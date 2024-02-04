Watch the 2024 Grammys: date, time, nominees, performers, live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The biggest stars in music will meet under one roof at the 2024 Grammys. Officially known as the 66th Grammy Awards, the ceremony honors the best artists, songs, and albums from October 2022 to September 2023. Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show for the fourth straight year.

SZA leads the field with nine nominations from her certified triple platinum album, SOS. Phoebe Bridgers received seven nominations, with six as a member of Boygenius, her indie supergroup with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. Then, there’s Taylor Swift, the biggest pop star in the world, with six nominations. If Swift wins Album of the Year for Midnights, she becomes the first singer to win in that category four times.

Watch the 2024 Grammys on CBS

The 2024 Grammys will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on February 4. The ceremony will broadcast from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Use the CBS app and CBS.com to watch the simulcast. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the 2024 Grammys live stream on Paramount+

The 2024 Grammys will stream on Paramount+. Subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime, which costs $12 per month, can watch the live broadcast on Sunday night. Paramount+ Essential subscribers, who pay $6 per month, cannot watch the ceremony on Sunday night. However, Essential customers in the U.S. will have access to the ceremony on-demand the next day. In your free time, explore what is new on Paramount+ in February, including Halo and The Family Stallone.

Watch the 2024 Grammys live stream on YouTube TV

Catch the 2024 Grammys on CBS with YouTube TV, a streaming television service. YouTube TV features 100-plus channels, including CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC. No cable box is required. New customers will only pay $63 monthly for the first three months. Then, the monthly rate becomes $73 per month. However, YouTube TV offers free trials to first-time users.

Watch the 2024 Grammys live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV will air the 2024 Grammys on CBS. The Disney-owned service offers 90-plus channels to customers, ranging from CBS and ESPN to TNT and MTV. Hulu with Live TV begins at $76 per month. However, subscribers can bundle Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for one monthly price starting at $77.

Watch the 2024 Grammys on Fubo

Enjoy live sports, news, and entertainment without cable TV on Fubo. Customers can enjoy live and on-demand programs from over 200 channels, including CBS, TLC, Bravo, and FX. Fubo offers three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. New customers can sign up for the free trial before committing long-term.

Watch the 2024 Grammys live stream from abroad with a VPN

Enjoy safer streaming with NordVPN. As one of the best virtual private networks, NordVPN allows customers to enjoy live TV, movies, and shows with more security and privacy. NordVPN will alleviate geo-blocking issues, allowing access to programs while streaming outside the country. NordVPN is offering customers 63% off on their purchase. If you try NordVPN and don’t like it, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2024 Grammys: performers

Catch @DUALIPA take the #GRAMMYs stage in 3 days or she'll go Houdini. 🫣 🎶 Tune in on Feb. 4th to watch the 66th GRAMMY Awards on @CBS and @paramountplus! See the 66th GRAMMYs performers: https://t.co/vY1IYopuYR pic.twitter.com/2sVuARDyfB — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 1, 2024

The 2024 Grammys will feature performances from some of the biggest artists in music. Performers at the 2024 Grammys include Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, 21 Savage, Brandy, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, SZA, and U2. Mitchell, a 10-time winner, performs at the Grammys for the first time in her historic career. Meanwhile, U2’s performance will be broadcast from the Sphere in Las Vegas.

2024 Grammys: nominees

The Recording Academy will award over 90 Grammys in 2024. However, the live broadcast will hand out roughly 10 awards. All eyes will be on the Big Four: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Album of the Year: World Music Radio – Jon Batiste, The Record – Boygenius, Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey, The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe, Guts – Olivia Rodrigo, Midnights – Taylor Swift, SOS – SZA

Record of the Year: Worship – Jon Batiste, Not Strong Enough – Boygenius, Flowers – Miley Cyrus, What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish, On My Mama – Victoria Monét, Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo, Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift, Kill Bill – SZA

Song of the Year: A&W – Lana Del Rey, Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift, Butterfly – Jon Batiste, Dance the Night – Dua Lipa, Flowers – Miley Cyrus, Kill Bill – SZA, Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo, What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish

Best New Artist: Gracie Abrams, Fred Again, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monét, The War and Treaty

For the entire list of nominees, visit the Grammys website.

