — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
  • Fortnight— Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
  • Good Luck, Babe! — Chappell Roan
  • Not Like UsKendrick Lamar
  • Please Please Please — Sabrina Carpenter
  • Texas Hold ‘Em — Beyoncé

Best New Artist

  • Benson Boone
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Doechii
  • Khruangbin
  • Raye
  • Chappell Roan
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims

View the entire list of nominees.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
