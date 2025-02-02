How to watch the 2025 Grammys: Date, time, streaming, nominees

Table of Contents Table of Contents Watch the 2025 Grammys: Date, time, channel Can you stream the 2025 Grammys? 2025 Grammys: Presenters 2025 Grammys: Performers 2025 Grammys: Nominees

All eyes will be on the music industry as the top stars gather under one roof for the 2025 Grammys. This year marks the 67th Grammy Awards, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Comedian Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for the fifth consecutive year.

Beyoncé leads the field with 11 nominations. Is this the year the Cowboy Carter singer finally wins her long-overdue Album of the Year award? Charli XCX and Post Malone have eight nominations, followed by Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar with seven. Will Sabrina Carpenter or Chappell Roan take home the award for Best New Artist? Find out how to watch the 2025 Grammys.

Recommended Videos

Watch the 2025 Grammys: Date, time, channel

Join us for #GRAMMYs Sunday on Feb. 2nd as we honor the music of this year and support the Los Angeles’s wildfire relief efforts. ✨ Premiere Ceremony Presented by @CityNational 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT at https://t.co/EX7x62eQwc

✨ Red Carpet 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT at… pic.twitter.com/YQUnETa9ov — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 29, 2025

The 2025 Grammys will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The show will air on CBS. The ceremony can also be streamed on the CBS app or CBS.com. Make sure to sign in with your TV provider for access.

Can you stream the 2025 Grammys?

If you do not have access to CBS, then stream the Grammys on Paramount+. However, Paramount+ with Showtime is the only plan that offers live and on demand coverage of the Grammys. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have to wait until the next day to watch a replay of the show.

Paramount+ with Showtime costs $13 per month or $120 per year. Meanwhile, Essential costs $8 per month or $60 per year. New subscribers can sign up for a free trial and experience the service for a week before committing to a paid plan.

2025 Grammys: Presenters

A GRAMMY moment you don’t want to miss! #WillSmith will present the touching tribute celebrating the life and legacy of Quincy Jones at the 67th #GRAMMYs. Tune in on Feb. 2nd at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, only on @CBS and @ParamountPlus: https://t.co/db1G88eD97 pic.twitter.com/Z5z0RWgl4l — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 31, 2025

2025 Grammy nominee Taylor Swift is set to present at the 67th Grammy Awards. The full list of presenters includes Swift, Gloria Estefan, Will Smith, Cardi B, Queen Latifah, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, and Victoria Monét.

2025 Grammys: Performers

One, here comes the two to the three to the 67th #GRAMMYs with @ShaboozeysJeans taking the stage for the first time ever! Tune in on Feb. 2nd at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, only on @CBS and @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/eVp5UfCLZA — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 31, 2025

The list of Grammy performers includes Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Brad Paisley, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey Shakira, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Stevie Wonder, and Teddy Swims.

There will be three special tributes on the broadcast. The tributes are the In Memoriam segment, a celebration of life for Quincy Jones, and a touching salute to the city of Los Angeles after the devastating fires. Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Bruno Mars, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder are set to perform.

2025 Grammys: Nominees

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun – André 3000

– André 3000 Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

– Beyoncé Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

– Sabrina Carpenter Brat – Charli XCX

– Charli XCX Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

– Jacob Collier Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish

– Billie Eilish The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

– Chappell Roan The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

Now and Then – The Beatles

Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

360 – Charli XCX

Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Fortnight – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Song of the Year

A Bar Song (Tipsy) — Shaboozey

Birds of a Feather — Billie Eilish

Die with a Smile — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Fortnight— Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Good Luck, Babe! — Chappell Roan

Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar

Please Please Please — Sabrina Carpenter

Texas Hold ‘Em — Beyoncé

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

View the entire list of nominees.