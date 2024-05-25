 Skip to main content
How to watch the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring live stream

WWE logo for King and Queen of the Ring.
WWE

For the first time in three years, WWE’s King of the Ring tournament returns under a new name, King and Queen of the Ring. It’s the 23rd King of the Ring tournament for male superstars and the second Queen of the Ring tournament for female superstars. The last winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments were Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega.

What is King and Queen of the Ring? It’s a single-elimination tournament where WWE superstars on Raw and SmackDown compete to see which wrestler will be the last person standing. This year, 16 men and 16 women entered the tournament. After a few weeks of competition, it comes down to the finals. Gunther takes on Randy Orton on the men’s side, while Lyra Valkyria faces Nia Jax in the women’s bracket. The winners will be crowned King and Queen of the Ring, and receive a world title shot at SummerSlam in August.

King and Queen of the Ring will start at a special time in the United States. Below is everything you need to know about the Premium Live Event (PLE).

When and where is WWE King and Queen of the Ring?

The 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Saturday, May 25. Tune in at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on WWE’s YouTube channel for Countdown to King and Queen of the Ring. This year’s event will be held at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Watch the WWE King and Queen of the Ring live stream on Peacock

WWE King and Queen of the Ring will stream on Peacock in the U.S. Peacock is the exclusive home for WWE PLEs, including Clash at the Castle, Money in the Bank, and SummerSlam. Peacock offers two plans: Premium with ads for $6 per month and Premium Plus for $12 per month. Both plans will offer King and Queen of the Ring.

Fans outside of the U.S. can stream King and Queen of the Ring on the WWE Network. Prices will vary depending on your country of origin.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring match card

The stakes just got even higher.

The King and Queen of the Ring finals are only two of the five matches on the card. Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against the United States Champion, Logan Paul. Elsewhere, Becky Lynch defends her Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan, and Sami Zayn faces Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship.

View the entire card* for the WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

  • Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul
  • WWE Intercontinental Championship — Triple Threat Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable (with Otis) vs. Bronson Reed
  • Women’s World Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan
  • Queen of the Ring tournament finals: Lyra Valkyria (Raw) vs. Nia Jax (SmackDown)
  • King of the Ring tournament finals: Gunther (Raw) vs. Randy Orton (SmackDown)

*Card subject to change

