 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

March Madness 2024 live stream: Where to watch the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament

Dan Girolamo
By

After the first weekend of competition, 16 teams remain in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Despite some first-round upsets, the favorites dominated in the second round, with all four No. 1 and No. 2 seeds advancing to the Sweet 16. The only double-digit seed remaining is No. 11 NC State.

The best matchup on Thursday night features No. 1 North Carolina taking on No. 4 Alabama. It’s a matchup of differing styles, with North Carolina living in the paint and Alabama setting up shop behind the arc. Friday night’s best game is No. 1 Houston facing off against No. 4 Duke. The Cougars escaped the Round of 32 with a 100-95 overtime victory over No. 9 Texas A&M. Meanwhile, Duke didn’t break a sweat in their 93-55 win over No. 12 James Madison.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Sweet 16 live stream on CBS, TBS, and TruTV

SWEET 16 TIP TIMES pic.twitter.com/ndefQV9cPL

&mdash; Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 25, 2024

Related

The Sweet 16 will be played on Thursday, March 28, and Friday, March 29. The eight games will either air on CBS, TBS, or TruTV. Download the March Madness Live app on your phone, tablet, computer, or streaming device to stream every game. A TV provider is required for full access.

Watch the Sweet 16

The first game on Thursday night tips off at 7:09 p.m. ET. View the Sweet 16 schedule below.

Thursday, March 28 

  • No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Clemson – 7:09 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 San Diego State – 7:39 p.m. ET, TBS/TruTV
  • No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Alabama – 9:39 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Illinois – 10:09 p.m. ET, TBS/TruTV

Friday, March 29 

  • No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 11 NC State – 7:09 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 5 Gonzaga – 7:39 p.m. ET, TBS/TruTV
  • No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke – 9:39 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Creighton – 10:09 p.m. ET, TBS/TruTV

Watch the Sweet 16 live stream on Max

Best #MarchMadness moment from the weekend? (via @bleacherreport)#MarchMadnessOnMax pic.twitter.com/8qjpEzQ4lV

&mdash; Sports on Max (@SportsonMax) March 26, 2024

Watch the Sweet 16 this weekend on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On. The add-on will allow Max subscribers to watch March Madness games on TNT, TBS, and TruTV. CBS games are not available on Max. Besides college basketball, the B/R Sports Add-On broadcasts games in the NBA, NHL, MLB, and U.S. Soccer. The add-on costs $10 per month and will be attached to your Max subscription.

Watch the Sweet 16 live stream on Paramount+

Sports on Paramount Plus.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

For those fans looking to stream NCAA Tournament games on CBS, use Paramount+. The subscription plan required to stream games is Paramount+ with Showtime, which costs $12 per month. While that may seem high, subscribers receive Paramount’s vast library of movies and TV shows to explore along with March Madness. Featured titles include Mission: ImpossibleSonic the Hedgehog, and LawmenBass Reeves.

Watch the Sweet 16 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Don’t miss a shot in March Madness with Hulu with Live TV. CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV are four of the 90-plus TV networks available with a Hulu with Live TV subscription. Plans start at $76 per month. However, a bundle plan – Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ – at $77 per month could be more advantageous if you want more content.

Watch the Sweet 16 live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV App
Digital Trends

One of the best live TV streaming services on the market is YouTube TV. The service has a strong reputation with sports fans because of the NFL Sunday Ticket addition. Watch live TV from 100-plus channels, including CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV. New customers can sign up for a free trial of YouTube TV. After the trial ends, YouTube costs $58 per month for the first three months. The rate then moves to $73 per month. 

Watch the Sweet 16 live stream on Fubo

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV / FuboTV

Fubo allows fans to watch live sports and TV without a cable box. While TBS, TNT, or TruTV are absent from Fubo, CBS is one of the 200-plus channels offered to customers. Enjoy CBS, with other popular channels like FX, NFL Network, Fox, and NBC. New customers can sign up for a free trial. Then, choose between two plans: Pro at $80 per month and Elite at $90 per month. However, both plans are $20 off for the first month.

Watch the Sweet 16 live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With no annual contracts and customization options, Sling TV is an enticing option for streaming TV. March Madness games on TNT, TBS, and TruTV will air on Sling TV. However, games on CBS are not available with Sling. Sling offers two plans: Orange for $40 per month and Blue for $45 per month. New customers will receive a 50% discount on their first month’s purchase. 

Watch the Sweet 16 live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you want a VPN for your connection, look no further than NordVPN. With NordVPN, Internet users are more protected thanks to increased security on your connection. NordVPN works to keep malware software and phishing attacks off your connection. Plus, NordVPN alleviates geo-blocking issues that may arise when streaming from a foreign place. NordVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for unhappy customers. 

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Where to watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final live stream
A female tennis player throws a tennis ball in the air.

After two weeks of competition, only two athletes remain in the women's singles bracket. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will face No. 12 Zheng Qinwen in the 2024 Australian Open Women's Final. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Sabalenka is the defending champion and is attempting to win her second Grand Slam title. Sabalenka avenged her loss in the US Open Finals by defeating Coco Gauff in straight sets in the semifinals. Standing on the other side of the court is Zheng, who is in her first Grand Slam final. The finalists previously met in the 2023 US Open quarterfinals, with Sabalenka earning a straight-set victory.
Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women's Final live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

Read more
Where to watch X Games Aspen 2024 live stream
Aerial view of the SuperPipe with people standing at the top.

The world's best athletes in winter sports will meet in Colorado this weekend for X Games Aspen 2024. One hundred of the best ski and snowboard athletes will compete at Buttermilk Mountain in four competitions – Big Air, Knuckle Huck, Slopestyle, and SuperPipe.

Chloe Kim, one of the best snowboarders in the world, makes her highly-anticipated return to the halfpipe. This is Kim's first U.S. competition since the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where she won the gold medal in the women's halfpipe competition. Skier Eileen Gu, another Olympic gold medalist, returns to the X Games after missing last year with a knee injury.
Watch the X Games Aspen 2024 live stream on ESPN and ABC
X Games Aspen 2024

Read more
Where to watch the 2024 Australian Open: dates, times, and live stream
Naomi Osaka throws a tennis ball in the air.

Professional tennis heads down under for the 2024 Australian Open. The 112th edition of the Australian Open will begin in Melbourne on a Sunday for the first time. As the first major of the year, the Australian Open is one of two Grand Slam events to be played on a hard court, with the other being the US Open.

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic returns to defend his 2023 title. Djokovic won three of four Grand Slams in 2023, with his lone loss coming in the Wimbledon finals. Rafael Nadal was scheduled to return to competition, but the Spaniard pulled out due to injury. On the women's side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff will be the ones to beat. Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka is back in the field after skipping all of 2023 to give birth to her first child.
Watch the 2024 Australian Open live stream on ESPN Networks

Read more