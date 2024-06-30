How to watch 2024 AEW Forbidden Door live stream

For the third time, AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) will co-produce Forbidden Door, a crossover wrestling event showcasing the best wrestlers in each company. This year’s edition will also feature athletes from World Wonder Ring Stardom, the sister company of NJPW, and Mexico’s Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).

The main event of Forbidden Door will feature AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland putting his title on the line against Will Ospreay. New Japan’s top title, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, will also be up for grabs when champion Jon Moxley takes on Tetsuya Naito. For information on how to watch Forbidden Door, keep reading.

When and where is 2024 AEW Forbidden Door?

AEW Forbidden Door starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 30. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT with “Zero Hour,” AEW’s pre-show. Forbidden Door will air live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

How to watch 2024 AEW Forbidden Door

Sunday at Forbidden Door, I'm excited that, as wrestling converges @UBSArena AEW Zero Hour is going into overtime, some of the best in AEW + across the world fight for FREE worldwide, and with such compelling matches hopefully we'll continue our strong ppv trends + make new fans! pic.twitter.com/EhYktPOsir — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 27, 2024

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can purchase AEW Forbidden Door for $50 through Bleacher Report’s website or the B/R app. By purchasing Forbidden Door, fans receive the live stream and on demand replay. The replay will be available for 72 hours following the conclusion of the event. Additionally, North American residents can purchase Forbidden Door through DAZN and cable and satellite providers. For a list of providers, visit AEW’s website.

2024 AEW Forbidden Door match card

Besides the two huge title bouts, Forbidden Door’s card is stacked with excellent matches, including Mercedes Moné and Stephanie Vaquer in a title versus title match. A new TNT champion will be crowned in a six-man ladder match, which could be the highlight of the night. Other matches include The Elite versus Scissor Ace, MJF versus Hechicero, and Bryan Danielson versus Shingo Takagi.

