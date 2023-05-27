Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and wrestling fans know what that means. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will take center stage for the fifth-straight year with the 2023 AEW Double or Nothing event. AEW Double or Nothing dates back to 2019, when the upstart wrestling company hosted its first-ever pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. Five years later, AEW returns to Nevada for another edition of Double or Nothing.

AEW’s biggest stars will be featured in a series of matches ranging from a four-way ladder match to a battle royale and unsanctioned match. The list of AEW superstars scheduled to fight at Double or Nothing includes MJF, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Christian Cage, Jon Moxley, Jade Cargill, FTR, Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and more. Find out where to watch Double or Nothing below.

When and where is 2023 AEW Double or Nothing?

AEW Double or Nothing will air at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 28. The Buy-In show, AEW’s version of a preshow, begins at 7 p.m. ET. The event will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

How to watch 2023 AEW Double or Nothing

Double or Nothing will air live in a pay-per-view format this Sunday night. Customers in the U.S. and Canada can purchase the event for $50. Double or Nothing is available through Bleacher Report Live and traditional pay-per-view formats. A purchase through BR Live provides the live stream and the on-demand replay. The replay will be available for 72 hours. Double or Nothing can also be viewed at select bars and restaurants, like Dave & Buster’s, and a handful of theater locations.

Customers outside of the U.S. can purchase Double or Nothing through multiple platforms, including DAZN, FITE.TV, YouTube, PPV.com, SKY Germany, and SKY Italia. The price of the pay-per-view will vary depending on your market. Don’t know what platform to purchase Double or Nothing on? Visit the AEW website for more information.

2023 AEW Double or Nothing Card

The main event of Double or Nothing will be a four-way match for the AEW World Championship. MJF will defend his title against Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. View the entire card below.

AEW World Championship: MJF (chamption) vs. Jungle Boy vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett, with Mark Briscoe as special guest referee

TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage in a ladder match

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) to defend title in a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale

Anarchy in the Arena: The Elite (Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, & Hangman Page) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta)

Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole in an unsanctioned match, with Sabu serving as the special guest enforcer

Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, & Isiah Kassidy vs. Ethan Page & the Gunns (If Hardy Party wins, then Matt controls Page’s contract)

