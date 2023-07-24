 Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night Raw live stream: How to watch for free

Andrew Morrisey
WWE wrestling is in action tonight, with Monday Night Raw starting at 8pm ET. USA Network has the television broadcast as usual, which means you’ll be able to access the live stream through many of the best live TV streaming services if you’re hoping to watch online. If you’re hoping to watch WWE Monday Night Raw for free, we’ve got some good news, as there’s a few ways you can do so online.

Watch the WWE Monday Night Raw live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV

FuboTV may be the best streaming TV service among sports lovers, and it’s also one of the places you can watch WWE Monday Night Raw for free. A subscription offers more than 150 channels, and among them are ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. USA Network is part of the lineup as well, and a 7-day FuboTV free trial is available if you’re a new subscriber. Utilizing this will allow you watch the WWE Monday Night Raw live stream for free.

Watch the WWE Monday Night Raw live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

You won’t be able to watch WWE Monday Night Raw for free with Sling TV, as there isn’t a Sling TV free trial, but you can watch it there pretty affordably if you’ve used up your free trials on some of the other best live TV streaming services. Sling TV is something to consider if you like the interface of cable TV, as Sling looks and functions similarly. USA Network is included with Sling’s Blue Plan, which will also get you access to channels like ESPN, MLB Network, TNT, and the Fox Sports Networks. Sling is a great option for sports lovers, or for anyone hoping to watch more WWE Monday Night Raw broadcasts online.

Watch the WWE Monday Night Raw live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to WWE Monday Night Raw is Hulu with Live TV. This is a premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, and you’ll need to get it in order to watch USA Network. In addition to live sports events, a Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A subscription goes for $70 per month, and while there isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the Hulu platform before subscribing.

Watch the WWE Monday Night Raw live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV is another outlet for watching WWE Monday Night Raw for free. You probably already have a YouTube account, so with just a few clicks you can subscribe to YouTube TV and get access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming. These include USA Network and dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a YouTube TV free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch WWE Monday Night Raw for free.

Watch the WWE Monday Night Raw live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

A VPN is something you’ll want to have in place if you’re trying to watch WWE Monday Night Raw while traveling. Streaming platforms often have geographic restrictions in place for live sports events, but a virtual private network will help you get around them. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and it would pair well with a service like FuboTV. You could even pair a FuboTV free trial with a NordVPN free trial to watch WWE Monday Night Raw entirely for free. And even if you’ve exhausted your free trials a pairing like this will allow you to watch the game from anywhere just as you would from within your own home.

