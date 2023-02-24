 Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night Smackdown live stream: Watch it for FREE

Keen to watch WWE Friday Night Smackdown tonight? If you’re looking for the best way to watch the popular professional wrestling show, we’re here to help. We’ve highlighted some of the best streaming services for the task, as well as checked out the best ways to watch the WWE Friday Night Smackdown live stream online for free. Here’s the low-down.

Watch the WWE Friday Night Smackdown live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling TV is a great streaming service for anyone keen to cut the cord. Crucially, for WWE Friday Night Smackdown fans, it offers access to Fox in select markets. All you need to do is sign up to Sling Blue with the first month costing just $20 before it rises to $40 for subsequent months. Besides offering WWE Friday Night Smackdown, you also get access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, USA Network, NFL Network, and a bunch of news stations too so you can keep informed. There’s also 50 hours of DVR storage so you can catch up on shows you miss live.

Watch the WWE Friday Night Smackdown live stream on FuboTV

World Series on FuboTV.

FuboTV is primarily a great streaming service for sports fans but it also provides access to Fox so you can check out the WWE Friday Night Smackdown live stream. Over 145 channels are at your disposal depending on the plan you sign up for, including Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel. FuboTV costs from $75 per month but there’s a better deal — a FuboTV free trial. Sign up now and you get seven days of access entirely for free, giving you the perfect chance to try the service and to watch WWE Friday Night Smackdown for free. It’s the absolute cheapest way to watch WWE Friday Night Smackdown tonight.

Watch the WWE Friday Night Smackdown live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Hulu with Live TV is one of the best live TV streaming services so it makes sense it’s a good destination for WWE Friday Night Smackdown. Besides offering access to Fox, the home of WWE Smackdown, it also has plenty of other sports options like NBC, USA Network, as well as bundles in ESPN+. During non-sporting times, this is the ideal chance to check out the best shows on Hulu like Letterkenny and Welcome to Chippendales, plus you get free access to Disney+ alongside the other 90+ channels for $70 per month.

Watch the WWE Friday Night Smackdown live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV is an extensive streaming service in its own right, as well as the home of short-form video. For $65 per month, there’s access to dozens of channels including NBC, USA Network, Fox Sports 1 and 2, ESPN, Comedy Central, CNN, and many more. You get unlimited DVR space to record anything you need plus there are exclusive sports features like a Stats View. It’s steadily becoming a strong option in an increasingly competitive field, thanks to offering something for the whole family.

Watch the WWE Friday Night Smackdown live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

All these streaming services may work within the U.S but if you travel abroad, you typically end up with a very different service. To maintain what you’re used to, sign up to NordVPN so you can still access your favorite streaming services while traveling. One of the best VPNs, NordVPN works by simply allowing you to choose a U.S based location so you can still access your streaming service just like if you were back home. It offers enhanced security too so it’s perfect if you’re accessing hotel Wi-Fi and don’t feel entirely confident of its safety. There’s also a NordVPN free trial of sorts if you simply want to try it, but we recommend committing to one of the great NordVPN deals going on at the moment.

