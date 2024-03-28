Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After the first weekend of competition, 16 teams remain in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Despite some first-round upsets, the favorites dominated in the second round, with all four No. 1 and No. 2 seeds advancing to the Sweet 16. The only double-digit seed remaining is No. 11 NC State.

The best matchup on Thursday night features No. 1 North Carolina taking on No. 4 Alabama. It’s a matchup of differing styles, with North Carolina living in the paint and Alabama setting up shop behind the arc. Friday night’s best game is No. 1 Houston facing off against No. 4 Duke. The Cougars escaped the Round of 32 with a 100-95 overtime victory over No. 9 Texas A&M. Meanwhile, Duke didn’t break a sweat in their 93-55 win over No. 12 James Madison.

Watch the Sweet 16 live stream on CBS, TBS, and TruTV

SWEET 16 TIP TIMES pic.twitter.com/ndefQV9cPL — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 25, 2024

The Sweet 16 will be played on Thursday, March 28, and Friday, March 29. The eight games will either air on CBS, TBS, or TruTV. Download the March Madness Live app on your phone, tablet, computer, or streaming device to stream every game. A TV provider is required for full access.

The first game on Thursday night tips off at 7:09 p.m. ET. View the Sweet 16 schedule below.

Thursday, March 28

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Clemson – 7:09 p.m. ET, CBS

CBS No. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 San Diego State – 7:39 p.m. ET, TBS/TruTV

TBS/TruTV No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Alabama – 9:39 p.m. ET, CBS

CBS No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Illinois – 10:09 p.m. ET, TBS/TruTV

Friday, March 29

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 11 NC State – 7:09 p.m. ET, CBS

CBS No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 5 Gonzaga – 7:39 p.m. ET, TBS/TruTV

TBS/TruTV No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke – 9:39 p.m. ET, CBS

CBS No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Creighton – 10:09 p.m. ET, TBS/TruTV

Watch the Sweet 16 live stream on Max

Watch the Sweet 16 this weekend on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On. The add-on will allow Max subscribers to watch March Madness games on TNT, TBS, and TruTV. CBS games are not available on Max. Besides college basketball, the B/R Sports Add-On broadcasts games in the NBA, NHL, MLB, and U.S. Soccer. The add-on costs $10 per month and will be attached to your Max subscription.

Watch the Sweet 16 live stream on Paramount+

For those fans looking to stream NCAA Tournament games on CBS, use Paramount+. The subscription plan required to stream games is Paramount+ with Showtime, which costs $12 per month. While that may seem high, subscribers receive Paramount’s vast library of movies and TV shows to explore along with March Madness. Featured titles include Mission: Impossible, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Watch the Sweet 16 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Don’t miss a shot in March Madness with Hulu with Live TV. CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV are four of the 90-plus TV networks available with a Hulu with Live TV subscription. Plans start at $76 per month. However, a bundle plan – Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ – at $77 per month could be more advantageous if you want more content.

Watch the Sweet 16 live stream on YouTube TV

One of the best live TV streaming services on the market is YouTube TV. The service has a strong reputation with sports fans because of the NFL Sunday Ticket addition. Watch live TV from 100-plus channels, including CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV. New customers can sign up for a free trial of YouTube TV. After the trial ends, YouTube costs $58 per month for the first three months. The rate then moves to $73 per month.

Watch the Sweet 16 live stream on Fubo

Fubo allows fans to watch live sports and TV without a cable box. While TBS, TNT, or TruTV are absent from Fubo, CBS is one of the 200-plus channels offered to customers. Enjoy CBS, with other popular channels like FX, NFL Network, Fox, and NBC. New customers can sign up for a free trial. Then, choose between two plans: Pro at $80 per month and Elite at $90 per month. However, both plans are $20 off for the first month.

Watch the Sweet 16 live stream on Sling TV

With no annual contracts and customization options, Sling TV is an enticing option for streaming TV. March Madness games on TNT, TBS, and TruTV will air on Sling TV. However, games on CBS are not available with Sling. Sling offers two plans: Orange for $40 per month and Blue for $45 per month. New customers will receive a 50% discount on their first month’s purchase.

Watch the Sweet 16 live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you want a VPN for your connection, look no further than NordVPN. With NordVPN, Internet users are more protected thanks to increased security on your connection. NordVPN works to keep malware software and phishing attacks off your connection. Plus, NordVPN alleviates geo-blocking issues that may arise when streaming from a foreign place. NordVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for unhappy customers.

