 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Watch the 2024 Grammys: date, time, nominees, performers, live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

The biggest stars in music will meet under one roof at the 2024 Grammys. Officially known as the 66th Grammy Awards, the ceremony honors the best artists, songs, and albums from October 2022 to September 2023. Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show for the fourth straight year.

SZA leads the field with nine nominations from her certified triple platinum album, SOS. Phoebe Bridgers received seven nominations, with six as a member of Boygenius, her indie supergroup with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. Then, there’s Taylor Swift, the biggest pop star in the world, with six nominations. If Swift wins Album of the Year for Midnights, she becomes the first singer to win in that category four times.

Recommended Videos

Watch the 2024 Grammys on CBS

The 2024 Grammys will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on February 4. The ceremony will broadcast from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Use the CBS app and CBS.com to watch the simulcast. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the 2024 Grammys on CBS
Related

Watch the 2024 Grammys live stream on Paramount+

The 2024 Grammys will stream on Paramount+. Subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime, which costs $12 per month, can watch the live broadcast on Sunday night. Paramount+ Essential subscribers, who pay $6 per month, cannot watch the ceremony on Sunday night. However, Essential customers in the U.S. will have access to the ceremony on-demand the next day. In your free time, explore what is new on Paramount+ in February, including Halo and The Family Stallone.

Watch the 2024 Grammys live stream on YouTube TV

Multiview options on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Catch the 2024 Grammys on CBS with YouTube TV, a streaming television service. YouTube TV features 100-plus channels, including CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC. No cable box is required. New customers will only pay $63 monthly for the first three months. Then, the monthly rate becomes $73 per month. However, YouTube TV offers free trials to first-time users.

Watch the 2024 Grammys live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Hulu with Live TV will air the 2024 Grammys on CBS. The Disney-owned service offers 90-plus channels to customers, ranging from CBS and ESPN to TNT and MTV. Hulu with Live TV begins at $76 per month. However, subscribers can bundle Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for one monthly price starting at $77.

Watch the 2024 Grammys on Fubo

Fubo TV.
.

Enjoy live sports, news, and entertainment without cable TV on Fubo. Customers can enjoy live and on-demand programs from over 200 channels, including CBS, TLC, Bravo, and FX. Fubo offers three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. New customers can sign up for the free trial before committing long-term.

Watch the 2024 Grammys live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Enjoy safer streaming with NordVPN. As one of the best virtual private networks, NordVPN allows customers to enjoy live TV, movies, and shows with more security and privacy. NordVPN will alleviate geo-blocking issues, allowing access to programs while streaming outside the country. NordVPN is offering customers 63% off on their purchase. If you try NordVPN and don’t like it, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2024 Grammys: performers

Catch @DUALIPA take the #GRAMMYs stage in 3 days or she&#39;ll go Houdini. 🫣

🎶 Tune in on Feb. 4th to watch the 66th GRAMMY Awards on @CBS and @paramountplus!

See the 66th GRAMMYs performers: https://t.co/vY1IYopuYR pic.twitter.com/2sVuARDyfB

&mdash; Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 1, 2024

The 2024 Grammys will feature performances from some of the biggest artists in music. Performers at the 2024 Grammys include Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, 21 Savage, Brandy, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, SZA, and U2. Mitchell, a 10-time winner, performs at the Grammys for the first time in her historic career. Meanwhile, U2’s performance will be broadcast from the Sphere in Las Vegas.

2024 Grammys: nominees

Billie Eilish holds a mic and sings.
Lars Crommelinck / Flickr

The Recording Academy will award over 90 Grammys in 2024. However, the live broadcast will hand out roughly 10 awards. All eyes will be on the Big Four: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Album of the Year: World Music Radio – Jon Batiste, The Record – Boygenius, Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey, The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe, GutsOlivia RodrigoMidnights – Taylor Swift, SOS – SZA

Record of the Year: Worship – Jon Batiste, Not Strong Enough – Boygenius, Flowers – Miley Cyrus, What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish, On My Mama – Victoria Monét, Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo, Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift, Kill Bill – SZA

Song of the Year: A&W – Lana Del Rey, Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift, Butterfly – Jon Batiste, Dance the Night – Dua Lipa, Flowers – Miley Cyrus, Kill Bill – SZA, Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo, What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish

Best New Artist: Gracie Abrams, Fred Again, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monét, The War and Treaty

For the entire list of nominees, visit the Grammys website.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks live stream: How to watch the NBA online
Luka Doncic walks down the court for the Mavericks.

Friday night will feature an exciting NBA game between two of the best young talents in the league. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks head to State Farm Arena to face Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks. The game tips off on NBA TV at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on January 26.

Dallas and Atlanta are two teams heading in different directions. Dallas is currently a play-in team in the Western Conference. Although the Doncic and Kyrie Irving pairing has worked this year, Dallas needs to trade for another wing who can hit an outside shot and guard multiple positions. Meanwhile, Atlanta is below 500 and going nowhere fast. With the trade deadline a few weeks away, do not be surprised if Murray moves to a different team in February.

Read more
Where to watch X Games Aspen 2024 live stream
Aerial view of the SuperPipe with people standing at the top.

The world's best athletes in winter sports will meet in Colorado this weekend for X Games Aspen 2024. One hundred of the best ski and snowboard athletes will compete at Buttermilk Mountain in four competitions – Big Air, Knuckle Huck, Slopestyle, and SuperPipe.

Chloe Kim, one of the best snowboarders in the world, makes her highly-anticipated return to the halfpipe. This is Kim's first U.S. competition since the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where she won the gold medal in the women's halfpipe competition. Skier Eileen Gu, another Olympic gold medalist, returns to the X Games after missing last year with a knee injury.
Watch the X Games Aspen 2024 live stream on ESPN and ABC
X Games Aspen 2024

Read more
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat live stream: How to watch the NBA online
Jayson Tatum goes up for a shot in a basketball game.

It's rivalry week in the NBA, and two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference will face off on Thursday night. Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics head to South Beach to play Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on January 25. The national game will air on TNT.

The Celtics and Heat are on a collision course to meet in the conference finals for the fourth time in five seasons. Boston is the number one seed in the East, ahead of the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks by a few games. Miami has between the sixth and seventh seed. However, Miami has proven that their seed does not matter if they make the playoffs. Last season, the Heat went to the NBA Finals as the eighth seed. Miami should have their newest acquisition from the Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier, playing against the Celtics.

Read more