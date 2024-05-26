 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the 2024 AEW Double or Nothing live stream

By
Logo for AEW Double or Nothing.
AEW

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) fans know that Memorial Day weekend means one thing: Double or Nothing. The Double or Nothing pay-per-view event was the first PPV in company history, back in May 2019. Fast-forward to Sunday night, and Double or Nothing remains one of the company’s marquee events.

The 2024 AEW Double or Nothing match card is stacked with intriguing matchups. AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland makes his first PPV title defense against Christian Cage. Double or Nothing also marks the AEW in-ring debut of Mercedes Moné, who takes on Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship.

Recommended Videos

When and where is 2024 AEW Double or Nothing?

AEW Double or Nothing - LIVE on Pay Per View | Sunday, May 26 | 8e/5p

AEW Double or Nothing starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 26. You can tune in at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT for the “Buy In” pre-how on AEW’s YouTube channel. Double or Nothing will take place inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Related

How to watch 2024 AEW Double or Nothing

IT’S PERSONAL! AEW Champion, Swerve Strickland faces The Prodigy Nick Wayne! | 5/22/24, AEW Dynamite

AEW fans in the U.S. and Canada can purchase Double or Nothing through Bleacher Report’s website or the B/R app. AEW Double or Nothing costs $50 and gives fans access to the live stream, plus on-demand replay for 72 hours after the event. The PPV can also be purchased from traditional cable and satellite providers, along with DAZN. If you live in the U.S., check out select Tom’s Watch locations, Dave & Busters, and movie theaters that will air Double or Nothing.

Watch 2024 AEW Double or Nothing

International fans can watch AEW Double or Nothing on Sky Italia, EuroSport India, Foxtel, New World TV, Starzplay, Begin OTT, and SpoTV. Visit the AEW website for more purchase options.

2024 AEW Double or Nothing match card

Besides the World Championship and TBS Championship, one of the most anticipated matches of the night is Anarchy in the Arena between The Elite and Team AEW. Anarchy in the Arena is a hardcore match where wrestlers can brawl anywhere in the MGM Garden, from the ring and stands to the locker room and concession area.

View the entire card below.

  • AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) (with Prince Nana) vs. Christian Cage (with Killswitch, Nick Wayne, and Mother Wayne)
  • Anarchy in the Arena: The Elite (Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson) vs. Team AEW (Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and FTR)
  • AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné
  • Unified World Trios Championship — Six-man tag match: Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn) (c) vs. Death Triangle (Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo)
  • FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) (with Big Bill) vs. Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata
  • IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator match: Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita
  • AEW TNT Championship — Barbed Wire Steel Cage match: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Malakai Black
  • AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) (with Luther and Mariah May) vs. Serena Deeb
  • AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay
  • Singles match: Trent Beretta vs. Orange Cassidy
Watch 2024 AEW Double or Nothing

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
How to watch the 59th ACM Awards live stream
Reba McEntire stands and poses.

The Academy of Country Music will honor the top stars of the past year at the 59th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards. Also known as "Country Music's Party of the Year," the ACMs are a longstanding tradition within the industry. Established in 1966, the ACMs are the longest-running country music awards show.

In 2024, the ceremony will air from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility. Country music legend and 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire returns to host for a record-breaking 17th time. Find out where to watch the 59th ACM Awards below.
Watch the 59th ACM Awards live stream on Prime Video

Read more
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in May 2024
A man aims his gun in The Old Guard.

May marks the start of the summer blockbuster season. While the theatrical slate includes The Fall Guy, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Netflix will release its own action blockbuster, Atlas, on May 24. Similar blockbusters currently available for streaming include The Matrix, The Hunger Games, and Extraction.

These films are just the tip of the iceberg for the streamer's action genre. Netflix boasts an impressive library of action and adventure films ready for consumption. Stream these three action movies in May, including a fantasy saga from Gina Prince-Bythewood, a slick Western, and a stoner comedy.
The Old Guard (2020)

Read more
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in May 2024
A group of scientists stand around each other and look.

May is a big month for sci-fi on Netflix thanks to the arrival of Atlas, Brad Peyton's first directed film since 2018's Rampage. The sci-fi action thriller stars Jennifer Lopez as Atlas Shepherd, an intelligent data analyst forced to make an uneasy alliance with AI to save humanity. Besides Lopez, Atlas' ensemble includes Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Strong.

Atlas comes to Netflix on May 24. Until then, many sci-fi films are in the streamer's library, from thrillers and anime to action and dystopian. Below are five sci-fi movies available to stream this month, including the sequel to an original space opera, a brilliant satire, and an innovative action thriller.
Rebel Moon -- Part Two: The Scargiver (2024)

Read more