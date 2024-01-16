 Skip to main content
How to watch the Bristol City vs West Ham live stream

Tim Keeney
A soccer field.
Following their 1-1 draw last week, West Ham and Bristol City will run it back in a replay of their third-round FA Cup showdown at Ashton Gate on Tuesday. With a spot in the final 32 on the line, this sets up as a dramatic, must-watch battle. If you live in the United States, the match will start at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. It’s not on regular cable TV anywhere, which limits your legal live stream options, but that also makes it very simple to watch. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bristol City vs West Ham today,

Watch Bristol City vs West Ham on ESPN+

The ESPN Plus main menu.
As previously mentioned, ESPN+ is the only place you can watch Bristol City vs West Ham if you live in the United States. Unfortunately, there is no longer a free trial, but if you’re planning on watching any more of the 2023-24 FA Cup, you’ll want ESPN+ for the long-term anyways. The streaming service includes every single remaining match, from the upcoming fourth round all the way through to the final.

The service costs either $10.99 per month for ESPN+ by itself, or $14.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+. Not only does ESPN+ include every FA Cup match, but it also comes with dozens of other live sports, including the Championship, Bundesliga, La Liga, Copa del Rey and other international soccer, plus all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content, so the price is easily worth it.

Watch Bristol City vs West Ham Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
If you normally live in the US and have ESPN+ but need to travel out of the country during the match, you may notice that you can’t watch. That’s because ESPN+ is limited to only  those who are in the United States, but there is a workaround in the form of a virtual private network (VPN), which can mask your location and allow you to stream ESPN+ as if you’re still located in the US. There are plenty of options when it comes to VPN’s, but NordVPN is our choice here. It’s extremely reliable and comes with a free 30-day trial so you can try it out risk-free.

