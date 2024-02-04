Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

NXT kicks off its 2024 Premium Live Event schedule with the 2024 Vengeance Day. From 2001-2011, Vengeance was a WWE pay-per-view featuring the top wrestlers from Raw or SmackDown, depending on the year. The event experienced a hiatus for 10 years before its reincarnation as an NXT show in 2021. Vengeance Day 2024 is the fourth iteration of the NXT brand.

The main event will feature Ilja Dragunov defending his NXT Championship against Trick Williams. Expect “Whoop That Trick Chants” during this match, as fans have rallied behind Williams the last few months. Williams is even over with the WWE audience, as evidenced by the loud pop he received on the January 26 episode of SmackDown. Williams is in a unique situation as he attempts to pull a doubleheader at Vengeance Day. Earlier in the night, Williams will team with Carmelo Hayes to face Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker in the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals.

When and where is NXT Vengeance Day?

NXT Vengeance Day Kickoff: Feb. 4, 2024

NXT Vengeance Day starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 4. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with the NXT Vengeance Day Kickoff. The event will occur inside the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee. Vengeance Day marks the first NXT in Tennessee’s history.

Watch the NXT Vengeance Day live stream on Peacock

Watch Vengeance Day on the exclusive streaming home for NXT, Peacock. Stream every NXT and WWE Premium Live Event on Peacock, including the upcoming Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 40. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium (ad-supported) at $6 per month or Peacock Premium Plus (limited to no ads) at $12 per month. Peacock’s two plans will stream Vengeance Day.

NXT Vengeance Day streams on Peacock in the United States. However, fans outside of the United States can watch on the WWE Network. Prices will vary depending on your country.

NXT Vengeance Day 2024 match card

Ilja Dragunov & Trick Williams Face to Face | Vengeance Day | NXT Highlights 01/30/24 | WWE on USA

The NXT Championship and Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic should be two of the top matches on the card. However, there are four other intriguing matches to watch, including the NXT Women’s Championship between Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez. Additionally, Oba Femi puts his NXT North American Championship on the line against Dragon Lee, while Dijak faces Joe Gacy in a no-disqualification match.

View the entire card for NXT Vengeance Day.

NXT Championship: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams

NXT Women's Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez

NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Dragon Lee

Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals – winners receive a future NXT Tag Team Championship match: The Wolf Dogs (Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker) vs. Trick Melo Gang (Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams)

Six-person mixed tag team match: The Family (Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Adriana Rizzo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, and Jaida Parker) (with Scrypts)

No Disqualification match: Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

